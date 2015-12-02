502Kviews
I’ve Spent Years Photographing Rats To Break The Negative Image Of Rats By Taking Cute Pics Of Them
502Kviews
I have been taking pictures of pet rats for years hoping to break the negative image that is often associated with these lovely animals.
Here are some of these photographs, both of my rats and of my friends' rats and, as you may see, they are far from being dirty nasty little monsters! They are actually highly intelligent social beings that love interacting with each other and their favorite humans. They are very friendly, smart, playful, they love cuddles and are very clean: many rat owners agree to compare them to tiny dogs.
I made all the little accessories (except for the little black hat) so these wouldn't constrain the rats: they could remove them very easily, although they didn't bother most of the time as they were quite cool and relaxed. No animals were harmed during the making of these pictures, the ladybug was also alive and well and flew away soon after the photo shooting.
If you ever want to adopt pet rats, please consider contacting your local pet shelter as there are many rats awaiting for a forever home. You must also adopt at least two rats of the same sex, rats absolutely need to have a friend from their own species.
More info: dianeozdamar.myportfolio.com
#1 Herjan And His Fancy Hat (Herjan)
#2 The Sweetest Pillow (Herjan)
#3 Brothers Enjoying A Snack (Izumi, Lysander And Kaelan)
#4 There's No Rabbit In The Hat... (Heimdall)
#5 Yaaaaawn (Arkanys)
#6 Polka Dots (Kjalarr)
#7 What's This? (Thjazi)
I can visualize the next moment, after he touches it and it pops on his nose. xD
What do you think ?
They are adorable! I love rats. They're so nice and intelligent. I used to work in a pet food and accessories store and someone abandoned a rat by the door once (we didn't sell animals). We kept him as a store mascot and he would quietly hang out on my shoulders while I worked. Someone complained once and we were prohibited from taking him out of his cage while there were customers, so he grew restless. We had to give him away, and he never really settled in his new home :(
Aww what a sweet (yet sad) story, I am sorry that you had to give him away... maybe he had some hormonal issues (which happens quite often with rescue male rats, especially when they have been raised alone), which would explain his behavior... They are very smart and sweet indeed!
I really think he just missed the socialization. He was super well-behaved until we couldn't have him out during work hours anymore. That was just really unfair :(
Neutering often helps a lot, and as a bonus it reduces tumor risk. :)
That customer was pretty awful person, I daresay.
We don't even know who it was. People need to get educated.
i would just take him home..
I would have had, and so would many of my coworkers, but none of our home would have been rat-friendly. I was still living with my parents are the time, too, so that wasn't my choice.
Those little hands!
I know right? They almost look like human hands...
they are so lovely! I really like how you put them, they look beyond adorable!
Thank you very much Adriana!
They are adorable! I love rats. They're so nice and intelligent. I used to work in a pet food and accessories store and someone abandoned a rat by the door once (we didn't sell animals). We kept him as a store mascot and he would quietly hang out on my shoulders while I worked. Someone complained once and we were prohibited from taking him out of his cage while there were customers, so he grew restless. We had to give him away, and he never really settled in his new home :(
Aww what a sweet (yet sad) story, I am sorry that you had to give him away... maybe he had some hormonal issues (which happens quite often with rescue male rats, especially when they have been raised alone), which would explain his behavior... They are very smart and sweet indeed!
I really think he just missed the socialization. He was super well-behaved until we couldn't have him out during work hours anymore. That was just really unfair :(
Neutering often helps a lot, and as a bonus it reduces tumor risk. :)
That customer was pretty awful person, I daresay.
We don't even know who it was. People need to get educated.
i would just take him home..
I would have had, and so would many of my coworkers, but none of our home would have been rat-friendly. I was still living with my parents are the time, too, so that wasn't my choice.
Those little hands!
I know right? They almost look like human hands...
they are so lovely! I really like how you put them, they look beyond adorable!
Thank you very much Adriana!