Gone are the days when a person working full time has the resources to enjoy their free time, invest in the future and build up a stable amount of savings. Bit by bit, workers are seeing their workloads increase while remunerations remain stagnant. But through the power of the internet, some are starting to fight back.

The “Workers Strike Back” online community is dedicated to supporting workers, critiquing capitalism, and sharing the harsh realities of workplace conditions and economic inequality. Heavy stuff, yes, but vital information for anyone caught in a thankless, underappreciated job. So scroll through and upvote the most poignant points and be sure to comment your own thoughts on labor, striking, and a more equitable future for all.