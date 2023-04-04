This couldn’t be further from the truth, say people who have been married for a while. They warn us that marriage is the game of a lifetime, where you have to put in a lot of work to get the result you want.

When you are getting married, you don’t really expect it to be tough. If anything, it seems like you’re diving headfirst into an infinite honeymoon with a happy ending.

#1 1. Have sex with your spouse. If it feels like it’s been a while since you’ve had sex, communicate a plan to have sex.



2. “I told you so” doesn’t make any situation better. Always consider if you’d rather be happy or be right.



3. Acknowledge the little things your spouse does. When they’ve made you happy, let them know.

#2 Understand that some things are just going to be the price of admission and accept the person you married. Leaves a trail of c**p when they come home for the day or forget the wet towel on the bed... easier to pick it up rather than get angry and just accept it's part of getting this person in your life.



Sometimes the price of admission is too damn high (insert random destructive behavior). For me, the wet towel is annoying but it's worth the price of admission.

#3 Something I just learned after 25 years,



"Tell me what you think I said"



So many fights, accusations, and cheating was because he "heard" something other than what I said.



Hearing is NOT the same as listening

#4 Be true friends first. Its easier to be married to a best friend, that never goes away. Lust goes away pretty fast.

#5 It's us against the world, baby.



But seriously, we're a team. I'm his biggest fan and he's mine. We support each other, we believe if one of us succeeds we both succeed and if one is us falls behind, the other helps them catch up or takes the lead for a bit.



Also, it helps if you like to do different chores.

#6 Don’t let yourself be a doormat, but pick your battles. Communicate, compliment good intentions, learn your partner’s needs and be there for them in hard times. Lean on them in your hard times and try to create fun times as much as possible.

#7 They're not a mind reader - Whatever you expect, whatever is on your mind, spell it out clearly.



#8 It's not my husband's responsibility to make me happy. There have been times when my mental health hasn't been great and there was nothing he could have done to change that if he tried.

We are incredibly supportive with each other but ultimately take responsibility for our own MH and happiness.

We have been together 17 years and very happy.

#9 Take accountability and apologize. It’s us vs the problem.

#10 My husband knew a couple who disagreed on where the tomato sauce (ketchup) belonged. One said pantry, the other said fridge. Every screaming argument they had spiralled back to the bottle of sauce. My husband suggested getting a bottle each to avoid the fight all together. This resulted in another screaming match, because it was never about the bottle it was about who was right.



My husband and I live by the analogy that we can have “two bottles of sauce” to avoid the fight.

#11 Marriage is a partnership, not a codependency-ship. You each need to have some independence and your own personalities, interests, etc, as well as your relationship. Neither party should lose themselves in the other’s problems.



Try before you buy. Live together, travel together, get physically and emotionally intimate. Make difficult decisions and see how they act when they don’t get their way.





Make sure your partner’s good intent is matched by their actions, and make sure you follow through as well. Have and expect integrity.



At no time should you feel like your partner is an antagonist. They are your collaborator and equal.

#12 I've been with my husband for 15 years. Give compliments often and avoid being overly critical. Nobody likes being criticized or made to feel like a failure. When I wanted him to do something, I learned to phrase it differently, I used to say, "Do this, or can you do that?" Nobody likes being told what to do, and I don't enjoy telling my husband what to do because it makes me feel like I'm mothering him. Instead, I say, "Can you help me with cleaning the kitchen?" And we do the activity together. We make it fun and it gets done in half the time. Also, (i know I'm generalizing here), but I've noticed men like to problem solve and be our heroes. So, I have also presented chores as a problem for him to solve and asked for his help and input. For example, (true story), "honey, the kitchen has been getting messy after dinner, and I noticed a roach the other day! How do we get rid of them? How can we solve this?" And I let him come up with the plan. That night, we ended up cleaning the whole kitchen together, and he took the initiative to mop by himself without me asking or telling him. He also went to Home Depot that weekend and got a bucket of insect killer to spray around the parameter outside the house. Instead of telling my husband what to do, I let him come up with the solution. I've noticed they're more motivated that way.

#13 Have something you laugh about together often or every day. My hubs makes me laugh every day. It’s a cornerstone for us.



Share a big hug when you get home each day. Try hugging for at least 30 seconds.



Recall the early days sometimes. The falling in love. The journey.

