30 Things You Probably Never Knew Existed Shared By "Yup That Exists" Instagram Page (New Pics)
By now, it may feel like everything noteworthy has already been invented. The world is loaded with zillion devices making our lives easier, and we, the consumers, often believe we’ve already seen and heard it all. We witness plenty of clever and visually appealing designs, so we think all good ideas are already taken. We stumble upon the most genius product features and friendly architecture solutions ever created — and know that nothing can surprise us anymore. But if all of this rings true to you, then trust us, you've barely even skimmed the surface.
Let us introduce you to one entertaining corner of the internet called the 'Yup That Exists' Instagram account. This social media project collects the most bizarre and unusual "inventions, gadgets and products you never knew existed." Featuring heaps of utterly weird and fascinating products, it proves that many designers quietly create their own masterpieces to leave everyone entertained and inspired.
Our design-loving team at Bored Panda has gone through their feed and selected some of the most interesting items to share with you. So continue scrolling to see the newest batch of posts down below, upvote your favorite ones, and let us know which of these products stunned you the most in the comments.
Ever since the 'Yup That Exists' Instagram account was founded in 2014, it has grown into an extremely popular project focusing on equally brilliant and perplexing inventions, odd gadgets, unusual product designs, and intriguing phenomena appearing across the web. And still, many people had absolutely no clue they existed in the first place.
The project has branched out to all the major social media channels and gained a strong foothold on various platforms. For instance, it has amassed over 722k followers on Facebook and 426k devoted fans on Instagram. It has even gained astonishing popularity on TikTok, where more than 572k people eagerly wait for new surprises to grace their feeds.
'Yup That Exists' continues to entertain and teach every design enthusiast by consistently uncovering intriguing products. The creators prove that weirdness sells, especially when paired with interesting tidbits of information, and it wins over the hearts of thousands of internet users.
We've witnessed a million times that the internet is filled with seemingly endless amounts of knowledge and facts that consistently educates and inspires us. In this vast digital world, it’s hard to be aware of every new innovation, and we often miss the brilliant things that exist unless we come across them. So this vivid collection of pictures is meant to remind you that innovation is everywhere, you just have to keep your eyes open.
This social media project also shows that the global marketplace is a packed, noisy sphere. Consumers have plenty to choose from. And the creators, well, they see that competition is fierce. In this sense, designers believe they must craft and build products that stand out to succeed in this chaos.
A brief scroll through this list will prove that designers can achieve their goal and create memorable works of art — even if they stand out like a sore and unappealing thumb. See, some creators get too focused on developing an original end product that form and function become more of an afterthought than a necessary part of the development process.
In theory, design thinking means approaching innovation by drawing from the designer’s toolkit to cater to the client's needs. Design should follow you around even if you’re unaware of it. If it's good, you don’t pay much attention to it. If it’s outstanding— the item will probably become your new favorite item.
To achieve this, it all starts with an idea. Of course, coming up with innovative and meaningful solutions is far from an easy task. But when designers manage to devise the next big thing, the first element to be sure about is what it will offer to your future user.
"You have to answer the questions, why should my idea exist and how is it defined? Then you can start thinking about the identity and the representation of that product", Brian Farrell, founder and creative director of Far Co, a creative studio specializing in digital branding, digital products, and systems, told BBVA Open Innovation. The expert added that throughout the design process, it’s essential not to lose sight of the "heart of the idea". If you believe in the concept to its very core, and your customer will too, that’s a recipe for success.
Once you have outlined your idea, it’s time to take action. One of the most important considerations to keep in mind is that you’re designing something for the end users, not for yourself. "If you can’t fully identify yourself with their needs and challenges, they’re not going to see any value" researcher Ethan Parry added. To do this, we can’t just sit back, we "have to go out into the street and learn from users" by observing and learning from them passively.
Another crucial mistake would be to focus only on aesthetics. "It won’t fix a useless product, however well designed it is — if it doesn’t solve a problem, it won’t be of any use," Parry explained. Then, remember to re-evaluate the situation and adjust it as it changes, and document every bit of your process. "This is of particular importance if you’re an entrepreneur, to have a foundation for the future."
It’s challenging for designers to devise a great idea that will shock the market and change the world. For example, in 1889, Charles H. Duell was the Commissioner of the US patent office. He is widely quoted as having stated that the patent office would dry up and, consequently, no longer be needed because: "Everything that can be invented has been invented."
Yet, with science, technology and lifestyle drastically changing, this leaves room for creativity and opportunity. And as you can see from this list, innovative designers still manage to invent something to surprise us.
Just think about the myriad of innovations that have happened since the 19th century, from planes to computers to those little powerful devices lying right there in our pockets.
"Skype, Google, Teams and Webex are some examples of popular applications. But suddenly, a new company — Zoom — finds a better way of doing things, turns the user experience around, and becomes the industry leader," Anxo López, Design manager at BBVA, said. And we hope there’s still plenty more to come.
Note: this post originally had 113 images. It’s been shortened to the top 30 images based on user votes.
A metaphor for life. But we do our best
