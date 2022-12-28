Redditor NPT1506 asked internet users: " What is the worst human invention ever made? " and many chimed in to answer. From bombs to ads, people prove that lots of things we came up with are really not that great. What do you think is the worst invention? Share your thoughts in the comments down below!

We humans have invented loads of things throughout our history. Some inventions are absolutely amazing and we cannot imagine our lives without them. That includes medicine, technology, transportation and many more things. However, not all the things we invented are that good; some are even devastating.

#1 Landmines

The same redditor that asked the question gave us an amazing interview. First we asked them what they think is the worst invention ever: "I have thought a lot about it, and I would say it probably is single-use plastic, because many tons of it are now breaking down into toxic compounds that are lurking in every corner of the Earth and these compounds will stay there for a very long time unless future generations know how to deal with it."

#2 Algorithmic Social Media. MySpace was fine, no algorithm, no extremes. FB, Twitter, etc, the algorithm to show you more of what you like leads people into an echo chamber and causes polarization of people's views, helping dehumanize each other.

#3 For profit prisons.

We also wondered what the main problem with inventions today is. In their opinion: "I think that inventions are now more and more modern and can be applied in many cases, but there is a problem that the creators focus on the profits that they bring them rather than improving and upgrading so that it can be used to maximum capacity and suitable for everyone!"

#4 Chemical Warfare



While nukes are horrible beyond imagination, humanity learned to avoid them as a way to ensure their own survival, it's wise, but egoistical nonetheless. Chemical weapons on the other hand traumatized the f**k out of the survirvors and the ones who called the attacks and got to see the aftermath. They were so horrible that many soldiers deserted after using it and many went mad. I wish never having to see the skin melting off in the face of a barely alive toddler.



Throughout the last century we successfully banned almost all of those - the 1925 geneva protocol, the 1980 chemical weapons convention, among others, but I'm afraid when the next generations start to forget the horrors of chemical warfare, it will resurface in the likes of whats happening with fascism.

#5 social media. never before was it so essy for stupid people to find like minded other stupid people and suddenly 'have a voice'.



also, people have no social skills anymore.

"I am looking forward to seeing the development of AI after being fascinated by what ChatGPT can do," they said when asked what invention they are most excited about. They also shared what they think is the best invention: "Well, when it comes to inventions, I would choose the smartphone – which is one of the revolutionary creations of human beings. It is both convenient and cost-effective."

#6 Single use plastic. Particles have been found in every corner of the earth and ocean, as well as in human and animal embryos. Most of these break down into toxic compounds and will have long-term physical and chemical impacts.

#7 Cigarettes. They never should have been made.

"For example, in the past, when there was no smartphone, people could only get in touch with each other through the telephone and it took ages to reach one person, but now, with only one smartphone, we can use it for various purposes. Not only can we call others, but we can also see their face, keep updated with their daily activities, or do other kinds of entertainment; for example, listen to music or surf the net. Moreover, there are available applications such as Grab which help us catch a taxi or motorbike much more easily. With this smart device, there seems to be a little barrier in communication among people."

#8 Single ply toilet paper. Smh

#9 Companies being considered people is going to destroy the US.

#10 That plastic childproof packaging that no one knows how to open so we cut it with scissors and still somehow manage to cut ourselves from it.

#11 Unskippable ads

#12 Child beauty pageant events

#13 lobotomy. Worst part is the guy even got a Nobel Prize :P

#14 Subscription services to anything in a vehicle that is already built into it. Oh your car seats have a seat warmer built in? That's a subscription to use despite just spending $30,000 on the car and the equipment was installed at the factory.

#15 Keepin up with the kardashians （＾_＾）

#16 Styrofoam is pretty abominable in my book, especially for things like takeout food that’s destined for the trash within minutes of use

#17 Glitter. Such a horrible substance.

#18 Pop-up ads

#19 Nuclear weapons

#20 Leaded gasoline

#21 Fake "x" on ads

#22 Serious answer: chemical toxins that have caused severe health problems



Personal answer: Hp printers. F*****g piece of s**t.

#23 Hand sensing faucets

90% of them work badly

Just give me a better sensor or I’ll take the normal faucet ffs

#24 **Corporations.**



- Legal entities in that they can own property.

- Immortal.

- Fines of millions of dollars have little effect when their profits are in the billions.

- Able to shift their revenues from nation to nation to avoid paying taxes.

- Zero ethics...if you won't evict Grandma, then we'll fire you and put someone in your chair that will.

- Able to donate a pittance of their profits to politicians who now reside in their pockets, and legislate to serve the corps and not the people.

- Anyone who defies a corporation will be ground to dust by their legal team.

#25 This will be a hot take, but hear me out- cars.



They kill 40,000 people in the US every year,



They are the reason most cities here are unwalkable, which is a huge factor leading to obesity and heart disease (so add many more thousands to the death toll indirectly),



They are the least efficient, least safe, most expensive way for people to commute,



They chew through fossil fuels and other valuable resources in droves,



They raise the price of engaging with society by thousands of dollars between the initial cost, fuel costs and repair costs,



And they turn otherwise reasonable people into raging, belligerent a******s.

#26 For-profit healthcare system. There is no reason people should suffer financial burden seeking the right to live a healthy life.

#27 High fructose corn syrup

#28 Religion. Kills so many people and gives so many more the excuse to be hateful people.

#29 Napalm

#30 Truck nuts

#31 That little “press to open” tab on Kraft Mac n cheese boxes. That has been an effective way of opening those boxes exactly zero times.

#32 Pay to Win Games especially mobile games

#33 Bioweapons.



When nature is adapt enought to create toxins and poisons to kill humans we always, for some f*****g reason have to create something *more* horrible.

#34 24 hour news networks

#35 Deepfakes.

#36 Twitter

#37 Cast to family room TV

#38 Fentanyl that s**t scares the hell out of me.

#39 Mustard Gas.

#40 The 40 hour work week.

#41 Pay to use toilets