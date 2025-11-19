ADVERTISEMENT

Anton Gudim’s “Yes, But” comics continue to highlight the funny and strange contradictions of everyday life. With just a few panels, he manages to capture moments that make us laugh, think, and sometimes question the logic of the world around us. Gudim's minimalist drawings and sharp humor have made the series instantly recognizable to fans online, where people from all over the world share their own “Yes, but” moments that mirror real life in unexpected ways.

Gudim says his ideas often come naturally, without any big message behind them. “In the beginning, my comics were just a way for me to explore my imagination. But I'm happy that they can make others feel inspired and entertained,” he shared. Whether his comics spark laughter or thought, they always capture the small truths that connect us all.

More info: Instagram | x.com | gudim.threadless.com | patreon.com