“His Ego Is Bruised”: Man Interrupts Woman At The Gym To Use Punching Bag Himself, Sparks Outrage

ADVERTISEMENT

A man’s apparent poor attempts to “bag” a woman who was working on her punches and kicks went terribly wrong when all he did was disrupt her workout and earn internet infamy. Taking to her TikTok page on Saturday (November 9), Muay Thai fighter Ameerah exposed the awkward moment a stranger interrupted her heavy bag workout at the gym.

Highlights Video of a man interrupting Ameerah's workout went viral with 21.4 million views.

Social media users expressed outrage over man's rude gym behavior.

Pro fighters like UFC's Alice Ardelean supported Ameerah.

Commentators speculated on man's motivations, questioning his actions.

In a video that quickly went viral, amassing 21.4 million views, Ameerah appeared to be throwing left hooks, jabs, and impressive Muay Thai kicks when a smiling man crept up on her.

A man’s apparent poor attempts to “bag” a woman who was working on her punches and kicks went terribly wrong

Share icon

Image credits: ameerahserroukhxo

Share icon

Image credits: ameerahserroukhxo

Unbothered by the man’s unsettling presence, Ameerah, with headphones on, continued practicing her high kicks—a challenging and essential move in Thai combat sports—when the man suddenly took the liberty of kicking the bag she was using.

After a few seconds, the man decided to completely take over the bag, throwing awkward punches and kicks that painfully landed with his ankles—a clear sign of inexperience. In contrast, Ameerah’s precise, practiced moves indicated she was well-versed in the discipline.

At one point, the video captured the bizarre gym-goer walking away, only to return and take over Ameerah’s bag once more. Visibly frustrated by his rude behavior, Ameerah turned to her camera and switched it off.

ADVERTISEMENT

All the man did was disrupt her workout, which earned him internet infamy

Share icon

Image credits: ameerahserroukhxo

Share icon

Image credits: ameerahserroukhxo

The video sparked outrage, as a TikTok user commented: “Every day men wake up… so heartbreaking.”

A person wrote: “It’s giving small w*lly x.”

Someone else penned: “Can a guy please translate the thought process in here? I’m truly really lost.”

“How old is this baby boy?” a netizen asked.

A commentator noted: “Notice that the men around him feel uncomfortable but say nothing.”

Taking to her TikTok page on Saturday (November 9), Muay Thai fighter Ameerah exposed the awkward moment

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ameerah💖🕺🦋 (@ameerahserroukhxo)

A cybernaut questioned: “I don’t understand. Was he trying to flirt? Show off? Was he mad? I truly am lost on his entire existence.”

An observer quipped: “Do you think he takes weights out of people’s hands and starts lifting them.”

ADVERTISEMENT

An onlooker added: “It’s the disrespect that gets me like you just know they wouldn’t treat another man the same way.”

Share icon

Image credits: ameerahh.x

The backlash continued to grow on social media, as an Instagram user mentioned: “I’m 10000% irritated on your behalf, what a clown boy.”

A participant pointed out: “Dude was trash for acting like this!! Incredible job brushing it off!!!”

“I genuinely cannot tell if that guy has special needs and a physical disability, or what,” a critic pondered. “Is he suffering from muscular dystrophy, ataxia, Parkinsonism? …or is he an able-bodied man who is really just that bad at moving and reading the room?”

Other pro fighters weighed in on the matter, with UFC fighter Alice Ardelean showing her support

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ameerah💖🕺🦋 (@ameerahserroukhxo)

Even UFC fighter Alice Ardelean weighed in: “Girl u’re amazing!!! Keep doing YOU!”

Bantamweight World Champion Melinda Fabian offered: “Good work managing the situation, queen attitude.”

A separate individual chimed in: “Probably hates women and would never disrespect another dude like this.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: joeyswoll

Joey Swoll, known for his commentary on poor behavior at the gym, said in a video viewed over 1 million times on TikTok that the incident was “absolutely ridiculous.”

He exclaimed: “I don’t know if he’s trying to be funny or get a reaction out of her, but you don’t just work in and take someone’s bag without asking.

“And I guarantee he wouldn’t do this to another man. So to this woman Ameerah, I’m sorry that happened to you.”

In a video that quickly went viral, amassing 21.4 million views, Ameerah appeared to be throwing left hooks, jabs, and impressive Muay Thai kicks

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Joey Swoll (@joeyswoll)

“Keep up the hard work, but to that man, leave her alone and let her work out, you need to do better, mind your own business.”

As it turns out, Ameerah happens to be an experienced fighter, as per her Instagram page. Back in July, she stepped into the octagon and is presumed to have won an amateur fight.

ADVERTISEMENT

Bored Panda has contacted Ameerah and her gym for comment.

Ameerah’s video continued to ignited heated reactions

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon