Entitled Woman Expects Estranged Cousin To Pay For Her Wedding, Gets Rejected
Weddings can be expensive. A big celebration with all your family members, friends, and other loved ones is surely nice, but it can cost you an arm and a leg. Some newlyweds get help from their parents, and others opt to save for it themselves. That’s why, sometimes, engagements take longer than expected. But should other family members contribute to a relative’s wedding?
This young woman found herself in an argument with extended family members over her cousin’s wedding. After she revealed how much she was making, the aunt and cousin felt that the OP should fund the wedding. The user HumblePossibility548 went to the AITA subreddit to ask other netizens whether her decision to refuse was selfish.
Throwing a big wedding can be pricey, and the newlyweds sometimes ask for financial help from family members
But this woman got a request to fund a wedding for a cousin with whom she wasn’t even close with
People asked for more details in the comments
The verdict in the comments was unanimous: NTA
NTA. Honey, you have my sympathy. Your whole family is something else. They expect you, a 19-year-old, to contribute a considerable amount of money for the wedding of a cousin. Nuh-uh. Tell them no, walk away, and refuse to discuss the matter any further. Be ready to permanently cut off anyone who persists in harassing you. Word of advice: your financial status is no one's business but your own. It would be in your best interest to keep it that way.
"that I must've done something bad for god to give me the issues that I still struggle with today". Ah, that must be that Christian Love people keep telling me about
Nope, that's so-called Christians proclaiming themselves as God's mouthpiece. (BTW, there's no such thing.)
