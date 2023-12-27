Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Wreaths And Other Holiday Decorations That I Made (44 Pics)
Wreaths And Other Holiday Decorations That I Made (44 Pics)

Likivi Designs
Each year, Tampa has a tradition of decorating their front doors with pirate decor when the town is invaded by mauraders for the Gasparilla parade. Here are some of my wreaths and other decorations that I made.

I create custom and personalized pieces as well. If you’d like to see more pictures of my designs, check out the links below.

More info: Pinterest.com | Etsy | Instagram

Gasparilla pirate wreath

Image credits: LiKiViCustomDesigns

I created this wreath with Burgundy and old gold fabrics, a life-size skull, saber and pistol, a miniature treasure chest, and a battery-operated lantern. It’s a little over 3.5′ tall and 2.5′ wide.

Image credits: LiKiViCustomDesigns

Image credits: LiKiViCustomDesigns

Female pirate Gasparilla Wreath purple, gold and maroon

I created this female pirate wreath on an ornate gold frame with satin purple, maroon velvet, and sheer black brocade fabrics. It’s over 3 feet wide and 4 feet tall.

Image credits: LiKiViCustomDesigns

Image credits: LiKiViCustomDesigns

Image credits: LiKiViCustomDesigns

Pirate wreath with treasure chest, jeweled skull, pistol and sword

Image credits: LiKiViCustomDesigns

This wreath that I created is a little over 4 feet tall and 40″ wide.

Image credits: LiKiViCustomDesigns

Image credits: LiKiViCustomDesigns

Image credits: LiKiViCustomDesigns

Image credits: LiKiViCustomDesigns

Image credits: LiKiViCustomDesigns

Bucs, bolts and rays Gasparilla wreaths

These wreaths are my take on the tradition while Celebrating our awesome teams.

Image credits: LiKiViCustomDesigns

Image credits: LiKiViCustomDesigns

Image credits: LiKiViCustomDesigns

Image credits: LiKiViCustomDesigns

Image credits: LiKiViCustomDesigns

Image credits: LiKiViCustomDesigns

Image credits: LiKiViCustomDesigns

Image credits: LiKiViCustomDesigns

Image credits: LiKiViCustomDesigns

Star Wars and Grogu Wreaths and other decorations

Image credits: LiKiViCustomDesigns

I’ve been a floral designer since Y2K specializing in themed events but when COVID hit, we had to close our event florist. I’ve painted sets and props for some amazing Bar Mitzvahs and I’ve been searching for a way to use my talents in another way. Creating wreaths and other decorations with a theme seems to fit me perfectly. These are a few Star Wars and Grogu pieces I made this year.

Image credits: LiKiViCustomDesigns

Image credits: LiKiViCustomDesigns

Image credits: LiKiViCustomDesigns

Image credits: LiKiViCustomDesigns

Image credits: LiKiViCustomDesigns

Image credits: LiKiViCustomDesigns

Image credits: LiKiViCustomDesigns

Image credits: LiKiViCustomDesigns

Image credits: LiKiViCustomDesigns

Image credits: LiKiViCustomDesigns

Pink, gold, black and white holiday decorations

Image credits: LiKiViCustomDesigns

Image credits: LiKiViCustomDesigns

Image credits: LiKiViCustomDesigns

Image credits: LiKiViCustomDesigns

Image credits: LiKiViCustomDesigns

Image credits: LiKiViCustomDesigns

Image credits: LiKiViCustomDesigns

Author, Community member

Lifetime Crafter creating unique and beautiful decor with salvaged materials. I refuse to buy wood when there's so much being thrown away. Recycled art reduces the burden of our waste and saving a single tree makes the extra effort worth it.

Moderator, BoredPanda staff

Ieva is a community manager at Bored Panda. She is interested in all things creative; therefore, fresh out of school, she studied creativity in advertising. She later became a part of the photography project "Underlook," which is why her profile picture is captured from an unusual angle.

Now, you will see her working with amazing artists, assisting them in spreading their unique ideas. Outside of work, you will find her in nature, doing DIY projects (and failing miserably), and enjoying life.

