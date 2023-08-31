Shopper With Full Cart Asks To Cut Ahead Of Guy With 3 Items At The Supermarket

Have you ever felt rushed in public? You’re doing your thing on the self-checkout machine and you can feel another person trying to bore a hole into the back of your head with their stare alone?

Depending on your mood of the day, you either hurry up or slow down, if you’re feeling like a jerk. But what if a person actually accosted you to cut in front of you? And when you refuse, they run to the nearest available mommy figure – the cashier in this case – asking them if maybe they could, after all, cut in front?

Letting someone go in front of you at the checkout is a courtesy, but it may not be such a big deal if the person only has a couple of items with them

A guy took to the mildly infuriating community to share his thoughts about a woman who wanted to go in front of him at the grocery store

He usually doesn’t mind letting people go first, but the woman had a cart full to the brim while he was only buying a measly 3 items

After he refused the woman’s request, she decided to ask the cashier, as if he had the authority, but to no avail

Okay, pop quiz time. Only one question today. You’ve got a cart full of goods, an entire shopping cart, loaded nearly to the brim. There’s another person waiting in line in front of you, someone with 3 items.

Now, what do you do? Do you calmly wait for them to check out, while unloading your own cart and probably saving some time by not causing any drama? Or would you rather start begging them to let you through, distracting both them and the cashier, likely making them take way longer to get through the whole process and probably coming off like an annoying Karen?

I mean, all of us here know the answer. Why would you ever choose the first option? There’s no point in living life if you can’t live large and roam free.

When the person declines, go on, ask the cashier! The good old entitled person “I’d like to talk with your boss” strategy. When they’ve both declined, begin huffing and puffing because you are in a hurry after all!

It’s unbelievable that you should be made to wait, once again – you’re strapped for time. Going through all the stages of grief, denial hasn’t worked, as ignoring the guy and talking straight to the cashier didn’t work. Quick pit stop at anger, leaving the rude person slightly smacked with your shopping cart. That’ll show them!

We’ll never know how the woman dealt with the rest of this terrible experience, as the story pretty much ends at that point. What a shame, really.

In the comments, an eerie amount of people shared their own experiences of people trying to butt in while they are checking out. It’s also really funny how people want to cut in line because they’re in a blistering rush, but if you tell them that you’re low on time, they won’t give you the same consideration they expect from you.

Many people mentioned being chewed out by these people and what does that do? It makes a lot of people intentionally slow down, just to outjerk the jerks.

With these entitled folks, there’s always one overlapping trait – they can’t even comprehend the meaning of “no”. They expect that any request they have will be granted, so they almost don’t even need to ask, only doing it out of a gentle politeness to the universe.

When this doesn’t turn out the way they want and someone dares say the dreaded combination of ‘n’ and ‘o’, they blow up – kind of like little bratty kids.

Medium writer C. Renee has even written a pretty lengthy piece about what to do when people cut in line in front of you. After a weird guy cut her off at a clinic, she incidentally was reading stoic philosophy and came across this quote at just the right time:

“When we consider the sources of insults, says Seneca, We will often find that those who insult us can best be described as overgrown children…we will find that those insulting us have deeply flawed characters. Such people, says Marcus, rather than deserving our anger, deserve our pity.”

With that, she decided to leave the foolish line-cutter to his own devices and lo and behold – she was called to her appointment first, to his dismay. Renee emphasizes that the moral here is that engaging with the line cutters will only serve to incite further turmoil in us, so the best thing we can do is to reject their suggestions and simply ignore them.

The poster’s story pretty much exploded in popularity, netting over 48k upvotes on Reddit and 3.3k comments. Most people in there just balked at the woman’s entitlement and shuddered to think that these people are most likely everywhere around us.

The commenters took their time to royally grill the entitled woman and even shared their own, all-too-similar stories

