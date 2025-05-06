Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
30 Real Questions From A WWI Recruit Test – Let's See If You'd Make It
Person holding test papers marked scored with calculator nearby and colorful trivia text for WWI recruits quiz
30 Real Questions From A WWI Recruit Test – Let's See If You'd Make It

You might think a WWI recruit test from over 100 years ago would be all about physical strength. However, back in WWI, recruits were given simple-sounding questions like “Do dogs bark?” or “Is coal white?” to see if they had common sense. The answers seem obvious, but once you get into it, a few might actually trip you up.

So, we’ve pulled 30 real questions from the original test. All you have to do is answer yes or no.

Think you’ve got what it takes to pass the WWI recruit test? Let’s find out! 🎖️

    Close-up of soldier in camouflage uniform sitting with hands clasped, reflecting on a WWI recruit test question.

    Image credits: RDNE Stock project

    de-snoekies avatar
    Alexandra
    Alexandra
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    An English WWI recruit only had to be the right age, the right height and be reasonably healthy to be accepted into the Army.

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    northernsoulgw avatar
    northernsoulgw
    northernsoulgw
    Community Member
    38 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Many lied about their age, no one checked. There was thousands of 14-17 year olds fighting.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    apatheistaccount2 avatar
    Apatheist Account2
    Apatheist Account2
    Community Member
    10 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    No questions about do you know when to shoot and when to duck? That might have been handy.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
