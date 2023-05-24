Gone are the days when a person working full time has the resources to enjoy their free time, invest in the future and build up a stable amount of savings. Bit by bit, workers are seeing their workloads increase while remunerations remain stagnant. But through the power of the internet, some are starting to fight back.

The “Workers Strike Back” online community is dedicated to supporting workers, critiquing capitalism, and sharing the harsh realities of workplace conditions and economic inequality. Heavy stuff, yes, but vital information for anyone caught in a thankless, underappreciated job. So scroll through and upvote the most poignant points and be sure to comment your own thoughts on labor, striking, and a more equitable future for all. 

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Billionaires Are Anathema To Humanity

Billionaires Are Anathema To Humanity

PlanetofFinks Report

25points
POST
Somebodys grandmother
Somebodys grandmother
Community Member
2 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Agree. Top ten on the a$$hole-list... All because of greed...

3
3points
reply
#2

Capitalists Don't Create Value, Workers Do

Capitalists Don't Create Value, Workers Do

Nick__________ Report

24points
POST
Nathaniel (He/Him)
Nathaniel (He/Him)
Community Member
23 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Pay the workers! Stop hoarding money like Smaug.

2
2points
reply
#3

Warren Buffett Is Making Billions And Rail Workers Still Can't Get Any Paid Sick Leave

Warren Buffett Is Making Billions And Rail Workers Still Can't Get Any Paid Sick Leave

GunnelsWarren Report

19points
POST

While the subject matter is a far cry from the more fun and hobby-based content most people come to the internet for, The “Workers Strike Back” group has garnered a lot of online popularity, with more than 140 thousand active members, which puts it, slightly ironically, into the top 1% of groups on Reddit. 

The group gathers people interested in a number of topics, from “supporting worker strikes, protests, and unions all over the world,” to simply offering advice for workers in exploitative positions. It was founded in 2021 and had around 75 thousand users last year. Since then, it has grown explosively, roughly doubling in size. There is, unfortunately, no reason to expect that it will diminish, as this topic remains and is likely to continue to remain relevant for millions in the near future. 
#4

Charlie Kirk Btfo

Charlie Kirk Btfo

Elbrujosalvaje Report

18points
POST
Somebodys grandmother
Somebodys grandmother
Community Member
2 hours ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

And he is also SO stupid. He doesn't even know that marxisme and socialisme are as different as night and day. Good answer Girl...

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#5

Identify The Real Enemy

Identify The Real Enemy

joshfoxfilm Report

16points
POST
#6

We're Living In Dystopia

We're Living In Dystopia

pickwick Report

15points
POST
SkyBlueandBlack
SkyBlueandBlack
Community Member
2 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I *think* it started under Nixon, but it went into high gear in the 80s.

2
2points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments

While the exploitation of workers happens all around the world, the labor conditions and existing protections vary heavily from place to place and even from industry to industry. Despite its status as a first-world country and a highly developed nation, the US ranks near the bottom of the 38 OECD nations in terms of worker protection. Even worse, existing protections may end up curtailed or limited in the future, as currently there is no organized mass movement to make these safeguards more permanent. 
#7

A Job Is Little More Than Just Us Trying To Survive!

A Job Is Little More Than Just Us Trying To Survive!

WishMage Report

14points
POST
#8

"No You Can't Get Paid A Living Wage How Will I Afford My Second Yacht Then" ~ Capitalists

"No You Can't Get Paid A Living Wage How Will I Afford My Second Yacht Then" ~ Capitalists

Nick__________ Report

12points
POST
Enlee Jones
Enlee Jones
Community Member
22 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I work hard so Jeff Bezos can fly around space for ten minutes.

1
1point
reply
#9

Trust The Free Market!!!

Trust The Free Market!!!

Elbrujosalvaje Report

12points
POST
Hawkmoon
Hawkmoon
Community Member
2 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

...and eat imaginary food.

1
1point
reply
View more comments

Despite a lack of formal organization, many workers around the world are starting to make their displeasure known, simply by limiting access to their labor. Last year, in the US alone, over 50 million workers left their jobs due to dissatisfaction or better offers elsewhere. This is sometimes referred to as the “great resignation.” Companies may hate it, but this is ultimately a good thing, putting pressure on nearly every industry to improve conditions. 
#10

Berlin Knows How To Send A Message

Berlin Knows How To Send A Message

WonderfullWitness Report

11points
POST
#11

The Rich Are Getting Richer And The Poor Are Getting Poorer

The Rich Are Getting Richer And The Poor Are Getting Poorer

Public_Citizen Report

10points
POST
#12

Respect To Gen Z

Respect To Gen Z

FoulandFaraday Report

10points
POST
Isaac Harvey
Isaac Harvey
Community Member
48 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

If work doesn’t care about my mental health and personal well-being, my mental health and personal well-being won’t care about work.

