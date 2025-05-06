30 Real Questions From A WWI Recruit Test – Let’s See If You’d Make It

ADVERTISEMENT

You might think a WWI recruit test from over 100 years ago would be all about physical strength. However, back in WWI, recruits were given simple-sounding questions like “Do dogs bark?” or “Is coal white?” to see if they had common sense. The answers seem obvious, but once you get into it, a few might actually trip you up.

So, we’ve pulled 30 real questions from the original test. All you have to do is answer yes or no.

Think you’ve got what it takes to pass the WWI recruit test? Let’s find out! 🎖️

Image credits: RDNE Stock project