By now, it may feel like everything noteworthy has already been invented. The world is loaded with zillion devices making our lives easier, and we, the consumers, often believe we’ve already seen and heard it all. We witness plenty of clever and visually appealing designs, so we think all good ideas are already taken. We stumble upon the most genius product features and friendly architecture solutions ever created — and know that nothing can surprise us anymore. But if all of this rings true to you, then trust us, you've barely even skimmed the surface.

Let us introduce you to one entertaining corner of the internet called the 'Yup That Exists' Instagram account. This social media project collects the most bizarre and unusual "inventions, gadgets and products you never knew existed." Featuring heaps of utterly weird and fascinating products, it proves that many designers quietly create their own masterpieces to leave everyone entertained and inspired.

Our design-loving team at Bored Panda has gone through their feed and selected some of the most interesting items to share with you. So continue scrolling to see the newest batch of posts down below, upvote your favorite ones, and let us know which of these products stunned you the most in the comments.

Psst! When you’ve finished this list, be sure to check out Part 1 of this feature right over here.

More info: Instagram | Facebook | TikTok | YupThatExists.com