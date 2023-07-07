Being broken up with sucks. Big time! There you were, happily going about your day, feeling those butterflies in your stomach, wearing a silly smile on your goofy face when your entire world gets flipped upside down in just a few moments. But if you think you’ve had it bad, this post might make you feel a bit better about what happened.

American actress Shannon Woodward went viral on Twitter when she sparked a discussion about the very worst ways that people ever got dumped. And we’re bringing the most honest and jaw-dropping tweets to share with you, Pandas. Check them out below. Bored Panda reached out to Woodward via Twitter, and we’ll update the article as soon as we hear back from her.

#1

Worst-Way-People-Got-Dumped

GabbySidibe Report

#2

Worst-Way-People-Got-Dumped

binbagwitch Report

A Bi-Cycle
A Bi-Cycle
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Did he tie it to the leg of a pigeon?

#3

Worst-Way-People-Got-Dumped

MaverickGamersX Report

Libstak
Libstak
Community Member
2 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

What a lovely lady, hope she remembers this when she has to grieve, nobody gets out of here alive folks

At the time of writing, Woodward’s thread had over 52.1 million views on Twitter. The actress picked an emotional topic that is close to many internet users’ hearts.

Woodward is best known for playing Sabrina Collins in the sitcom ‘Raising Hope’ and for her role as Elsie Hughes in ‘Westworld.’ The actress also voiced Dina in the video game ‘The Last of Us Part II.’
#4

Worst-Way-People-Got-Dumped

KnowItAllGrl Report

KJ
KJ
Community Member
13 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Better off without him, useless poor excuse for a man.

#5

Worst-Way-People-Got-Dumped

yrfatfriend Report

Min
Min
Community Member
2 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Efficiency at its finest! /s

#6

Worst-Way-People-Got-Dumped

TClayCooper Report

Sue Denham
Sue Denham
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Full sympathy for you, but . . . um . . .you wouldn't have a Youtube link to it would you?

Finding your soulmate on the first try and enjoying your happily-ever-after is a very rare thing, so most people have dealt with at least one breakup in their lives. It’s quite possible that it might have been messy.

Whether someone gets dumped in person, over the phone, or even via text doesn’t matter quite as much as how their (now ex) partner treats them. If the breakup is done calmly and politely, you’re far less likely to fret over the whole situation for years to come than if your ex humiliates you or acts petty. There’s a lot riding on the breakup being cordial.
#7

Worst-Way-People-Got-Dumped

everettdotcom Report

LinManuelMiranda
LinManuelMiranda
Community Member
2 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I had this happen too somehow at the same time with the same person. What a douche😒

#8

Worst-Way-People-Got-Dumped

showmetheyamz Report

#9

Worst-Way-People-Got-Dumped

thogbombadil Report

There are tons of reasons why couples can break up. So many, in fact, that it’s making us wonder how the heck anyone manages to stay together! But at the core of everything lie a few main things. If there’s little to no honesty and communication in the relationship, if the couple has very different goals and values, and if they’re unwilling to find common ground, a breakup is probably going to happen, sooner or later.
#10

Worst-Way-People-Got-Dumped

TheMcKenziest Report

#11

Worst-Way-People-Got-Dumped

dookieloopyloo Report

#12

Worst-Way-People-Got-Dumped

MuppetCastro Report

Susan Bosse
Susan Bosse
Community Member
2 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

How is this a breakup story?

Something else that creates huge issues is if both partners simply aren’t attracted to each other… or if one of them is but the other’s willing to jump ship the moment they find someone ‘better’ to date. There’s got to be mutual attraction, otherwise, someone’s going to get emotionally hurt further down the line.
#13

Worst-Way-People-Got-Dumped

BigJeffB Report

Will Cable
Will Cable
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Better off without her, you had a lucky escape there...twice

#14

Worst-Way-People-Got-Dumped

meleetwo Report

#15

Worst-Way-People-Got-Dumped

ehme Report

Libstak
Libstak
Community Member
2 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I would have been handcuffed for what I did next. Also, I would have rescinded the bail payment and told the police I had been defrauded and please protect me from these scammers.

But this goes beyond physical attraction. According to Marriage.com, developing an honest emotional connection is also essential. “Emotional intimacy is a bond that goes beyond physical lust and chemistry. It’s a bond built over time through shared experiences and getting to know one another. When an emotional connection is missing, a relationship can start to feel shallow and boring,” writes Sylvia Smith.
#16

Worst-Way-People-Got-Dumped

TaranKillam Report

#17

Worst-Way-People-Got-Dumped

CherylMoreau05 Report

Ron Baza
Ron Baza
Community Member
32 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Thanks for the times we have humped, But with a great burden I’m lumped, Yes you are fun, But our time is done, Conclusion: you and I are done.

