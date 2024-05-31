Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
“I Would’ve Never Guessed”: Woman Hilariously Uses Huge Baby Bump To Fend Off Men At The Gym
Fitness, Funny

“I Would’ve Never Guessed”: Woman Hilariously Uses Huge Baby Bump To Fend Off Men At The Gym

A woman pregnant with twins who works as a fitness coach hilariously showed how she deals with people attempting to flirt with her at the gym using her adorable baby bump. Her simple and straight-to-the-point method amused thousands of people on social media.

Maria Smirnova, who goes by “Masha’s Peaches” on social media, took to her TikTok page on May 20 to share a funny clip demonstrating how she would fend off unwanted attention in the gym.

Highlights
  • Maria Smirnova, a pregnant fitness coach, used her baby bump to fend off men at the gym.
  • Her TikTok video showing this method has nearly 3 million views, amusing thousands.
  • A user commented on TikTok: 'Nothing on planet Earth could have prepared me for that.'

In the video, which has amassed nearly 3 million views, the bodybuilder champion was filmed with her back turned from the camera.

A male voice was subsequently heard behind the camera, saying: “Excuse me, miss, do you come here often?”

    Maria Smirnova, who is pregnant with twins, hilariously showed how she deals with people attempting to flirt with her at the gym

    Image credits: mashaspeaches

    Image credits: mashaspeaches

    Maria was seen turning towards the speaker, exposing a very visibly pregnant belly while looking extremely unimpressed.

    “Oh, okay then,” the discouraged man could be heard saying.

    A handful of people found the cheeky clip amusing, as a TikTok user commented: “Nothing on planet Earth could have prepared me for that.”

    Maria’s simple and straight-to-the-point method amused thousands of people on social media

    @mashaspeaches Thats one way to get rid of them #gymgirl #pregnanttiktok ♬ original sound – Maria

    “Wow you carry so well all the best to you and family xx.”

    A viewer wrote: “Now I would NEEEVER have guessed.”

    “I wish I looked like that from the back during my pregnancy and I just have 1 baby haha,” a netizen added.

    Image credits: mashaspeachesfit_

    An observer noted: “I’m so in awe of your stamina. 

    “You’re carrying these babies like it’s no big deal! 

    “I’d be slumped on a couch like a beached whale.”

    To this comment, Maria replied: “Girl 99% of the time same,” along with crying laughing emojis.

    Maria recently admitted that she “still couldn’t believe” she was having twins, even at her baby shower

    Image credits: mashaspeachesfit_

    Someone else penned: “Holy guacamole. go girl.”

    A separate individual chimed in: “This happened to me when I was 9 months my big brother cussed that man out.”

    Maria recently admitted that she “still couldn’t believe” she was having twins, even at her baby shower, The Sun reported on May 26.

    “Like yes WE come here often,” a reader joked

    Andréa Oldereide

    Andréa Oldereide

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    I'm a journalist who works for Bored Panda's News Team. The team, which has been launched on the website fairly recently, produces stories focused on pop culture. Whenever I get the opportunity and the time, I investigate and produce my own exclusive stories, where I get to explore a wider range of topics. Some examples include: "Doberman Tobias the viral medical service dog" and "The lawyer who brought rare uterine cancer that affects 9/11 victims to light".

    Karina Babenok

    Karina Babenok

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    As a visual editor in the News team, I look for the most interesting pictures and comments to make each post interesting and informative through images, so that you aren't reading only blocks of text. I joined Bored Panda not that long ago, but in this short amount of time I have covered a wide range of topics: from true crime to Taylor Swift memes (my search history is very questionable because of that). In my freetime, I enjoy spending time at the gym, gaming, binging Great British Bake Off and adding yet another tattoo artist that I would love to get a tattoo from to my pinterest board.

