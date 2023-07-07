People On Twitter Are Sharing The Worst Ways They Ever Got Dumped (49 Tweets)
Being broken up with sucks. Big time! There you were, happily going about your day, feeling those butterflies in your stomach, wearing a silly smile on your goofy face when your entire world gets flipped upside down in just a few moments. But if you think you’ve had it bad, this post might make you feel a bit better about what happened.
American actress Shannon Woodward went viral on Twitter when she sparked a discussion about the very worst ways that people ever got dumped. And we’re bringing the most honest and jaw-dropping tweets to share with you, Pandas. Check them out below. Bored Panda reached out to Woodward via Twitter, and we’ll update the article as soon as we hear back from her.
At the time of writing, Woodward’s thread had over 52.1 million views on Twitter. The actress picked an emotional topic that is close to many internet users’ hearts.
Woodward is best known for playing Sabrina Collins in the sitcom ‘Raising Hope’ and for her role as Elsie Hughes in ‘Westworld.’ The actress also voiced Dina in the video game ‘The Last of Us Part II.’
Full sympathy for you, but . . . um . . .you wouldn't have a Youtube link to it would you?
Finding your soulmate on the first try and enjoying your happily-ever-after is a very rare thing, so most people have dealt with at least one breakup in their lives. It’s quite possible that it might have been messy.
Whether someone gets dumped in person, over the phone, or even via text doesn’t matter quite as much as how their (now ex) partner treats them. If the breakup is done calmly and politely, you’re far less likely to fret over the whole situation for years to come than if your ex humiliates you or acts petty. There’s a lot riding on the breakup being cordial.
I had this happen too somehow at the same time with the same person. What a douche😒
There are tons of reasons why couples can break up. So many, in fact, that it’s making us wonder how the heck anyone manages to stay together! But at the core of everything lie a few main things. If there’s little to no honesty and communication in the relationship, if the couple has very different goals and values, and if they’re unwilling to find common ground, a breakup is probably going to happen, sooner or later.
Something else that creates huge issues is if both partners simply aren’t attracted to each other… or if one of them is but the other’s willing to jump ship the moment they find someone ‘better’ to date. There’s got to be mutual attraction, otherwise, someone’s going to get emotionally hurt further down the line.
But this goes beyond physical attraction. According to Marriage.com, developing an honest emotional connection is also essential. “Emotional intimacy is a bond that goes beyond physical lust and chemistry. It’s a bond built over time through shared experiences and getting to know one another. When an emotional connection is missing, a relationship can start to feel shallow and boring,” writes Sylvia Smith.
Someone who is fully committed to the relationship will carve out time for their other (better) half, no matter how busy with work, adult responsibilities, and blah blah blah they might be. It’s impossible to grow closer and nurture a genuine connection if you barely see each other. You’re a couple, not just roommates.
If you believe that the person you’re dating is someone you’d like to spend the rest of your life with, that’s wonderful.
However, it’s vital that both of you are on the same page when it comes to the most important questions, like whether you want to get married at some point, whether you want to have kids, what part of the world you’d like to live in in the future, and how you spend your money.
If there are major misalignments here, there’s not much hope for the future, unless one person radically changes what they want.
Roses are red, violets are blue, I don't love you anymore, I'm breaking up with you
Well, you know what they say: “When you assume, you…just start f***ing other people right away?”
After a bad breakup, it’s completely fine to want to spend some time alone with your feelings. However, as Healthline points out, it’s important not to wallow in them. Self-care is incredibly important, and it’s essential to prioritize it when things are so tough. That starts with the basics like getting enough sleep, remembering to eat well, and doing nurturing activities that you thoroughly love, whether that’s gardening, meditating, exercising, or spending time with your friends.
The point is, you probably won’t feel like you have the drive and energy to do all the healthy things that you want. And it’s fine to take a bit of time to eat ice cream and watch sappy rom-com after sappy rom-com on TV… so long as that’s not the only thing that you’re doing.
Getting dumped can feel like the end of the world if you were emotionally invested in the other person, but the world doesn’t stop turning: there are plenty of wonderful people out there for you to meet once you feel like you’re ready to date again.
Which of these stories dealt you the most emotional damage, dear Pandas? Which breakup do you think was the worst of the bunch? What's the worst way someone's ever dumped you? Swing on by the comment section at the bottom of the post to share your thoughts and insights. Don't forget to bring enough ice cream for everyone.
Ugh I remember in middle school it was Christmas time and I bought my boyfriend a present and I wrapped it myself and was so excited to give it to him and then he ghosted me the day I was going to give it to him. Oh I was absolutely heartbroken. He too never told me why
Dude once told me he can´t be with me because its like cheating on his future wife, who he didn't meet yet but it would be unfair to her...
All he wanted to do was have phone sex, didnt want to meet up (yes we had met lol) or go on a date or anything. It was wildly uncomfortable for me and lasted 3 days before I said "its over" (on the phone in the middle of his sentence, cause like I said he didnt want to meet up) and he said "thats cool okay buh bye" and that was it 🤷🏽♀️
I was in the hospital recovering from facial reconstruction surgery. She knew where I was and what it happened but the entire week that I was in the hospital she did not call or visit. I had to spend a week recovering at my parents house sleeping on the sofa because my sister had just moved back in with her kids so I did not have a bedroom. I was heavily medicated the whole time and did not want to call her while I was not coherent. I got an email from her while I was on my way to the University to do the make up for my midterms that I had missed in the email. She said she was breaking off our relationship because I had been ignoring her. never mind the fact that it was only a few weeks and I was in no condition to talk at all during that time.
