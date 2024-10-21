Exclusive: Woman Requires All Her Guests To Use Her “Human Litter Box” Next To Her Kitchen

ADVERTISEMENT

A woman is taking the internet by storm after revealing that she requires all her guests to use her “human litter box.” To top it off, she even asks her guests to leave a monetary tip after using the litter box, which is located right next to her kitchen. She has since exclusively opened up about her unique lifestyle to Bored Panda.

Ivy Bloom, a TikToker followed by over 227,000 people, is notable for her unconventional and alternative lifestyle, particularly for swapping her toilets with a human litter box.

The 23-year-old previously made headlines after being slapped with a $25,000 fine for making her guests use the bathroom in her backyard garden.

Ivy had initially posted about her eco-friendly restrooms back in April, with a video shared on her TikTok page that amassed 35 million views.

At the time, the Arizona, USA, resident had showcased her makeshift toilets set up in a backyard in which her guests were required to dig a hole to take care of business.

Nevertheless, her system was deemed dangerous as when whenever it would rain, the feces could be carried into the soil and eventually into the underground water sources, posing a serious threat to drinking water in the neighborhood.

Ivy has since upgraded to a human litter box, which she proudly put on display in a TikTok video on October 9.

“I require all my guests to use the bathroom in a litter box,” Ivy explained in the video.

She explained: “I used to let my friends use the bathroom in my garden, but I’ve since learned how unsanitary that is.

“Before entering the potty area, I require guests to put on these foot covers, and first-timers are required to read the rules.”

In the video, Ivy shared the rules which read: “#1 Must dig hole at least 6″ from any existing marker. #2 Only tw[o] [pap]er towel sheets [per] use. #3 Please log the journal before exiting the bathroom”

Below the sign with the rules, a smaller sign read: “TIPS Are Appreciated.”

“It’s pretty simple, you just do what you have to do and put your toilet paper on top,” the TikToker continued. “I provide guests with charcoal that must be placed inside to help absorb odors, and once that’s placed inside, you cover it up with the litter and mark the spot with the stick.”

Ivy’s human-sized cat litter box seemingly consists of a shallow wooden box filled with what appears to be sand or a sand-like substance.

The video showed colorful ball-shaped objects on sticks arranged in the sand, reminiscent of cat toys or decorative elements. Moreover, the box appeared to be located right next to a kitchen counter.

The video left many people stunned as a TikTok user commented: “I would cry.”

“What am I a cat?” a viewer asked.

Someone else penned: “No wonder my mom didn’t let me visit just anyone’s house.”

A person wrote: “I could use that the privacy curtain isn’t enough I need a lock and a door with no cracks in it.”

“So it’s more unsanitary to go outdoors than it is to go basically in your kitchen?” a netizen questioned.

An observer commented: “I really need to know what would you do if someone gets diarrhea.”

A separate individual chimed in: “My mouth dropped.”

In a subsequent video shared on TikTok on October 11, Ivy explained how she cleaned her human litter box.

“On the first of every month, I scoop up all the waste from the spots marked with sticks and then I place it into biodegradable bags,” she said.

The creative with Hungarian and Mexican roots went on to reveal she places waste bags in a dry ice chamber for 45 minutes to reduce pathogens.

She then checks the litter box with a black light for bacteria, spraying it with sanitizer and adding eucalyptus scent if needed, then uses a UV light to remove bacteria over three hours.

While waiting, Ivy repurposes the waste as manure in nursery pots, adding seeds, fertilizer, and compost to grow plants, which she can sell at her local farmers market.

“The human litter box is an eco-friendly way of allowing my guests to use the bathroom in my house,” Ivy, who identifies as someone who loves gardening, camping, and hiking, told Bored Panda in an email.

She recounted how two years ago, a friend’s guest clogged her only bathroom, causing it to overflow and ruin a carpet with sentimental value.

Unable to afford a plumber, she spent three days delivering food to cover the cost, while using public restrooms or, at night, relieving herself in her yard.

This led her to make guests use the yard as well to avoid another bathroom mishap, especially since the incident worsened her germaphobia.

After being fined $20,000 for her outdoor setup, she came up with the idea of a human litter box as a solution.

“I was given a $20,000 fine for having an outdoor bathroom system,” Ivy revealed. “I had to go on a payment plan to pay it off, and I’m still working on paying it off to this day.”

Upon being asked whether she had used some of her tip money to cover the cost of the fine, she responded: “I had to use the tip money to help pay for rent when I was forced to move out, so I wasn’t able to use it to pay the fine.”

Ivy explained that the idea for a human litter box came to her while visiting a friend’s house, where she noticed how easy and well-maintained the cat’s litter box was.

This observation sparked her interest in trying a similar concept for humans. Nevertheless, she admitted: “I’d like to clarify that I personally don’t use the human litter box, only my guests are required to use it. I have my own toilet/bathroom that I use.”

As her videos on TikTok have continuously ignited scrutiny, with many people expressing their concerns over hygiene, Ivy noted: “At first I was very hesitant to post about it, but my friends really enjoyed using the litter box and made me feel very comfortable about it.

“I post about the litter box in hopes that I can inspire other people and come clean about the way I live.”

Ivy, who also posts content about her charity work with homeless people, clarified: “People think that the litter box is unhygienic, but I undertake really intense cleaning procedures to clean the litter box.

“I spray all the litter with a sanitizing spray, and I also use a UV light that removes all bacteria from the litter box.”

She further explained: “When people hear about it they think it’s unhygienic, but they’d have to see it in person to see that it’s actually very well maintained.”

Ivy said that her intensive sanitizing process prevents the litter box from smelling, and the lavender-scented litter helps as well.

Additionally, she lights incense daily, which keeps her home smelling pleasant, ensuring the litter box odor isn’t overpowering.

“My landlord was a bit shocked when he saw it at first, he said ‘What you do is none of my business, as long as you pay the rent’,” she admitted.

Amid questions arising regarding the possibility of being met with a guest who struggles with “diarrhea”, the influencer stated that if a guest has an upset stomach, she would instruct them to use the convenience store down the block instead of the litter box.

As for the kitchen proximity worries, Ivy said: “I hardly ever cook, so I don’t think about it much. Even if I did, the litter box is very well maintained, so I have no hygienic concerns.”

Ivy stated that she requests tips from her guests to cover the costs of hospitality, like providing snacks and drinks for those using the litter box.

Moreover, the tips also help fund cleaning supplies needed to maintain the litter box. She concluded: “They are often hesitant at first, but after trying it they eventually come to enjoy using the litter box.

“I only have close friends come over to my home, and I’ve known them for years, so they trust that I keep the litter box clean and hygienic for their use.”

