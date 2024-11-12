Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
"His Ego Is Bruised": Man Interrupts Woman At The Gym To Use Punching Bag Himself, Sparks Outrage
Entitled People, News

"His Ego Is Bruised": Man Interrupts Woman At The Gym To Use Punching Bag Himself, Sparks Outrage

A man’s apparent poor attempts to “bag” a woman who was working on her punches and kicks went terribly wrong when all he did was disrupt her workout and earn internet infamy. Taking to her TikTok page on Saturday (November 9), Muay Thai fighter Ameerah exposed the awkward moment a stranger interrupted her heavy bag workout at the gym.

Highlights
  • Video of a man interrupting Ameerah's workout went viral with 21.4 million views.
  • Social media users expressed outrage over man's rude gym behavior.
  • Pro fighters like UFC's Alice Ardelean supported Ameerah.
  • Commentators speculated on man's motivations, questioning his actions.

In a video that quickly went viral, amassing 21.4 million views, Ameerah appeared to be throwing left hooks, jabs, and impressive Muay Thai kicks when a smiling man crept up on her.

A man’s apparent poor attempts to “bag” a woman who was working on her punches and kicks went terribly wrong

"His Ego Is Bruised": Man Interrupts Woman At The Gym To Use Punching Bag Himself, Sparks Outrage

Image credits: ameerahserroukhxo

"His Ego Is Bruised": Man Interrupts Woman At The Gym To Use Punching Bag Himself, Sparks Outrage

Image credits: ameerahserroukhxo

Unbothered by the man’s unsettling presence, Ameerah, with headphones on, continued practicing her high kicks—a challenging and essential move in Thai combat sports—when the man suddenly took the liberty of kicking the bag she was using.

After a few seconds, the man decided to completely take over the bag, throwing awkward punches and kicks that painfully landed with his ankles—a clear sign of inexperience. In contrast, Ameerah’s precise, practiced moves indicated she was well-versed in the discipline.

At one point, the video captured the bizarre gym-goer walking away, only to return and take over Ameerah’s bag once more. Visibly frustrated by his rude behavior, Ameerah turned to her camera and switched it off.

All the man did was disrupt her workout, which earned him internet infamy

"His Ego Is Bruised": Man Interrupts Woman At The Gym To Use Punching Bag Himself, Sparks Outrage

Image credits: ameerahserroukhxo

"His Ego Is Bruised": Man Interrupts Woman At The Gym To Use Punching Bag Himself, Sparks Outrage

Image credits: ameerahserroukhxo

The video sparked outrage, as a TikTok user commented: “Every day men wake up… so heartbreaking.”

A person wrote: “It’s giving small w*lly x.”

Someone else penned: “Can a guy please translate the thought process in here? I’m truly really lost.”

“How old is this baby boy?” a netizen asked.

A commentator noted: “Notice that the men around him feel uncomfortable but say nothing.”

Taking to her TikTok page on Saturday (November 9), Muay Thai fighter Ameerah exposed the awkward moment

A cybernaut questioned: “I don’t understand. Was he trying to flirt? Show off? Was he mad? I truly am lost on his entire existence.”

An observer quipped: “Do you think he takes weights out of people’s hands and starts lifting them.”

An onlooker added: “It’s the disrespect that gets me like you just know they wouldn’t treat another man the same way.”

"His Ego Is Bruised": Man Interrupts Woman At The Gym To Use Punching Bag Himself, Sparks Outrage

Image credits: ameerahh.x

The backlash continued to grow on social media, as an Instagram user mentioned: “I’m 10000% irritated on your behalf, what a clown boy.”

A participant pointed out: “Dude was trash for acting like this!! Incredible job brushing it off!!!”

“I genuinely cannot tell if that guy has special needs and a physical disability, or what,” a critic pondered. “Is he suffering from muscular dystrophy, ataxia, Parkinsonism? …or is he an able-bodied man who is really just that bad at moving and reading the room?”

Other pro fighters weighed in on the matter, with UFC fighter Alice Ardelean showing her support

Even UFC fighter Alice Ardelean weighed in: “Girl u’re amazing!!! Keep doing YOU!”

Bantamweight World Champion Melinda Fabian offered: “Good work managing the situation, queen attitude.”

A separate individual chimed in: “Probably hates women and would never disrespect another dude like this.”

"His Ego Is Bruised": Man Interrupts Woman At The Gym To Use Punching Bag Himself, Sparks Outrage

Image credits: joeyswoll

Joey Swoll, known for his commentary on poor behavior at the gym, said in a video viewed over 1 million times on TikTok that the incident was “absolutely ridiculous.”

He exclaimed: “I don’t know if he’s trying to be funny or get a reaction out of her, but you don’t just work in and take someone’s bag without asking.

“And I guarantee he wouldn’t do this to another man. So to this woman Ameerah, I’m sorry that happened to you.”

In a video that quickly went viral, amassing 21.4 million views, Ameerah appeared to be throwing left hooks, jabs, and impressive Muay Thai kicks

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Joey Swoll (@joeyswoll)

“Keep up the hard work, but to that man, leave her alone and let her work out, you need to do better, mind your own business.”

