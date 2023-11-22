Well, you're in luck because today, Bored Panda took this viral Reddit thread and compiled a list of the best "worst" names a kid can have. We hope you'll enjoy the article, and don't hesitate to add the quirkiest monikers you've encountered in the comment section below.

Pilot Inspektor, Moon Unit, North West, Apple, Audio Science, Sage Moonblood – turns out, some folks can get pretty creative when it comes to their children's names!

#1 My coworker named her baby "Strawberry Rain", which would be a great name if she had given birth to a bottle of shampoo.

#2 X Æ A-12



Musk is a cruel bastard. There are other really terrible names, but that has to be the most idiotic.

#3 I knew a guy who always wanted be called AJ in school. His legal name was Adolf.

#4 Gaylord

#5 Kashmonay. Woman with this first name was arrested for stealing $170,000 worth of merchandise from Ulta.

#6 Met a girl named Jennifert in college...Jennifer with a T. Why? Because her parents wanted her to be different.

#7 Being a boy named sue

#8 Came across someone in a park once (England, nowhere weird) who was yelling 'Excalibur!'. Thought it was a dog, nope, it was a lad.

#9 Pubert

#10 Blanket

#11 We met a kid at the playground the other day named Skillet

#12 Joey Jo-Jo Junior Shabadoo

#13 I worked in admissions as a tour guide in college. When we didn’t have tours during our shift we stuffed envelopes. I’ll always remember Sylver Blades and Mystic Powers receiving mailings.

#14 I met a kid named Qua’Duffius when I was in middle school. He said it was pronounced Kwa-doof-ee-us. Worst one I’ve seen in person.

#15 We just hired a guy whose first, middle, and last name is the same, but spelled 3 different ways lol I don’t want to actually say his name on the off chance by some miracle he sees this or it gets back to him, but I think it’s terrible. Like if your parents named you Shaun Sean Shawn lol

#16 Abcde.



Unlike some urban legends like La-a, there are actually people named this. [At least 373.](https://www.insider.com/abcde-name-popularity-2018-11)

#17 Nevaeh…just f**k off.

#18 Candida.



And yeah they get named that, I know of 2.

#19 Brayden or Jayden or Brayleigh or whatever dumb version of that.

#20 I swear if I see one more kid named Khaleesi 🤦‍♀️🤦‍♀️

#21 Derf



Not joking. Was working security in MN and a trucker came in to sign in. As he's writing his name, I glanced at his name. 'Derf'. I felt bad for his childhood.

#22 Innocent

#23 naming a girl konan lol

#24 North West 🤦🤦🤦🤦🤦🤦🤦🤦

#25 Aiden or any variation. Not because of the name itself but any teacher can tell you students with that name are 99% behavioral issues.

#26 I've twice tried to post this on the tragedeigh Facebook group and haven't been approved because they think I'm bulls***tting, but I have had confirmation on this from several people who lived in my city at the time of this.





My mom taught at a school in the 80s where there was 2 siblings, one named Hallelujahthemessiahiscoming, and Repentorburnforever.



I thought my mom was BSing for years until my coworker told me my mom was a teacher at her school when she was a student in the 80s.i asked my coworker about this, and she said yes, she was a little older than those kids but remembered them because they were in swimming classes at the local pool she was a lifeguard at. She told me her younger brother knew them and said at least one of them got into [illegal substances] later.

#27 I'ma throw the twins in my school name Easton and Weston under the bus here.

#28 Her name is CHASTITY. She is white trash!