-1
-1point
reply

Industries, where wages have been traditionally disproportional to the amount of abuse suffered, were hit the hardest. It doesn’t take a scientist to understand that hospitality and food service are generally not comfortable positions that are simultaneously underpaid and overworked. Now, in many places, they are just understaffed, since workers refuse to do this sort of on-your-feet, customer-facing labor for a laughable wage. 
#13

The Biggest Lie

The Biggest Lie

ProudSocialist Report

9points
POST
Eva Kašu
Eva Kašu
Community Member
16 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Well buddy, capitalism in US version is bad. Bud socialism in russian version, which sign do you have next to your name is criminal totalitarian system, that murder and oppressed people in Eastern Europe for more than 50 years. Get your s**t together, it´s like being proud of a nazi swastika.Just because you're not happy with the system in your country doesn't mean you're going to worship a criminal regime in another.

1
1point
reply
#14

No, No, They've Got A Point

No, No, They've Got A Point

BelleAriel Report

9points
POST
#15

If Only Justice Is Truly Fair But It's Not. This Society Is Run By Criminals , The Parasite Rich. Class War!

If Only Justice Is Truly Fair But It's Not. This Society Is Run By Criminals , The Parasite Rich. Class War!

joshuaphilll Report

9points
POST

Some jobs are slowly understanding that the old game plan of offering the bare minimum for people who are desperate might not work if every single company is forced to do it. There are only so many desperate workers and a lot more desperate businesses. Who would have thought, a company actually needs labor to survive? Some American companies have started offering childcare to entice families that were otherwise occupied by raising their children. While this is a step in the right direction, it’s worth noting that in some nations, childcare is free and maternity and paternity leave are covered for months, if not years. 
#16

Well, Are They Wrong?

Well, Are They Wrong?

BelleAriel Report

9points
POST
Isaac Harvey
Isaac Harvey
Community Member
45 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Ok, let me become a politician so I can increase my pay rate at will.

0
0points
reply
#17

The Definition Of A "Labor Shortage"

The Definition Of A "Labor Shortage"

profwolff Report

9points
POST
Isaac Harvey
Isaac Harvey
Community Member
44 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

If a position has been open for months, there’s always a reason.

0
0points
reply
#18

You Don't Say

You Don't Say

Ellars Report

9points
POST

But the bottom line for workers almost everywhere are wages. While it may sound cynical, there is a price that can be put on nearly every sort of job and benefit (or lack thereof) but most companies seem blind to the issue. The bottom line is labor will go to jobs that pay better. Certain industries need to adjust, for example, why would one take $12 to be yelled at by hostile motel guests when they can get the same pay working in a fast food restaurant?
#19

Going On Strike Is Always A Good Thing!

Going On Strike Is Always A Good Thing!

davenewworld_2 Report

8points
POST
#20

Unionize Food Companies

Unionize Food Companies

GunnelsWarren Report

8points
POST
Hawkmoon
Hawkmoon
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Can we say that drugs served as inspiration for all these exploiters of the needs of the population, even the most basic ones now?

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#21

Because It Isn't

Because It Isn't

JohnnyAnarchist Report

8points
POST

Instead of facing reality, many businesses use the excuse that “people don’t want to work” or that “most prefer unemployment.” There is not a lot of data to back up either point. Regarding the latter, the great resignation was not about never working again, it was about not working for specific companies. Similarly, unemployment benefits, particularly in the US, remain slim, significantly less than the wages many jobs pay that are still insufficient to do anything more but survive. 
#22

Stop Blaming Minorities For Your Woes

Stop Blaming Minorities For Your Woes

DavidYankovich Report

7points
POST
#23

When The Times Get Tough, These Eyes Stay Shut 🤐

When The Times Get Tough, These Eyes Stay Shut 🤐

FrecklesJestour Report

7points
POST
#24

Excellent Question!

Excellent Question!

