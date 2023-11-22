29 Ridiculous Names That Make You Feel Sorry For The Kids Named That Way
Pilot Inspektor, Moon Unit, North West, Apple, Audio Science, Sage Moonblood – turns out, some folks can get pretty creative when it comes to their children's names!
Well, you're in luck because today, Bored Panda took this viral Reddit thread and compiled a list of the best "worst" names a kid can have. We hope you'll enjoy the article, and don't hesitate to add the quirkiest monikers you've encountered in the comment section below.
More info: Reddit
This post may include affiliate links.
My coworker named her baby "Strawberry Rain", which would be a great name if she had given birth to a bottle of shampoo.
X Æ A-12
Musk is a cruel bastard. There are other really terrible names, but that has to be the most idiotic.
I knew a guy who always wanted be called AJ in school. His legal name was Adolf.
Gaylord
Kashmonay. Woman with this first name was arrested for stealing $170,000 worth of merchandise from Ulta.
Met a girl named Jennifert in college...Jennifer with a T. Why? Because her parents wanted her to be different.
Being a boy named sue
Came across someone in a park once (England, nowhere weird) who was yelling 'Excalibur!'. Thought it was a dog, nope, it was a lad.
Pubert
Blanket
We met a kid at the playground the other day named Skillet
Joey Jo-Jo Junior Shabadoo
I worked in admissions as a tour guide in college. When we didn’t have tours during our shift we stuffed envelopes. I’ll always remember Sylver Blades and Mystic Powers receiving mailings.
I met a kid named Qua’Duffius when I was in middle school. He said it was pronounced Kwa-doof-ee-us. Worst one I’ve seen in person.
We just hired a guy whose first, middle, and last name is the same, but spelled 3 different ways lol I don’t want to actually say his name on the off chance by some miracle he sees this or it gets back to him, but I think it’s terrible. Like if your parents named you Shaun Sean Shawn lol
Abcde.
Unlike some urban legends like La-a, there are actually people named this. [At least 373.](https://www.insider.com/abcde-name-popularity-2018-11)
Nevaeh…just f**k off.
Candida.
And yeah they get named that, I know of 2.
Brayden or Jayden or Brayleigh or whatever dumb version of that.
I swear if I see one more kid named Khaleesi 🤦♀️🤦♀️
Derf
Not joking. Was working security in MN and a trucker came in to sign in. As he's writing his name, I glanced at his name. 'Derf'. I felt bad for his childhood.
Innocent
naming a girl konan lol
North West 🤦🤦🤦🤦🤦🤦🤦🤦
Aiden or any variation. Not because of the name itself but any teacher can tell you students with that name are 99% behavioral issues.
I've twice tried to post this on the tragedeigh Facebook group and haven't been approved because they think I'm bulls***tting, but I have had confirmation on this from several people who lived in my city at the time of this.
My mom taught at a school in the 80s where there was 2 siblings, one named Hallelujahthemessiahiscoming, and Repentorburnforever.
I thought my mom was BSing for years until my coworker told me my mom was a teacher at her school when she was a student in the 80s.i asked my coworker about this, and she said yes, she was a little older than those kids but remembered them because they were in swimming classes at the local pool she was a lifeguard at. She told me her younger brother knew them and said at least one of them got into [illegal substances] later.
I'ma throw the twins in my school name Easton and Weston under the bus here.
Her name is CHASTITY. She is white trash!
Thurman murman