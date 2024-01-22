Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
BoredPanda
Entitled Woman Expects Estranged Cousin To Pay For Her Wedding, Gets Rejected
Family, Relationships

Weddings can be expensive. A big celebration with all your family members, friends, and other loved ones is surely nice, but it can cost you an arm and a leg. Some newlyweds get help from their parents, and others opt to save for it themselves. That’s why, sometimes, engagements take longer than expected. But should other family members contribute to a relative’s wedding?

This young woman found herself in an argument with extended family members over her cousin’s wedding. After she revealed how much she was making, the aunt and cousin felt that the OP should fund the wedding. The user HumblePossibility548 went to the AITA subreddit to ask other netizens whether her decision to refuse was selfish.

Throwing a big wedding can be pricey, and the newlyweds sometimes ask for financial help from family members

Image credits: Petr Ovralov / unsplash (not the actual photo)

But this woman got a request to fund a wedding for a cousin with whom she wasn’t even close with

Image credits: Alexander Mils / unsplash (not the actual photo)

Image credits: Jonas Leupe / unsplash (not the actual photo)

Image credits: HumblePossibility548

People asked for more details in the comments

The verdict in the comments was unanimous: NTA

Kornelija Viečaitė
Kornelija Viečaitė
Kornelija Viečaitė
Kornelija Viečaitė
Writer, BoredPanda staff

Kornelija is a Writer at Bored Panda. Her appreciation for literature, music, and all things culture and pop culture led her to pursue a Master's degree in English Literature at Vilnius University. She used to be a journalist for a business media outlet, where she wrote about startups, the fintech sector, and blockchain. Kornelija loves dogs, collects vinyl records, and is passionate about aesthetic baking and cozy video games.

Mantas Kačerauskas
Mantas Kačerauskas
Mantas Kačerauskas
Mantas Kačerauskas
Author, BoredPanda staff

Mantas is a photo editor at Bored Panda. Also he is a student of Digital Contents, who was studying is South Korea and right now is taking a break from studies so he could get more experience and polish his craft.
He likes to get carried away by his own imagination and create something interesting, mostly in a visual form via drawing in Photoshop or on paper.

hannahtaylor_2 avatar
DarkViolet
DarkViolet
Community Member
51 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

NTA. Honey, you have my sympathy. Your whole family is something else. They expect you, a 19-year-old, to contribute a considerable amount of money for the wedding of a cousin. Nuh-uh. Tell them no, walk away, and refuse to discuss the matter any further. Be ready to permanently cut off anyone who persists in harassing you. Word of advice: your financial status is no one's business but your own. It would be in your best interest to keep it that way.

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
zeljkoklaric78_1 avatar
Bernd Herbert
Bernd Herbert
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

"that I must've done something bad for god to give me the issues that I still struggle with today". Ah, that must be that Christian Love people keep telling me about

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
hannahtaylor_2 avatar
DarkViolet
DarkViolet
Community Member
57 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Nope, that's so-called Christians proclaiming themselves as God's mouthpiece. (BTW, there's no such thing.)

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