InternetHippo Report

7points
POST
#25

Living Wagee

Living Wagee

BelleAriel Report

7points
POST
#26

Company: Damn, Everyone's Leaving

Company: Damn, Everyone's Leaving

Mary-Trustyn-Wise Report

7points
POST
#27

It's The Owner Class That Is The Real Enemy

It's The Owner Class That Is The Real Enemy

Nick__________ Report

7points
POST
#28

Cops Are The Biggest Working Class Traitors Of Them All

Cops Are The Biggest Working Class Traitors Of Them All

ADignifiedLife Report

6points
POST
Michal Dolyniuk
Michal Dolyniuk
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Cops don't protect nobody except government

1
1point
reply
#29

Well This Is Definitely True

Well This Is Definitely True

existentialcoms Report

6points
POST
#30

Maybe We Should All Start Demanding A "Thriving Wage" Until It Becomes A Thing

Maybe We Should All Start Demanding A "Thriving Wage" Until It Becomes A Thing

Elbrujosalvaje Report

6points
POST
#31

Ask The Right Question

Ask The Right Question

thatquietsong Report

6points
POST
#32

Fired For Kicking An Empty Box

Fired For Kicking An Empty Box

MorePerfectUS Report

6points
POST
Isaac Harvey
Isaac Harvey
Community Member
39 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I’d kick at least 10 more on my way out. I wouldn’t be an employee anymore, so what could they do to stop me?

0
0points
reply
#33

Some Prisoners Earn Just 10 Cents An Hour For Their Work

Some Prisoners Earn Just 10 Cents An Hour For Their Work

BelleAriel Report

6points
POST
Libstak
Libstak
Community Member
36 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

For profit incarceration...

0
0points
reply
#34

The Difference Between Corporate Malfeasance And Terrorism

The Difference Between Corporate Malfeasance And Terrorism

JohnnyAnarchist Report

6points
POST
#35

Eat The Rich, Solidarity With Unions!

Eat The Rich, Solidarity With Unions!

Mrbumboleh Report

6points
POST
#36

It's Not " Normal " At All , It Never Was

It's Not " Normal " At All , It Never Was

ADignifiedLife Report

6points
POST
#37

"You Don't Need A Union We're A Family" ~ The Lion

"You Don't Need A Union We're A Family" ~ The Lion

Nick__________ Report

6points
POST
#38

Tax The Rich < Eat The Rich

Tax The Rich < Eat The Rich

Captain_Levi_007 Report

6points
POST
#39

In 1844 Marx Described You At Work In 2021

In 1844 Marx Described You At Work In 2021

Captain_Levi_007 Report

6points
POST
#40

Let's Get That Number Higher!

Let's Get That Number Higher!

Elbrujosalvaje Report

6points
POST
#41

Man Returns To Work

Man Returns To Work

Anarchist23 Report

6points
POST
#42

The Rich Are Getting Richer Well The Poor Are Getting Poorer

The Rich Are Getting Richer Well The Poor Are Getting Poorer

Nick__________ Report

6points
POST
Isaac Harvey
Isaac Harvey
Community Member
35 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

More importantly: raise the federal minimum wage!

0
0points
reply
#43

Work Should Not Be Tied To Your Survival

Work Should Not Be Tied To Your Survival

ADignifiedLife Report

6points
POST
#44

Solidarity Strikes Are Very Effective

Solidarity Strikes Are Very Effective

Captain_Levi_007 Report

5points
POST
#45

Unionize Apple

Unionize Apple

reddit.com Report

5points
POST
Libstak
Libstak
Community Member
32 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Pretty good at self owning I'll give him that

0
0points
reply
#46

Let's Take A Break

Let's Take A Break

Late_Cryptographer_9 Report

5points
POST
#47

Sex Is Now A Class Privilege

Sex Is Now A Class Privilege

Elbrujosalvaje Report

5points
POST
#48

🦀🦀 18 Days 🦀🦀

🦀🦀 18 Days 🦀🦀

Nick__________ Report

5points
POST
#49

Ohhhh So When We Do It It's An Issue. Cool Cool Cool * Starts Unionizing *

Ohhhh So When We Do It It's An Issue. Cool Cool Cool * Starts Unionizing *

ADignifiedLife Report

5points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#50

Just Incase You Were Wondering Where Those Record Profits Came From

Just Incase You Were Wondering Where Those Record Profits Came From

Captain_Levi_007 Report

5points
POST
#51

They're Laughing At Us

They're Laughing At Us

Pinnacle8579 Report

5points
POST
Libstak
Libstak
Community Member
29 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Not when the 1% are hyperinflating their net value by orders of 100% and above every freaking year

