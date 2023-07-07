Being broken up with sucks. Big time! There you were, happily going about your day, feeling those butterflies in your stomach, wearing a silly smile on your goofy face when your entire world gets flipped upside down in just a few moments. But if you think you’ve had it bad, this post might make you feel a bit better about what happened.

American actress Shannon Woodward went viral on Twitter when she sparked a discussion about the very worst ways that people ever got dumped. And we’re bringing the most honest and jaw-dropping tweets to share with you, Pandas. Check them out below. Bored Panda reached out to Woodward via Twitter, and we’ll update the article as soon as we hear back from her.