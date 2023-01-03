HR Manager Asks If She Was Right To Reject A Candidate For An Important Position Because She Was 7 Months Pregnant
Hiring pregnant people can present some difficulties for employers. One major concern is the potential absences. Pregnant individuals may need to take time off for prenatal appointments or to deal with morning sickness or other similar issues. This can disrupt the workflow of a business, especially if we’re talking about a critical role — exactly what Reddit user Thrwwy was looking to fill.
So when one of her colleagues recommended a pregnant woman for the position, the HR manager found herself in a really tough spot. She wanted to find a solution that was best for both the candidate and the company but eventually ended up becoming the enemy of all. Unsure of how she handled it, the recruiter made a post on the popular subreddit ‘Am I the [Jerk]?‘, asking its members to evaluate her actions. Here’s what she wrote.
This HR manager was looking for someone to fill an important role in the company
Image credits: Amina Filkins (not the actual photo)
But when a pregnant woman applied for the position, she found herself in a really tough spot
Image credits: Sora Shimazaki (not the actual photo)
Image credits: MART PRODUCTION (not the actual photo)
Image credits: thrwwy9911
NTA. She’s caring for the health of the person.
Oh come on YTA-ers... 😂 You have obviously never been pregnant. OP is in the right, absolutely. It's a high risk job that is phisically straining. You can't just do everything when you're pregnant because, no matter how fit you are, pregnancy is also very phisically demanding. You are growing another human inside, FFS! If pregnant women can do anything, why there is none of them roofing a house 😂 Be realistic! Greetings from a six months pregnant woman 😉
