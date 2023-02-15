Sure, everybody dreams of a kitchen that makes your food solely by itself. Well, maybe with the help of some innovative, high-tech kitchen gadgets, but definitely without your own manual labor. Knowing this, kitchen appliance makers sure do try their best to make our kitchens more autonomic and to make the drudgery of cooking less time-consuming. And some of the new gadgets they come up with are just awesome! Take, for instance, the frother - how did we ever survive without frothing our powdered shakes or morning lattes before it? Or, think about the omnipotent air fryer - this baby sure makes our lives easier. But it doesn’t stop at the kitchen, either! Smart home appliances like Roombas and window-cleaning robots have won our hearts and made our lives easier. However, not all home appliances are made equal, and there are some that are, well, completely useless. Then, of course, they make awesome entries to our worst home appliances list, which is even more hilarious than you would’ve thought.

This glorious list of bad appliances includes, but is not limited to, a smartphone-controlled kitty water fountain (very effective at scaring your cat sh*tless). Then, we have something called the Porkfolio, which is simply a glorified piggy bank. And then there’s the Star Trek borg cube fridge; don’t even ask about it because we’re also lost on this one. So, plenty of hilariously bad appliances we’re sure glad we haven’t bought!

Right-o, ready to check which things made it to our inglorious worst home appliances list?