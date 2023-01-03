HR Manager Asks If She Was Right To Reject A Candidate For An Important Position Because She Was 7 Months Pregnant

Hiring pregnant people can present some difficulties for employers. One major concern is the potential absences. Pregnant individuals may need to take time off for prenatal appointments or to deal with morning sickness or other similar issues. This can disrupt the workflow of a business, especially if we’re talking about a critical role — exactly what Reddit user Thrwwy was looking to fill.

So when one of her colleagues recommended a pregnant woman for the position, the HR manager found herself in a really tough spot. She wanted to find a solution that was best for both the candidate and the company but eventually ended up becoming the enemy of all. Unsure of how she handled it, the recruiter made a post on the popular subreddit ‘Am I the [Jerk]?‘, asking its members to evaluate her actions. Here’s what she wrote.

This HR manager was looking for someone to fill an important role in the company

Image credits: Amina Filkins (not the actual photo)

But when a pregnant woman applied for the position, she found herself in a really tough spot

Image credits: Sora Shimazaki (not the actual photo)

Image credits: MART PRODUCTION (not the actual photo)

Image credits: thrwwy9911

Most people said that the HR manager didn’t act like a jerk

But some thought she could’ve handled the situation better