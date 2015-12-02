I have been taking pictures of pet rats for years hoping to break the negative image that is often associated with these lovely animals.

Here are some of these photographs, both of my rats and of my friends' rats and, as you may see, they are far from being dirty nasty little monsters! They are actually highly intelligent social beings that love interacting with each other and their favorite humans. They are very friendly, smart, playful, they love cuddles and are very clean: many rat owners agree to compare them to tiny dogs.

I made all the little accessories (except for the little black hat) so these wouldn't constrain the rats: they could remove them very easily, although they didn't bother most of the time as they were quite cool and relaxed. No animals were harmed during the making of these pictures, the ladybug was also alive and well and flew away soon after the photo shooting.

If you ever want to adopt pet rats, please consider contacting your local pet shelter as there are many rats awaiting for a forever home. You must also adopt at least two rats of the same sex, rats absolutely need to have a friend from their own species.

More info: dianeozdamar.myportfolio.com

#1 Herjan And His Fancy Hat (Herjan)

Herjan And His Fancy Hat (Herjan)

Zugga aka Pia Isabell 3 days ago

omg how cute <3

#2 The Sweetest Pillow (Herjan)

The Sweetest Pillow (Herjan)

Sergi M. 3 days ago

there's a German proverb "clear conscience is the sweetest pillow":)

#3 Brothers Enjoying A Snack (Izumi, Lysander And Kaelan)

Brothers Enjoying A Snack (Izumi, Lysander And Kaelan)

Merilyn Horton 3 days ago

They look so intelligent

#4 There's No Rabbit In The Hat... (Heimdall)

There's No Rabbit In The Hat... (Heimdall)

Brenda Olano 3 days ago

Aww such a cutie ♥

#5 Yaaaaawn (Arkanys)

Yaaaaawn (Arkanys)

Flora Polvado 3 days ago

Why are yawning animals so freaking adorable?

#6 Polka Dots (Kjalarr)

Polka Dots (Kjalarr)

Viviane Ellingson 3 days ago

I ment ladybugs

#7 What's This? (Thjazi)

What's This? (Thjazi)

TheRubyFalcon 3 days ago

I can visualize the next moment, after he touches it and it pops on his nose. xD

#8 Bloody Strawberry (Lysander)

Bloody Strawberry (Lysander)

Anya O 3 days ago

looks berry nic

#9 Two Brothers (Semtex And Toutatis)

Two Brothers (Semtex And Toutatis)

Laury M. 4 days ago

They are GORGEOUS!

#10 Spring Time (Tjall)

Spring Time (Tjall)

Yashica Sadam 3 days ago

Those. HANDS!