#14 Love your partner the way they are receptive of love; not the way YOU are receptive of love. In that, also communicate clearly in which ways you are receptive of love as well.

#15 Don't rush into a marriage. Be together for years so you know everything about each other, and make sure you're on the same page with dealbreakers. No one's gonna change their mind for the other person with a dealbreaker after marriage, nor should they be expected to.

#16 Like each other. If your whole relationship is based on looks, sex, and romantic attraction it's not going to last. You're both going to get old and ugly someday (if you're lucky), and sometimes sooner than later.



If you don't find each other interesting as people, or have a genuine fondness for the other person.... your relationship is probably not going to last through the first serious illness or personal struggle.

#17 Allowing each other to decompress after work. I go upstairs and f**k around for about an hour while he plays video games. I put on a mask, organize my clothes, shower, do my nails, read, and watch my TV shows. Take turns with responsibilities, i.e., bathing little ones, making dinner, and doing laundry. If he has the time in his schedule, he’ll do it. If I have the time in my schedule, I’ll do it. At this point, he has more free time, so he does more chores, but I bring in more money right now. It’s balanced.



Tag team EVERYTHING. Teamwork really makes the dream work. If things seem unfair to you sometimes, they likely are, and that’s normal. But I guarantee things are equally unfair for him/her/them at times.



Neither partner should ever have to compromise what they want and need for the other person. You both should work hard to make sure everyone gets as big a piece of the pie as they want, even if you both have to make two pies.



Edit: I also want to add, don’t get mad at your partner for something you don’t want them to get mad at you about. If they forget to give the dog their medicine when it is their job that day, let it go. Speak up when it’s an ongoing thing, but we all get tired and let things slip once in a while. Let it go. Let the dishes sit in the sink once in a while, let the dog poop sit in the yard for a few days, get fast food when you’re both too tired to cook. If you can say, “overall,” you’re making it. Let some things slide.

#18 We each put each other first. Your spouse should come before anyone or anything else.

#19 Finding the right partner for you. You can try the most in the world but doesn’t work if the other person doesn’t give a f**k about you.

#20 Communication is really important sometimes you just got to tell him out right what you want and don't expect them to understand hints. Also learning to accept your partner's flaws and to work on your own as well. What I mean by this is little things not major behavioral issues that could be abusive.

#21 I agree with things mentioned so far, but I’d add that having a teachable spirit is crucial. Be open and okay with being wrong, and be patient with experiences you may need to teach (or share). Don’t criticize or condemn (both sides). I cannot say teachable spirit enough, lol.



P.S. have fun, mutually enjoyable sex. One team, one dream.

#22 Whatever we wouldn’t do infront of eachother, we don’t do at all

#23 Never stop dating. Epic romances should not only happen in movies. Let yours become one.

#24 You should be able to talk about anything together, including your feelings.

#25 Understand that love is an ebb and flow. Some days you won’t feel so in love with your partner and that’s okay. This is normal in long term relationships and it passes with the right person.



Also, communication. Talk things out, take a break if it’s heated.



Have your own hobbies but make time for each other.

Still go on dates.



This is hard to explain but Don’t deny physical touch because you’re trying to stop sex from happening. This will make your partner feel rejected. (By all means it’s ok to not want to have sex, I just mean don’t swat them away when they come to give you a kiss in the kitchen, bc you’re afraid they’re going to make a move.)

I made the mistake of falling in to this habit when I went through a low sex drive phase, and my partner stopped trying to initiate sex or intimacy because he always felt rejected.

It took some time to repair that damage.



Pick your battles.



If you can, find another couple that you can double date with or hang out with. It’s nice to have a couple friendship.



Routines are wonderful and comfortable but shake them up once in awhile.



If you can, travel. Even if it’s not too far. There’s nothing more beautiful and romantic than taking a trip together and exploring a new place. It’s fun to plan and look forward to.

#26 Been with my husband for 12 years, married for 4.

We met at 16/17 and from the moment we met we were super serious and very committed. We did long distance for our first year when we moved away to university before I could come join him.



My advice is that you both need to give each other space to grow and challenge yourselves as individuals, but trust each other to still choose each other.

I had a job offer to work remotely for 3 months. My husband didn’t want me to leave but he was okay with me doing it because it was good for me, he gave me the room to grow. He could have said “no I need you to stay here” and I would have in an instant.



