Anton Gudim’s “Yes, But” comics continue to highlight the funny and strange contradictions of everyday life. With just a few panels, he manages to capture moments that make us laugh, think, and sometimes question the logic of the world around us. Gudim's minimalist drawings and sharp humor have made the series instantly recognizable to fans online, where people from all over the world share their own “Yes, but” moments that mirror real life in unexpected ways.

Gudim says his ideas often come naturally, without any big message behind them. “In the beginning, my comics were just a way for me to explore my imagination. But I'm happy that they can make others feel inspired and entertained,” he shared. Whether his comics spark laughter or thought, they always capture the small truths that connect us all.

More info: Instagram | x.com | gudim.threadless.com | patreon.com

#1

Cartoon sneaker with a sale price and limited size options illustrating funny yes but comics about modern life.

    #2

    Cartoon comic showing king size bed empty versus cluttered with clothes and gadgets, highlighting modern life’s strangeness.

    #3

    Two-panel comic from Yes, But series showing a person pouring organic dog food while a dog eats as a woman eats noodles nearby.

    #4

    Funny Yes But comic showing contrast between being first in line and long queues at modern travel spots.

    #5

    Woman saying no to unappetizing food in a funny yes but comic that highlights modern life’s strangeness.

    Some carbs is more worthwhile than others.

    #6

    Yes but comic showing a trash bin and a hand placing gum on a metal fence, highlighting modern life’s strangeness.

    #7

    Two-panel yes but comic humor showing people photographing a mural and a man holding a cup with tiny people outside the window.

    #8

    A funny yes, but comic showing people photographing Edvard Munch’s Scream versus ignoring his other 1788 paintings.

    #9

    Funny Yes But comic strip showing a camo car before and after a collision with another car on a road.

    #10

    Yes, but comic panels showing a birthday party scene with confetti celebration and cleaning afterward in modern life humor style

    #11

    Father and son in a funny yes but comic illustrating modern life’s strangeness with tattoos and emotions.

    "no worries dad!"

    #12

    Funny Yes But comic illustrating a high-tech toilet with music versus awkward toilet paper usage in modern life.

    This one hits home too hard. 😂

    #13

    Yes, but comic panels showing a man feeding fish and lobsters in a restaurant aquarium, capturing modern life’s strangeness.

    #14

    Close-up comic panels showing manicured nails under "Yes" and scratched tights under "But" illustrating modern life's strangeness.

    #15

    Funny Yes But comic panel showing long manicured nails contrasted with a close-up of a keyboard keys.

    #16

    Comic panels showing feet in high heels labeled yes and feet with bandaged toes labeled but, illustrating modern life’s strangeness.

    #17

    Comic panels showing shaving cream applied on arms and legs with razor, contrasted by a person wearing a furry coat labeled yes but comic.

    #18

    Yes, But comic showing a doctor humorously reacting to unexpected exam room shadow in a modern life illustration.

    well he is not being payed to watch someone undress, but to do a health check for the v u l v a? But also, why does he have an lamp behind the screen? 🤔

    #19

    Comic strip from Yes But series showing a woman holding a sign that says All Bodies Are Beautiful.

    how many of influenzers are now on weight loss shots and now refusing to talk about this and etc? Being healthy is a good thing, and using medics is no shame.

    #20

    Two-panel comic showing a whole pizza with one large slice in yes and a tiny slice in but, illustrating funny yes but comics.

    #21

    Minimalist comic showing side view of a slim smartphone extending under funny yes but comics about modern life.

    and 2h battery usage?

    #22

    Funny yes but comic panels showing a man rescuing a dog from fire and the dog chained outside its house.

    #23

    Comic panel showing different dog postures labeled with emotions on the left and a corgi's back on the right, funny yes but comics.

    #24

    Funny yes, but comic panels showing a sink and a door with a pull sign illustrating modern life's strangeness.

    use some paper to open door?

    #25

    Funny Yes But comic showing a phone lockbox for offline time while someone records it on their phone.

    #26

    Funny yes but comic showing a man thumbs up to a phone and a phone screen with debt and boss firing notifications

    #27

    Yes, but comic panels showing a woman imagining different scenarios while talking to a seated girl about modern life’s strangeness.

    #28

    Funny yes but comic showing a person advocating order while sitting in a messy room, highlighting modern life strangeness.

    #29

    Funny Yes But comic panels showing a man with face tattoos getting a tattoo and reflecting modern life’s strangeness.

    #30

    Funny Yes But comic showing a fox-shaped cup with the handle broken, and a person sadly drinking from it.

    #31

    Comic showing a hand painting a squirrel contrasted with another hand cutting squirrel tails in funny yes but comics about modern life.

    #32

    Comic panels showing a relaxation kit with bath products labeled yes, but followed by an empty shower enclosure.

    #33

    Two panels of a funny yes but comic showing changes in body shape and clothing style with modern life’s strangeness.

    #34

    Funny Yes But comic showing a car with a personalized plate and parking next to a paid parking sign under a tree.

    #35

    Hand holding a wrapped and unwrapped candy illustrating a funny yes but comic about modern life's strangeness.

    #36

    Cartoon comic from Yes But series showing a camping scene with a view versus a person hiding in the woods, funny modern life humor.

    #37

    Woman at dinner table saying yes but using chopsticks to dip sushi in sauce in a funny yes but comic about modern life.

    #38

    Yes but comic showing contrasting women’s and men’s Halloween costumes, highlighting funny modern life’s strangeness in illustrations.

    #39

    Funny Yes But comic showing a dad wearing a Best Dad Ever shirt with his son, then facing a rival dad in a fight.

    #40

    Comic from Yes But series showing a contact lens case and a hand with long purple nails, highlighting modern life’s strangeness.

