Woman Makes Her Husband And Kids Prove They Can Take Care Of A Dog Before Getting One, Becomes The Family Jerk
Owning a dog is a joy, a privilege, and a huge responsibility; in order to enjoy the animal’s company, you need to take care of it. Every. Single. Day.
So when Reddit user SeaworthinessOwn9590‘s husband and kids started considering bringing a pup into their home, she made them prove that they were ready for the commitment.
The family had problems with it pretty much straight from the get-go, but instead of reevaluating their desires, they started blaming the woman.
This man really wanted to get a dog with his kids
But his wife asked them to show that they were ready for the responsibility that comes with it
Eventually, the grandparents also got involved
Image credits: SeaworthinessOwn9590
This was wonderful. She made sure they wouldn't neglect a pet! And if they were getting a non shedding dog, I cringed a little - it was probably going to be a poodle or poodle mix. Poodles are not for first timers or peoole that think dogs are "simple". They're too intelligent and need a lot of training and mental stimulation.
NTA. But now that your husband sees this, you both should be the parents and tell the kids that them AND dad are not responsible enough. Making him do it by himself would be being an AH, now that he has seen the error of his ways.
