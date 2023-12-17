Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
BoredPanda Add post form topAdd Post Search
Tooltip close

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

“The Color Grinch”: Grandma Calls Out DIL For Taking Down Colorful Christmas Tree Decorations
30points
Christmas, Occasions

“The Color Grinch”: Grandma Calls Out DIL For Taking Down Colorful Christmas Tree Decorations

ADVERTISEMENT

When it comes to putting up Christmas decorations, there are two types of people. The first group are the ones that will put anything and everything they got on their Christmas tree. The vintage glass baubles, the new plastic ones, the handmade garlands, bows, candy canes—just throw everything you’ve got and put a star on top and it will be brilliant.

The second group are the people who carefully consider the design of the tree and how they want it to look in their house. They pick the theme and the color palette and proceed to meticulously decorate it, so it’s both festive and aesthetically pleasing.

Both of these approaches are great and neither is superior, as long as it brings joy to the family. However, problems might arise if people in the family do not agree on which approach to go with. This is what happened in the following story.

Putting up Christmas decorations can be a really fun family activity

Image credits: Wavebreakmedia / envato (not the actual photo)

Unfortunately, though, it can also be a very contentious topic, just like it is in the following story

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: voronaman111 / envato (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: christasgrinch

The grandparent had great intentions

Image credits: Steshka Willems / Pexels (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

Being a good grandparent is no walk in the park. It requires a lot of love, attention, and understanding for both the grandkid and the child. Most importantly you need trust—trust that your kids are doing a good job at raising the precious little one.

As a grandparent, one might want to do everything to bring joy to the grandbaby, just like it happened in this situation. The grandparent had no malice in their actions, they just wanted the best for the granddaughter. Unfortunately, they failed to see that their kid might have their own Christmas wishes.

It wasn’t really the grandparent’s place to raise any discontent

Image credits: Element5 Digital / Pexels (not the actual photo)

This is the first Christmas that the author’s son’s family are spending in their own house. They want to make it special. For years, they didn’t decorate much because of the lack of space, so this moment must be really special for them. And, understandably, they wish to do it their own way.

And while for some, the mom might sound selfish, choosing her personal joy over her child’s once in a while is not all bad. It’s a good example that you can be a good mother without sacrificing it all. The grandparent just needs to trust that she’s striking a balance there.

ADVERTISEMENT

Some people, though, didn’t think that what they did was really awful

However, the majority were not impressed by this kind of behavior

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Share on Facebook
Agne Steponaityte
Agne Steponaityte
Agne Steponaityte
Agne Steponaityte
Writer, Community member

Agne Steponaityte is a writer at Bored Panda. After getting a BA Film Production degree in England, Agne moved around Europe living and writing in Lithuania, Belgium, and Portugal. Now, together with her partner and daughter, she is residing in Munich, Germany. Her favourite book is East of Eden, favourite movie – There Will Be Blood, favourite show – Succession.

Read more »
Gabija Palšytė
Gabija Palšytė
Gabija Palšytė
Gabija Palšytė
Author, BoredPanda staff

Gabija is a photo editor at Bored Panda. Before joining the team, she achieved a Professional Bachelor degree in Photography and has been working as a freelance photographer since. She also has a special place in her heart for film photography, movies and nature.

Read more »
Show All Contributors
You May Like
Back to Homepage
More about Occasions
Homepage
Trending
Occasions
Arrow point to left Homepage
Next in Occasions Arrow point to right
Popular on Bored Panda
Start the discussion
Add photo comments
POST
POST
Popular on Bored Panda
Popular on Bored Panda
User Submissions
Also on Bored Panda
Also on Bored Panda