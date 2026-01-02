ADVERTISEMENT

Anton Gudim is the creator of “Yes, But,” a comic series that turns the little contradictions of everyday life into funny, clever moments. With just two simple panels per strip, the illustrator captures the habits, thoughts, and quirks we all recognize but don’t often talk about. His clean, minimalist style makes the humor hit hard – funny, relatable, and sometimes a little too true.

Scroll down to see his most recent comics and discover the small, hilarious truths of everyday life.

More info: vk.com | Instagram | x.com | gudim.threadless.com | patreon.com

#1

Funny yes but comic showing a slim laptop vs the same laptop with many bulky accessories attached.

Yes! Exactly how my tiny desk looks

    #2

    Woman eating pasta with wine saying yes, but watching strange TV scene, in a funny yes but comic about modern life strangeness

    #3

    Comic panel from yes but series showing a 12,000-year-old skull next to a 30-year-old man, highlighting modern life strangeness.

    #4

    Funny yes but comic showing luxury car magazine contrasted with low-cost airline airplane seat and tray pocket.

    #5

    Digital lock on a modern door in a funny yes but comic illustrating the strangeness of modern life.

    #6

    Comic showing a humorous 'Yes, But' illustration featuring AI robot rejection and AI generated avatar in modern life.

    #7

    Comic panels showing gloved hands applying rubbing alcohol then a lethal injection, illustrating funny yes but comics about modern life.

    They generally do it so that the blood vessels can rise to the surface and to preserve at least some degree of humanity

    #8

    Two-panel funny yes but comic showing a woman holding no tattoos sign and a man getting cosmetic eyebrow tattooing.

    I never understand the people who get their brows done, they'll never be able to change them as quickly styles change. It'll cost more money to get them undone then they've saved not having to reshape natural ones

    #9

    Funny yes but comic showing man enjoying cake decorating process but refusing to eat final cake in modern life humor style

    #10

    Two-panel comic showing a stylish man boarding a plane while another relaxes in economy, funny Yes But comic.

    #11

    Yes, But comic panels showing modern life’s strangeness with a man paying at a restaurant and checking his phone.

    #12

    Comic panels showing a driver reading a "Please Drive Carefully" sign, illustrating a funny Yes But comic about modern life.

    #13

    Illustration from funny Yes But comics showing a man in a suit sitting and a close-up of colorful socks.

    #14

    Funny yes but comic showing a muscular man and woman, then a woman with push-up jeans, highlighting modern life’s strangeness.

    #15

    Funny Yes But comic panels showing a plain street view and a distorted street with parked cars and bent bars.

    #16

    Comic showing a meal tray labeled Caesar salad with separate containers, illustrating funny yes but comics about modern life.

    #17

    Cartoon comic showing a green shirt on hangers labeled size with and without a price tag in funny yes but comics style.

    #18

    Man waving to friends standing on a bridge versus friends standing at street level in a funny yes but comic.

    #19

    Woman interacting with a punching machine and car side mirror in funny yes but comics about modern life strangeness.

    #20

    Yes, But comic panels showing a road with a speed bump and a snowy area with tire tracks, illustrating modern life strangeness.

    #21

    Winter landscape with snow and sunset under yes but comics style, capturing modern life’s strangeness in a humorous way.