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#52

Cries In Abysmal Nursing Pay

Cries In Abysmal Nursing Pay

adamiconography Report

5points
POST
Libstak
Libstak
Community Member
28 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Oh ffs sake this is bizarro world, get me out of here

0
0points
reply
#53

You Hate Capitalism, You Just Haven't Put Two And Two Together Yet

You Hate Capitalism, You Just Haven't Put Two And Two Together Yet

ADignifiedLife Report

5points
POST
#54

How Jeff Bezos Made It To Space In One Picture

How Jeff Bezos Made It To Space In One Picture

Nick__________ Report

5points
POST
#55

Lessons To Be Learned From Mexico

Lessons To Be Learned From Mexico

Nick__________ Report

5points
POST
Isaac Harvey
Isaac Harvey
Community Member
27 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

We’d have to do a lot more than that in the non-United States.

0
0points
reply
#56

You Deserve A 4 Day Week

You Deserve A 4 Day Week

rbdk01 Report

4points
POST
#57

Unionsolidarity With Cleaners

Unionsolidarity With Cleaners

Mrbumboleh Report

4points
POST
#58

Profit Before People

Profit Before People

Anarchist23 Report

4points
POST
#59

Blaming Workers For Inflation Is A Very Old Trick The Ruling Class Uses

Blaming Workers For Inflation Is A Very Old Trick The Ruling Class Uses

Nick__________ Report

3points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#60

Can We Please Have A Crumb Of Working Class Protest?

Can We Please Have A Crumb Of Working Class Protest?

sheerfire96 Report

3points
POST
#61

This Black Friday Amazon Workers All Around The World Are Going On Strike. Solidarity To Them!

This Black Friday Amazon Workers All Around The World Are Going On Strike. Solidarity To Them!

Nick__________ Report

3points
POST
#62

Billionaire's Don't Earn Their Wealth

Billionaire's Don't Earn Their Wealth

Nick__________ Report

3points
POST
#63

It's A Myth That Raising Wages Cases Inflation

It's A Myth That Raising Wages Cases Inflation

Nick__________ Report

3points
POST
#64

Just A Friendly Reminder To The Working Class Traitors That Defend This Horrible System

Just A Friendly Reminder To The Working Class Traitors That Defend This Horrible System

ADignifiedLife Report

3points
POST
#65

Starbucks Now Holding Anti Union Meetings

Starbucks Now Holding Anti Union Meetings

Mrbumboleh Report

3points
POST
#66

Know The Difference From The Propaganda They Force On Us Daily

Know The Difference From The Propaganda They Force On Us Daily

ADignifiedLife Report

3points
POST
#67

Landbastards

Landbastards

Elbrujosalvaje Report

3points
POST
#68

A Reminder That " The Rich " Are Leeches Of Humanity, Actual Resource Hoarders. Class War Always

A Reminder That " The Rich " Are Leeches Of Humanity, Actual Resource Hoarders. Class War Always

ADignifiedLife Report

3points
POST
#69

Teachers Deserve More. More Money, More Respect, More Input, More Autonomy. Support Our Teachers

Teachers Deserve More. More Money, More Respect, More Input, More Autonomy. Support Our Teachers

HolyForkingBrit Report

3points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#70

The Generational Decline Of American Purchasing Power In One Graph

The Generational Decline Of American Purchasing Power In One Graph

idapitbwidiuatabip Report

3points
POST
#71

No One Ever Changed Anything By Being "Reasonable"

No One Ever Changed Anything By Being "Reasonable"

Elbrujosalvaje Report

3points
POST
#72

Let Workers Strike Repeal The Taft Hartley Act

Let Workers Strike Repeal The Taft Hartley Act

Embracethesuck79 Report

2points
POST
#73

Sweet Sweet Karma Indeed! Keep Making Fake Twitter Accounts To F Up Horrible Corporations Rep Ya'll

Sweet Sweet Karma Indeed! Keep Making Fake Twitter Accounts To F Up Horrible Corporations Rep Ya'll

ADignifiedLife Report

2points
POST
#74

Across The UK Thousands Of People In Many Cities Are Protesting Today For. 1.) A Real Pay Rise 2.) Slash Energy Bills 3.) End Food Poverty 4.) Decent Homes For All 5.) Tax The Rich. Solidarity To Them

Across The UK Thousands Of People In Many Cities Are Protesting Today For. 1.) A Real Pay Rise 2.) Slash Energy Bills 3.) End Food Poverty 4.) Decent Homes For All 5.) Tax The Rich. Solidarity To Them