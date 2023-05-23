Pets are not toys, and owners know it. However, someone who’s never had one before might need a reminder that the critters are living things with limits to their patience as well.

Redditor u/shenanigansarefun told the AITA community about the time her cat’s patience ran out. Her nine-year-old niece repeatedly bothered the critter and handled it inappropriately, until it scratched her. The incident left the girl crying and the OP being called a jerk, even though she told the child to be gentle with the cat. Scroll down to find the full story.

Cats are living creatures that might use their claws if you handle them inappropriately

Image credits: bondarillia (not the actual photo)

This woman told her niece to be gentle with her cat but the child did not listen

Image credits: Media_photos (not the actual photo)

Image credits: shenanigansarefun

The redditors thought the OP wasn’t a jerk in the situation

People shared similar stories in the comments