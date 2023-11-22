ADVERTISEMENT

Pilot Inspektor, Moon Unit, North West, Apple, Audio Science, Sage Moonblood – turns out, some folks can get pretty creative when it comes to their children's names! 

Well, you're in luck because today, Bored Panda took this viral Reddit thread and compiled a list of the best "worst" names a kid can have. We hope you'll enjoy the article, and don't hesitate to add the quirkiest monikers you've encountered in the comment section below.

29 Ridiculous Names That Make You Feel Sorry For The Kids Named That Way My coworker named her baby "Strawberry Rain", which would be a great name if she had given birth to a bottle of shampoo.

ReinaPaz , Themeisle Report

29 Ridiculous Names That Make You Feel Sorry For The Kids Named That Way X Æ A-12

Musk is a cruel bastard. There are other really terrible names, but that has to be the most idiotic.

nitestar95 , thierry ehrmann Report

29 Ridiculous Names That Make You Feel Sorry For The Kids Named That Way I knew a guy who always wanted be called AJ in school. His legal name was Adolf.

blitzer1069 , Amanda Slater Report

29 Ridiculous Names That Make You Feel Sorry For The Kids Named That Way Gaylord

FNFALC2 , Ted Eytan Report

Lydsylou
Lydsylou
Community Member
4 minutes ago

This name did not age well. Gay used to mean happy and when it did that's a sort of nice name. I mean I still wouldn't pick it wether it means happy or I want to f**k someone of my gender

29 Ridiculous Names That Make You Feel Sorry For The Kids Named That Way Kashmonay. Woman with this first name was arrested for stealing $170,000 worth of merchandise from Ulta.

dabbad525 , Andrea Piacquadio Report

29 Ridiculous Names That Make You Feel Sorry For The Kids Named That Way Met a girl named Jennifert in college...Jennifer with a T. Why? Because her parents wanted her to be different.

exoticconstable , Tima Miroshnichenko Report

29 Ridiculous Names That Make You Feel Sorry For The Kids Named That Way Being a boy named sue

metallumberjack , 100 files Report

29 Ridiculous Names That Make You Feel Sorry For The Kids Named That Way Came across someone in a park once (England, nowhere weird) who was yelling 'Excalibur!'. Thought it was a dog, nope, it was a lad.

HenryFromYorkshire , Fibonacci Blue Report

29 Ridiculous Names That Make You Feel Sorry For The Kids Named That Way Pubert

eli_scrubs , Vanessa Report

29 Ridiculous Names That Make You Feel Sorry For The Kids Named That Way Blanket

The_ManBehind169 , moon angel Report

29 Ridiculous Names That Make You Feel Sorry For The Kids Named That Way We met a kid at the playground the other day named Skillet

cmoreglass79 , anoldent Report

29 Ridiculous Names That Make You Feel Sorry For The Kids Named That Way Joey Jo-Jo Junior Shabadoo

Cuish , Javi Report

29 Ridiculous Names That Make You Feel Sorry For The Kids Named That Way I worked in admissions as a tour guide in college. When we didn’t have tours during our shift we stuffed envelopes. I’ll always remember Sylver Blades and Mystic Powers receiving mailings.

_JPH_ , Bart Everson Report

29 Ridiculous Names That Make You Feel Sorry For The Kids Named That Way I met a kid named Qua’Duffius when I was in middle school. He said it was pronounced Kwa-doof-ee-us. Worst one I’ve seen in person.

RazzmatazzFluid4198 , Marie Report

29 Ridiculous Names That Make You Feel Sorry For The Kids Named That Way We just hired a guy whose first, middle, and last name is the same, but spelled 3 different ways lol I don’t want to actually say his name on the off chance by some miracle he sees this or it gets back to him, but I think it’s terrible. Like if your parents named you Shaun Sean Shawn lol

anon , Dennis Matheson Report

29 Ridiculous Names That Make You Feel Sorry For The Kids Named That Way Abcde.

Unlike some urban legends like La-a, there are actually people named this. [At least 373.](https://www.insider.com/abcde-name-popularity-2018-11)

anon , Mattias Hallberg Report

29 Ridiculous Names That Make You Feel Sorry For The Kids Named That Way Nevaeh…just f**k off.

Slow_Beginning_1775 , CL0UDYDAY Report

Lydsylou
Lydsylou
Community Member
2 minutes ago

It's a really cute name and I actually would call my child this of it wasn't just Heaven spelt backwards

29 Ridiculous Names That Make You Feel Sorry For The Kids Named That Way Candida.

And yeah they get named that, I know of 2.

All_within_my_hands , musicFactory lehmannsound Report

29 Ridiculous Names That Make You Feel Sorry For The Kids Named That Way Brayden or Jayden or Brayleigh or whatever dumb version of that.

Chaucers_Mistress , ELEVATE Report

29 Ridiculous Names That Make You Feel Sorry For The Kids Named That Way I swear if I see one more kid named Khaleesi 🤦‍♀️🤦‍♀️

trippydragonfly , MelkiaD Report

29 Ridiculous Names That Make You Feel Sorry For The Kids Named That Way Derf

Not joking. Was working security in MN and a trucker came in to sign in. As he's writing his name, I glanced at his name. 'Derf'. I felt bad for his childhood.

Von2014 , Stephen Woods Report

29 Ridiculous Names That Make You Feel Sorry For The Kids Named That Way Innocent

Medici_intelligence , Nenad Stojkovic Report

29 Ridiculous Names That Make You Feel Sorry For The Kids Named That Way naming a girl konan lol

LogicalProperty5449 , Insights Unspoken Report

29 Ridiculous Names That Make You Feel Sorry For The Kids Named That Way North West 🤦🤦🤦🤦🤦🤦🤦🤦

anon , Colin Zhu Report

29 Ridiculous Names That Make You Feel Sorry For The Kids Named That Way Aiden or any variation. Not because of the name itself but any teacher can tell you students with that name are 99% behavioral issues.

FlipRoot , Corey Leopold Report

29 Ridiculous Names That Make You Feel Sorry For The Kids Named That Way I've twice tried to post this on the tragedeigh Facebook group and haven't been approved because they think I'm bulls***tting, but I have had confirmation on this from several people who lived in my city at the time of this. 


My mom taught at a school in the 80s where there was 2 siblings, one named Hallelujahthemessiahiscoming, and Repentorburnforever. 

I thought my mom was BSing for years until my coworker told me my mom was a teacher at her school when she was a student in the 80s.i asked my coworker about this, and she said yes, she was a little older than those kids but remembered them because they were in swimming classes at the local pool she was a lifeguard at. She told me her younger brother knew them and said at least one of them got into [illegal substances] later.

musicmaj , Alexy Almond Report

29 Ridiculous Names That Make You Feel Sorry For The Kids Named That Way I'ma throw the twins in my school name Easton and Weston under the bus here.

Tellgraith , Andrea Piacquadio Report

29 Ridiculous Names That Make You Feel Sorry For The Kids Named That Way Her name is CHASTITY. She is white trash!

Smatamoros , Andrea Piacquadio Report

29 Ridiculous Names That Make You Feel Sorry For The Kids Named That Way Thurman murman

Suspicious_Heat_2900 , Sam Beebe Report

