‘Workers Strike Back’: 96 Times People Realized That Modern Capitalism Is Starting To Look Ridiculous (New Pics)
Gone are the days when a person working full time has the resources to enjoy their free time, invest in the future and build up a stable amount of savings. Bit by bit, workers are seeing their workloads increase while remunerations remain stagnant. But through the power of the internet, some are starting to fight back.
The “Workers Strike Back” online community is dedicated to supporting workers, critiquing capitalism, and sharing the harsh realities of workplace conditions and economic inequality. Heavy stuff, yes, but vital information for anyone caught in a thankless, underappreciated job. So scroll through and upvote the most poignant points and be sure to comment your own thoughts on labor, striking, and a more equitable future for all.
This post may include affiliate links.
Billionaires Are Anathema To Humanity
Agree. Top ten on the a$$hole-list... All because of greed...
Capitalists Don't Create Value, Workers Do
Warren Buffett Is Making Billions And Rail Workers Still Can't Get Any Paid Sick Leave
While the subject matter is a far cry from the more fun and hobby-based content most people come to the internet for, The “Workers Strike Back” group has garnered a lot of online popularity, with more than 140 thousand active members, which puts it, slightly ironically, into the top 1% of groups on Reddit.
The group gathers people interested in a number of topics, from “supporting worker strikes, protests, and unions all over the world,” to simply offering advice for workers in exploitative positions. It was founded in 2021 and had around 75 thousand users last year. Since then, it has grown explosively, roughly doubling in size. There is, unfortunately, no reason to expect that it will diminish, as this topic remains and is likely to continue to remain relevant for millions in the near future.
Charlie Kirk Btfo
And he is also SO stupid. He doesn't even know that marxisme and socialisme are as different as night and day. Good answer Girl...
Identify The Real Enemy
We're Living In Dystopia
I *think* it started under Nixon, but it went into high gear in the 80s.
While the exploitation of workers happens all around the world, the labor conditions and existing protections vary heavily from place to place and even from industry to industry. Despite its status as a first-world country and a highly developed nation, the US ranks near the bottom of the 38 OECD nations in terms of worker protection. Even worse, existing protections may end up curtailed or limited in the future, as currently there is no organized mass movement to make these safeguards more permanent.
A Job Is Little More Than Just Us Trying To Survive!
"No You Can't Get Paid A Living Wage How Will I Afford My Second Yacht Then" ~ Capitalists
I work hard so Jeff Bezos can fly around space for ten minutes.
Trust The Free Market!!!
Despite a lack of formal organization, many workers around the world are starting to make their displeasure known, simply by limiting access to their labor. Last year, in the US alone, over 50 million workers left their jobs due to dissatisfaction or better offers elsewhere. This is sometimes referred to as the “great resignation.” Companies may hate it, but this is ultimately a good thing, putting pressure on nearly every industry to improve conditions.
Berlin Knows How To Send A Message
The Rich Are Getting Richer And The Poor Are Getting Poorer
Respect To Gen Z
If work doesn’t care about my mental health and personal well-being, my mental health and personal well-being won’t care about work.
Industries, where wages have been traditionally disproportional to the amount of abuse suffered, were hit the hardest. It doesn’t take a scientist to understand that hospitality and food service are generally not comfortable positions that are simultaneously underpaid and overworked. Now, in many places, they are just understaffed, since workers refuse to do this sort of on-your-feet, customer-facing labor for a laughable wage.
The Biggest Lie
Well buddy, capitalism in US version is bad. Bud socialism in russian version, which sign do you have next to your name is criminal totalitarian system, that murder and oppressed people in Eastern Europe for more than 50 years. Get your s**t together, it´s like being proud of a nazi swastika.Just because you're not happy with the system in your country doesn't mean you're going to worship a criminal regime in another.
No, No, They've Got A Point
If Only Justice Is Truly Fair But It's Not. This Society Is Run By Criminals , The Parasite Rich. Class War!
Some jobs are slowly understanding that the old game plan of offering the bare minimum for people who are desperate might not work if every single company is forced to do it. There are only so many desperate workers and a lot more desperate businesses. Who would have thought, a company actually needs labor to survive? Some American companies have started offering childcare to entice families that were otherwise occupied by raising their children. While this is a step in the right direction, it’s worth noting that in some nations, childcare is free and maternity and paternity leave are covered for months, if not years.
Well, Are They Wrong?
Ok, let me become a politician so I can increase my pay rate at will.
The Definition Of A "Labor Shortage"
If a position has been open for months, there’s always a reason.
You Don't Say
But the bottom line for workers almost everywhere are wages. While it may sound cynical, there is a price that can be put on nearly every sort of job and benefit (or lack thereof) but most companies seem blind to the issue. The bottom line is labor will go to jobs that pay better. Certain industries need to adjust, for example, why would one take $12 to be yelled at by hostile motel guests when they can get the same pay working in a fast food restaurant?
Unionize Food Companies
Because It Isn't
Instead of facing reality, many businesses use the excuse that “people don’t want to work” or that “most prefer unemployment.” There is not a lot of data to back up either point. Regarding the latter, the great resignation was not about never working again, it was about not working for specific companies. Similarly, unemployment benefits, particularly in the US, remain slim, significantly less than the wages many jobs pay that are still insufficient to do anything more but survive.
Stop Blaming Minorities For Your Woes
When The Times Get Tough, These Eyes Stay Shut 🤐
Excellent Question!
Living Wagee
Company: Damn, Everyone's Leaving
It's The Owner Class That Is The Real Enemy
Cops Are The Biggest Working Class Traitors Of Them All
Well This Is Definitely True
Maybe We Should All Start Demanding A "Thriving Wage" Until It Becomes A Thing
Ask The Right Question
Fired For Kicking An Empty Box
I’d kick at least 10 more on my way out. I wouldn’t be an employee anymore, so what could they do to stop me?
Some Prisoners Earn Just 10 Cents An Hour For Their Work
The Difference Between Corporate Malfeasance And Terrorism
Eat The Rich, Solidarity With Unions!
It's Not " Normal " At All , It Never Was
"You Don't Need A Union We're A Family" ~ The Lion
Tax The Rich < Eat The Rich
In 1844 Marx Described You At Work In 2021
Let's Get That Number Higher!
Man Returns To Work
The Rich Are Getting Richer Well The Poor Are Getting Poorer
Work Should Not Be Tied To Your Survival
Solidarity Strikes Are Very Effective
Unionize Apple
Let's Take A Break
Sex Is Now A Class Privilege
🦀🦀 18 Days 🦀🦀
Ohhhh So When We Do It It's An Issue. Cool Cool Cool * Starts Unionizing *
Just Incase You Were Wondering Where Those Record Profits Came From
They're Laughing At Us
Cries In Abysmal Nursing Pay
You Hate Capitalism, You Just Haven't Put Two And Two Together Yet
How Jeff Bezos Made It To Space In One Picture
Lessons To Be Learned From Mexico
We’d have to do a lot more than that in the non-United States.