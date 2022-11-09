Entitled Woman Interrupts Wedding, Demands That Everyone Sing ‘Happy Birthday’ To Her Son

The level of entitlement that some people have is completely mind-boggling. We’ve all heard of arrogance, right? Well, some individuals literally think that the entire world revolves around them. If all of this were a story, they would undoubtedly think that they’re the protagonist—and that everyone else is a witless side character.

Do you know what’s even worse than an entitled person? An entitled parent who tries to raise a whole new generation that thinks it deserves attention and praise. See, they think they’re special! And darn it, they won’t let anyone else feel special.

Redditor u/Whatchootalkinbout shared a post on r/entitledparents about a ridiculously self-important ‘Karen’ who ruined a wedding. While the newlyweds were cutting the cake, she interrupted the whole thing to have people sing ‘Happy Birthday’ to her son. The cherry on top? Her son is 38 years old and had no clue what the frick was going on.

Scroll down to read the full story, Pandas. How would you have reacted if this is how someone behaved at your wedding? What’s the best way to deal with entitlement? Share your thoughts and ideas in the comments.

Weddings are supposed to be occasions where everyone puts aside their egos to celebrate the love between the happy couple

Image credits: Luis Tosta (not the actual photo)

Some people, however, don’t care. One wedding guest shared how a ‘Karen’ interrupted the festivities for a mind-boggling reason

Image credits: Karen (not the actual photo)

Image credits: Zane Persaud (not the actual photo)

Image credits: Whatchootalkinbout

The author of the post shared how they spoke up during the wedding to try and shame the Karen who had gone to such extreme lengths to interrupt the festivities. According to the OP, the entitled mom had then snapped at them. There was no making her see reason, the redditor realized.

Something that really stood out was the fact that the Karen’s son was actually surprised by everyone congratulating him. It’s a subtle hint that maybe—just maybe!—he isn’t as entitled as his mother. There might be some hope for humanity after all… then again, redditor u/Whatchootalkinbout has so many other stories about entitled people doing and saying horrible things that the jury’s still out.

A while back, Bored Panda had a chat about entitlement with a licensed counselor and professor from Northern Illinois University.

“When someone’s sense of entitlement begins to encroach on the rights or good nature of others, then it’s become a problem that the overly entitled person will need to address if they want to continue to enjoy the company of others,” Suzanne Degges-White, Ph.D., explained.

“It’s normal to want to feel ‘special’ on special days, but when friends begin to resent you for the level of ‘special treatment you feel you deserve, it’s time to back down and remember that everyone deserves to be thought of as special and treated with equal respect.”

According to the expert, parents can help their kids grow up to be humble by fostering various traditions. For example, they could make their birthday a celebration that’s focused on self-reflection, sharing, and giving back to others.

“By making small events the ‘annual birthday traditions’ and including suggestions for ‘giving back’ to others on a birthday as a way to celebrate another year of maturity, families can raise children who don’t expect to be showered with ‘things’ on their birthdays,” the professor told Bored Panda earlier.

“Traditions can include ‘birthday pancakes’ or ‘cupcakes for breakfast’ or some other celebratory start to the day. A special meal at dinner, getting out of chores on their birthday, and choosing a toy/book/clothing item to donate to a shelter or charity on the birthday are also ways to cultivate generosity and charity in children,” she said.

“We all learn what we live and when we live in a world where we’re feted and made to feel ‘uber special’ just by nature of a particular day rolling around on the calendar, we come to expect similar treatment throughout our lives. Small changes early on can make big differences down the road.”

The author of the post shared some more details and insights in the comments