IMO we are so successful as a couple because we have let ourselves grow and accept the changes that brings in each other instead of expecting us both to remain the same.

#27 1. Be Open, honest, empathic, and respectful in your communication with your partner. Talk about even the little things they do that upset you. Don’t let those things fester and turn into resentment. Reciprocally, Do not belittle, dismiss, or be immediately defensive when your spouse expresses any concerns about you or the marriage.



2. Do not “let yourself go”. Be kind to yourself and Take care of yourself so you can be kind and take care of the people you love. Never stop trying to be a better version of yourself so you can be proud of yourself and then have the ability to be proud (instead of jealous/resentful) of your partner when they achieve something. You cannot give what you do not have.



3. If you are parents, make sure you are husband and wife first before and then mom and dad second. Not to say you neglect your kids but make each other a priority. Do not let each other go to the bottom of a never ending to do list. Go on dates and have sex often. Spoil each other. Complement each other. Take time out of your day to check in each other and send sweet and even spicy messages. The kids will also benefit from seeing two happy, content parents who care and have respect for each other.

#28 It takes 5 positive interactions to cancel out 1 negative experience in conflicts. This means that even within conflicts it’s important to laugh, be playful, tell each other you love one another, support each others emotions, show affection, hold hands, be interested in what the other has to say, empathize, show acceptance, find opportunities to agree.

[SOURCE](https://www.gottman.com/blog/the-magic-relationship-ratio-according-science/)



Of course, it’s easiest to give eachother these positive interactions in conflict when you practice them when you’re not in conflict. Make positive interactions the standard in your relationship. A gentle touch as you walk by, a quick thank you for something they’ve done (even if it’s their job), or an i love you before you both head off to work doesn’t take a lot of work but it can make a huge impact.

#29 Set boundaries of what's expected for both of you in your relationship. Marriage is hard, it's something you have to work on every day. I adore my husband, he makes me laugh every single day, I fancy the pants of him even after all these years and I hope that never goes away. We both sit each other down at times and talk about how something has made us feel. Open communication is essential as we don't have crystal balls to try and figure out what's going on in someone's head.



As other people have commented, we are partners not co dependants. I love that. We need to feel equal and valued in a relationship, otherwise resentment can start to creep in. Be your partners biggest cheerleader and vice versa. If I got good news, he's the first person I want to tell. If that wasn't the case as I felt undermined or unimportant to him or if he felt that way about me, then we'd have issues.



Another big thing is you're still an individual. It's important to do stuff for yourself. Just because you're married, doesn't mean that you have to do everything together. My husband will go and see his friends on a bi weekly basis and I'll attend yoga classes or do something I'm interested in. It's important to be able to function alone (again, this is the co dependency thing again), so that you can also appreciate having fun when you do something together.

#30 I've been happily married for 10 years and this feels like the best time in our marriage.



Learning about each other's attachment styles is so important. No one ever told me about this, but this truly saved our marriage early on. After learning how our attachment styles affect the way we treat each other, the way we argue, and how much time we like to spend around each other it changed how we saw each other's behavior.



For example he loves to spend time with me even if it's just sitting in the same room and being near me, whereas I love to be around him, but I need my alone time to recharge. This caused issues with him feeling rejected and like I didn't love being around him and caused insecurities in him. Also, he likes to solve arguments right away and never wanted us to go to sleep mad, but I need to walk away and cool off before I say something I don't mean in the heat of the moment. I'd rather get my thoughts together and come back level headed to talk to him. After going to therapy and learning that we both need a different approach, we are able to understand each other's point of view better and know how to communicate what we need.



But really the biggest thing is communication. Everything is so much better when we're both on the same page and are making decisions together. Learn each other's strengths and work together, not against each other. He's my best friend, and it's us against the world. 🥰

#31 I’m intent on being someone he looks forward to coming home to, especially after a long hard day.

#32 1. Make sure that you have time to yourselves. Whether it’s doing a small hobby or something like masturbation, just having that alone time can help you have a calm mood



2. Never never never scream at each other especially in arguments. It’s you two vs the problem not you vs the other



3. Acknowledge the little things and feelings that happen. Even if it’s expected, thank them and let them know your happy they did that and always let them know you love them

#33 I know communication is in here a lot already, but it can not be overstated. People tend to let the little things go, which is fine, but those little things can cause you to blow up when you least expect it. Then you have a laundry list of problems that your partner doesn't know anything about.

