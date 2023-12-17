“The Color Grinch”: Grandma Calls Out DIL For Taking Down Colorful Christmas Tree Decorations

ADVERTISEMENT

When it comes to putting up Christmas decorations, there are two types of people. The first group are the ones that will put anything and everything they got on their Christmas tree. The vintage glass baubles, the new plastic ones, the handmade garlands, bows, candy canes—just throw everything you’ve got and put a star on top and it will be brilliant.

The second group are the people who carefully consider the design of the tree and how they want it to look in their house. They pick the theme and the color palette and proceed to meticulously decorate it, so it’s both festive and aesthetically pleasing.

Both of these approaches are great and neither is superior, as long as it brings joy to the family. However, problems might arise if people in the family do not agree on which approach to go with. This is what happened in the following story.

Putting up Christmas decorations can be a really fun family activity

Unfortunately, though, it can also be a very contentious topic, just like it is in the following story

The grandparent had great intentions

Being a good grandparent is no walk in the park. It requires a lot of love, attention, and understanding for both the grandkid and the child. Most importantly you need trust—trust that your kids are doing a good job at raising the precious little one.

As a grandparent, one might want to do everything to bring joy to the grandbaby, just like it happened in this situation. The grandparent had no malice in their actions, they just wanted the best for the granddaughter. Unfortunately, they failed to see that their kid might have their own Christmas wishes.

It wasn’t really the grandparent’s place to raise any discontent

This is the first Christmas that the author’s son’s family are spending in their own house. They want to make it special. For years, they didn’t decorate much because of the lack of space, so this moment must be really special for them. And, understandably, they wish to do it their own way.

And while for some, the mom might sound selfish, choosing her personal joy over her child’s once in a while is not all bad. It’s a good example that you can be a good mother without sacrificing it all. The grandparent just needs to trust that she’s striking a balance there.

Some people, though, didn’t think that what they did was really awful

However, the majority were not impressed by this kind of behavior