#18

Worst-Way-People-Got-Dumped

murphelaw Report

Someone who is fully committed to the relationship will carve out time for their other (better) half, no matter how busy with work, adult responsibilities, and blah blah blah they might be. It’s impossible to grow closer and nurture a genuine connection if you barely see each other. You’re a couple, not just roommates.
#19

Worst-Way-People-Got-Dumped

itsmelaniew Report

Anna Ekberg
Anna Ekberg
Community Member
55 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I am stunned by this one, are these people real? 😳

#20

Worst-Way-People-Got-Dumped

RedheadedSooner Report

#21

Worst-Way-People-Got-Dumped

anypigslft2 Report

If you believe that the person you’re dating is someone you’d like to spend the rest of your life with, that’s wonderful.

However, it’s vital that both of you are on the same page when it comes to the most important questions, like whether you want to get married at some point, whether you want to have kids, what part of the world you’d like to live in in the future, and how you spend your money.

If there are major misalignments here, there’s not much hope for the future, unless one person radically changes what they want.
#22

Worst-Way-People-Got-Dumped

0xmcc Report

troufaki13
troufaki13
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Roses are red, violets are blue, I don't love you anymore, I'm breaking up with you

#23

Worst-Way-People-Got-Dumped

Dame_DNA Report

#24

Worst-Way-People-Got-Dumped

funkpwer Report

UpQuarkDownQuark
UpQuarkDownQuark
Community Member
2 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Well, you know what they say: “When you assume, you…just start f***ing other people right away?”

After a bad breakup, it’s completely fine to want to spend some time alone with your feelings. However, as Healthline points out, it’s important not to wallow in them. Self-care is incredibly important, and it’s essential to prioritize it when things are so tough. That starts with the basics like getting enough sleep, remembering to eat well, and doing nurturing activities that you thoroughly love, whether that’s gardening, meditating, exercising, or spending time with your friends.
#25

Worst-Way-People-Got-Dumped

mechachandler Report

Maria
Maria
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

How does this relate to abortion?

#26

Worst-Way-People-Got-Dumped

Catboy02 Report

#27

Worst-Way-People-Got-Dumped

londyloo Report

The point is, you probably won’t feel like you have the drive and energy to do all the healthy things that you want. And it’s fine to take a bit of time to eat ice cream and watch sappy rom-com after sappy rom-com on TV… so long as that’s not the only thing that you’re doing.

Getting dumped can feel like the end of the world if you were emotionally invested in the other person, but the world doesn’t stop turning: there are plenty of wonderful people out there for you to meet once you feel like you’re ready to date again.
#28

Worst-Way-People-Got-Dumped

Benonilass Report

#29

Worst-Way-People-Got-Dumped

MisterVicky9 Report

#30

Worst-Way-People-Got-Dumped

donzalut Report

Which of these stories dealt you the most emotional damage, dear Pandas? Which breakup do you think was the worst of the bunch? What's the worst way someone's ever dumped you? Swing on by the comment section at the bottom of the post to share your thoughts and insights. Don't forget to bring enough ice cream for everyone.
#31

Worst-Way-People-Got-Dumped

trpaxton Report

#32

Worst-Way-People-Got-Dumped

literaryfey Report

Libstak
Libstak
Community Member
2 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

We're you both like 12 yrs old or something?

#33

Worst-Way-People-Got-Dumped

Normanjam671 Report

#34

Worst-Way-People-Got-Dumped

joeIsmillers Report

LinManuelMiranda
LinManuelMiranda
Community Member
2 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Ugh I remember in middle school it was Christmas time and I bought my boyfriend a present and I wrapped it myself and was so excited to give it to him and then he ghosted me the day I was going to give it to him. Oh I was absolutely heartbroken. He too never told me why

#35

Worst-Way-People-Got-Dumped

BspectacledMofo Report

#36

Worst-Way-People-Got-Dumped

kazrbrekkers Report

#37

Worst-Way-People-Got-Dumped

Ariquxeen Report

#38

Worst-Way-People-Got-Dumped

Ctborum Report

#39

Worst-Way-People-Got-Dumped

SydneyBattle Report

#40

Worst-Way-People-Got-Dumped

ElyKreimendahl Report

#41

Worst-Way-People-Got-Dumped

Theh0pester Report

#42

Worst-Way-People-Got-Dumped

faeinthewae Report

#43

Worst-Way-People-Got-Dumped

chefhealthcoach Report

#44

Worst-Way-People-Got-Dumped

MrsBearSquared Report

#45

Worst-Way-People-Got-Dumped

LoveAmuSystem Report

#46

Worst-Way-People-Got-Dumped

Austen1stDrafts Report

#47

Worst-Way-People-Got-Dumped

raccoonstans Report

#48

Worst-Way-People-Got-Dumped

TomTypesWords Report

#49

Worst-Way-People-Got-Dumped

taypfenn Report

