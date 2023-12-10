Woman Yells At A 10-Year-Old Boy For Being In The Women’s Bathroom

ADVERTISEMENT

Kids in public spaces can be a lot. Sometimes it’s because they’re loud and upset and other times it’s their inexhaustible energy bank that makes them run around in circles. Either way, they can be annoying. But can you really do anything about it as a stranger?

In the following story, the author got annoyed because a boy, for some reason, was in the women’s bathroom. She thought that was wrong so she didn’t hesitate to interfere. However, she didn’t get the reaction she expected from everyone else. In fact, it only landed her in trouble. Scroll down to see what happened and whether the Am I the [Jerk] community justified her actions.

Rambunctious children in public places can be quite a nuisance for those trying to enjoy the calm of being out and about

Image credits: OleksandrShcherban (not the actual image)

However, sometimes, just like in the following story, it’s the grown ups that cause a scene and not the children

Image credits: varyapigu (not the actual image)

Image credits: bananalals

The mom might have been just trying to keep her son safe

While we can’t be certain of the reasons behind the mother’s decision to bring the boy to the ladies’ restroom, we can presume it might be because she was trying to keep him safe.

One might think that it is a little overbearing as the kid is already 10 years old. However, public bathrooms are not be as safe as one might assume. In fact, there are multiple cases of minors getting assaulted in restrooms, with their parents waiting just outside the door. The kids in some of those cases are even older than 10.

Sure, the situation is a little different when it’s the parent using the bathroom and the child is waiting outside the restroom. In this case, the child is not left in a vulnerable position when they have to relieve themselves. Still, this can be problematic. Letting your kid out of your earshot for a few minutes might lead to them wandering off and getting lost or meeting someone who wants to take advantage of them. Whatever the reason, it’s understandable for the parent to want to keep them close.

The author overstepped by yelling at the child

Attacking a child who was simply standing by the sink and not causing any trouble is a gross overreaction. Yes, one might be curious why the child is there, but cussing them out is simply not the course of action you should take. After all, they’re a child. Maybe they are hiding in the bathroom because they are scared of someone outside. Maybe they are looking for their mom. Maybe they need help.

If you do think a child might be in trouble, ask them about it. Ask if they know where their parents are. They might let you know if something has gone wrong. However, also remember that majority of kids will have been instructed to avoid strangers, so don’t get offended if they don’t want to talk to you.

In any case, don’t just shout at them. Be kind and understanding, especially if they are not being disruptive. They are human beings after all.

Many thought that the author was very much in the wrong here