Talking about things doesn't have to mean an argument.

#34 What you see and get during the dating years is as good as it will ever get. If you want more or feel he isn't trying hard then move on.



Getting along with each other's family does make a difference. There might be a person here or there but overall enjoying each other's family will help significantly.



It's not "happy wife happy life" it's "happy spouse happy house".

#35 For my marriage/spouse



Respect, it’s his love language. He knows my love language and speaks it.

Initiate intimacy and show enthusiasm. He can’t be the only one putting the work in.

When he returns from work, I great him with a kiss and let him vent/talk about his day. Who wouldn’t want to vent after a hard day at work?

I give him his space when he needs it and don’t nag him about it. I get a lot of personal time, more than he does, so I respect his time when he needs it.

I never make financial decisions without consulting him. He does the same for me.



My dad gave me some advice one day before I got married. He said “Make sure your husband wants to come home to you and make sure you want him to come home.”



I’ve never forgotten it and do my best to make our home his haven and place of peace and comfort. He treats me like a Queen so I get what I give him.



Basically a sum up is be willing to do the things your partner wants within reason. Don’t be a doormat but don’t be afraid of change, we expect change from them. It’s only fair that we give a little back.

#36 I'm a lesbian, but ai guess this marriage thing is pretty universal.



I've been with my wife for 12 years now



1) Your spouse should be your best friend. It makes day-to-day life so light and fun... If your partner is your favorite person, everything comes easier.





2) Give more than you expect. Of course this doesn't apply if you feel you are being used or abused, but in a loving relationship it turns into a healthy, pleasurable competition of who Gives more, who helps out more.





3) Communication. It seems obvious, but do you really talk to your partner about stuff that bother you? Can you talk to your spouse about anything without being judged? This is very important to build trust and partnership.





4) Freedom to live your separate life! It's very important and healthy in a long relationship for you to be able to go out with your friends and just do your own thing once in a while.

#37 1 Listen (and understand)

2 Compromise (find a middle ground)

3 Have fun (do fun stuff together like when you where dating)

4 Empathy (life sucks sometimes, be nice)

5 Serve (Be in service for your partner, making tea, cooking, washing, this should go both ways)

6 Have sex (regularly)



I think thats it.



Something else I see a lot that you should not do is be his mother. Your his friend, lover and partner for life. As soon as you start telling him what he can and can not do or eat or spend his money on you become his mother. No one wants to have sex with their mother, and as soon as sex is out the window the whole relationship will fall apart. In short, stop nagging.

#38 • Collaboration, not compromise.



• actions over words



• communication always. You’ll may surprised how your partner will react; and realize you only love them more



• laugh often. Listen more



• remember that they may not do things in your love language but they will do things for you in theirs (and that is just as wonderful. Don’t forget to see what they’re doing for you, it may not be something you notice because it wasn’t your love language initially)



• eye contact often (if you can)



• me and my beau breathe together and just hug a while



• it’s me + you vs the problem, not me vs you



• always say thank you even for little things



• remembering every action is an action of energy, and them bothering to do anything at all needs to be recognized and said thank you for

#39 Oh. COMMIT. Don't have one foot out the door. Don't threaten divorce. Don't threaten to leave. If you say that, just leave. Or be prepared to work extra hard to demonstrate that you won't leave.



Commit. Don't be a pansy. Take your commitments seriously.

#40 I am in a very happy and successful marriage.



The truth is that most men in 2022 are not husband material. You can't polish a turd into a diamond.



You need to be discerning when you date. It all starts with the quality of the man that you pick in the first place. Believe men when they show you who they are. Don't make excuses for men. Avoid falling for the sunk cost fallacy trap.

#41 We don’t believe in 50/50. We each give 100, but there are days where one of us can only give 50 and the other has to put in 150. You don’t take it for granted but you work with your partner to recognize that you both have to put in work and have to agree to put in more if needed.



Realizing boundaries are ok. You’re allowed to ask for things that make you feel safe and comfortable, but again you have to find the line of not taking that for granted.

#42 Appreciate him and the time you have together. Remember that appreciation other times, and don’t sweat the small stuff.