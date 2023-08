Living with cat is fun, here are the reasons why!

#1 When You Finally Realize That Your Cat Is No Longer A Kitten

#2 The Anger When Your Cat Sits On Someone Else’s Lap

#3 Find Out That They Are Sneaky Monsters

#4 You Just Don’t Know If Your Cat Wants To Kill You Or Is Just Staring At An Invisible Monster Behind You

#5 That Sweet Rejection

#7 First Time Napping Together

#8 You Give Them A Treat Because Eating Canned Food Everyday Is Torture

#9 Having A Serious Discussion With Your Cat As To Whether They Want To Stay In Or Go Out

#10 Taking Your Cat To The Vet For The First Time

#11 Learn How To Pet Them

#12 Among All The Bad Things, You Know Getting A Cat Is The Best Decision You’ve Ever Made

#13 Black Shirt Struggle

#14 Finally Become A Cat Whisperer

#15 Holding Your Cat’s Paw

#16 They’re Only Hungry When You’re Asleep

#17 Relaxing Together

#18 You Realize Your Cat Affects Your Life In Every Way