As it turns out, Ameerah happens to be an experienced fighter, as per her Instagram page. Back in July, she stepped into the octagon and is presumed to have won an amateur fight.

Bored Panda has contacted Ameerah and her gym for comment.

Ameerah’s video continued to ignited heated reactions

"His Ego Is Bruised": Man Interrupts Woman At The Gym To Use Punching Bag Himself, Sparks Outrage

"His Ego Is Bruised": Man Interrupts Woman At The Gym To Use Punching Bag Himself, Sparks Outrage

"His Ego Is Bruised": Man Interrupts Woman At The Gym To Use Punching Bag Himself, Sparks Outrage

"His Ego Is Bruised": Man Interrupts Woman At The Gym To Use Punching Bag Himself, Sparks Outrage

"His Ego Is Bruised": Man Interrupts Woman At The Gym To Use Punching Bag Himself, Sparks Outrage

"His Ego Is Bruised": Man Interrupts Woman At The Gym To Use Punching Bag Himself, Sparks Outrage

"His Ego Is Bruised": Man Interrupts Woman At The Gym To Use Punching Bag Himself, Sparks Outrage

"His Ego Is Bruised": Man Interrupts Woman At The Gym To Use Punching Bag Himself, Sparks Outrage

"His Ego Is Bruised": Man Interrupts Woman At The Gym To Use Punching Bag Himself, Sparks Outrage

"His Ego Is Bruised": Man Interrupts Woman At The Gym To Use Punching Bag Himself, Sparks Outrage

"His Ego Is Bruised": Man Interrupts Woman At The Gym To Use Punching Bag Himself, Sparks Outrage

"His Ego Is Bruised": Man Interrupts Woman At The Gym To Use Punching Bag Himself, Sparks Outrage

"His Ego Is Bruised": Man Interrupts Woman At The Gym To Use Punching Bag Himself, Sparks Outrage

"His Ego Is Bruised": Man Interrupts Woman At The Gym To Use Punching Bag Himself, Sparks Outrage

"His Ego Is Bruised": Man Interrupts Woman At The Gym To Use Punching Bag Himself, Sparks Outrage

"His Ego Is Bruised": Man Interrupts Woman At The Gym To Use Punching Bag Himself, Sparks Outrage

"His Ego Is Bruised": Man Interrupts Woman At The Gym To Use Punching Bag Himself, Sparks Outrage

"His Ego Is Bruised": Man Interrupts Woman At The Gym To Use Punching Bag Himself, Sparks Outrage

"His Ego Is Bruised": Man Interrupts Woman At The Gym To Use Punching Bag Himself, Sparks Outrage

"His Ego Is Bruised": Man Interrupts Woman At The Gym To Use Punching Bag Himself, Sparks Outrage

Andréa Oldereide

Andréa Oldereide

Writer, BoredPanda staff

I’m a journalist who works as Bored Panda’s News Team's Senior Writer. The news team produces stories focused on pop culture. Whenever I get the opportunity and the time, I investigate and produce my own exclusive stories, where I get to explore a wider range of topics. Some examples include: “Doberman Tobias the viral medical service dog” and “The lawyer who brought rare uterine cancer that affects 9/11 victims to light”. You've got a tip? email me: andrea.o@boredpanda.com

Andréa Oldereide

Andréa Oldereide

Writer, BoredPanda staff

I’m a journalist who works as Bored Panda’s News Team's Senior Writer. The news team produces stories focused on pop culture. Whenever I get the opportunity and the time, I investigate and produce my own exclusive stories, where I get to explore a wider range of topics. Some examples include: “Doberman Tobias the viral medical service dog” and “The lawyer who brought rare uterine cancer that affects 9/11 victims to light”. You've got a tip? email me: andrea.o@boredpanda.com

Karina Babenok

Karina Babenok

Author, BoredPanda staff

As a visual editor in the News team, I look for the most interesting pictures and comments to make each post interesting and informative through images, so that you aren't reading only blocks of text. I joined Bored Panda not that long ago, but in this short amount of time I have covered a wide range of topics: from true crime to Taylor Swift memes (my search history is very questionable because of that).In my freetime, I enjoy spending time at the gym, gaming, binging Great British Bake Off and adding yet another tattoo artist that I would love to get a tattoo from to my pinterest board.

Karina Babenok

Karina Babenok

Author, BoredPanda staff

As a visual editor in the News team, I look for the most interesting pictures and comments to make each post interesting and informative through images, so that you aren't reading only blocks of text. I joined Bored Panda not that long ago, but in this short amount of time I have covered a wide range of topics: from true crime to Taylor Swift memes (my search history is very questionable because of that).In my freetime, I enjoy spending time at the gym, gaming, binging Great British Bake Off and adding yet another tattoo artist that I would love to get a tattoo from to my pinterest board.

LonelyLittleLeafSheep
LonelyLittleLeafSheep
Community Member
2 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Why didn't she just speak up and tell him to move along? She clearly could have kicked his a*s if he got aggressive.

LonelyLittleLeafSheep
LonelyLittleLeafSheep
Community Member
2 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Why didn't she just speak up and tell him to move along? She clearly could have kicked his a*s if he got aggressive.

