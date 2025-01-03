“Wait… What?!”: A Wrong Answers Only Challenge That Will Make You Think Twice

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Not all trivia challenges reward you for being right!

Welcome to the Wrong Answers Only challenge—a trivia test where the obvious truths are not your friends. In each question, you’ll see three perfectly correct answers and one hilariously incorrect option. Your job? Pick the wrong answer to be right, because if you choose the right one, you’ll be wrong, get it?

Ready to find the wrong answer? Let’s go!

RELATED:

Image credits: George Becker