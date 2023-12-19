Wife Makes Husband Go To Work Event After His Uncle Dies, Wonders Why He Doesn’t Enjoy It

ADVERTISEMENT

The art of compromise is key to any successful relationship, from business to romance. Most of us might agree to this in theory, but actually agreeing to not do what you want is a lot harder in practice. So hard, in fact, that sometimes we don’t even understand where we should have compromised.

A woman asked the internet if she was wrong for requesting that her husband come to her black-tie corporate event, despite the fact that he was still grieving the death of his uncle. Netizens did their best to show her the error of her ways.

Sometimes you have to set your desires aside for your partner

But one woman decided to make her husband attend a corporate event even though he was grieving

A successful relationship often means knowing how to manage disagreements

Being in a relationship with someone, even someone you love does mean putting up with their wants and needs. Anything less isn’t really a relationship anymore, just the demands of a narcissist. Because one has to be pretty delusional to believe that they themselves don’t have any “annoying” traits or desires that someone else has to deal with.

There will be times when, despite your love for your partner, you will want something that they don’t. Similarly, they may, at times, have requests or desires that you are opposed to. Ultimately, successful relationships are the ones that can actually navigate these waters. Because, no matter how much you might have in common, people are ultimately different and want different things at different times.

The ability to resolve conflict often becomes more important than the ability to avoid it. It is good to have some empathy and social grace, but at the same time, conflict is unavoidable. This story is a classic case of that, it was downright horrible luck that OP’s husband’s uncle passed in so close to an event that was important to her. The lesson is that sometimes you need to set aside something you want because it’s not the right time.

There are also bad compromises

However, this isn’t necessarily a rule that is set in stone. There are good and bad compromises. A good compromise requires a lot of honesty, both with yourself and with your partner. It also needs good communication and some willingness to hear the other party out. Without any of these aspects, a compromise just ends up creating more resentment down the road.

Resentment is the poison that ends up killing perfectly salvageable relationships. It builds and builds and turns the smallest fights into pitched battles, where the past is weaponized and love forgotten. It’s easy to fall into this trap, where you internally present a compromise as “I’ll make this sacrifice,” which paints you as a victim and your partner as now being in debt to you.

This is why “compromise” isn’t a silver bullet, since it can be just as dangerous when mismanaged. OP’s situation, based on the limited evidence we are given, perhaps has both parties making “sacrifices” they aren’t entirely happy with. They don’t seem to spend that much time together as at least OP would want.

Sometimes you need to set aside what you want

Instead of exploring it, this fact is weaponized by OP to get what she wants even when her husband is clearly going through a lot. She isn’t wrong to feel frustrated about not having date nights with her husband. But this is not the way to go about it. If you are using pressure and veiled threats to get your partner to do something that you believe you deserve, there is something deeper wrong with the relationship.

It’s also hard to let go when you are excited about a plan that you have put a lot of effort into. OP was excited about this event and it simply sucks when plans fall through. The timing of OP’s uncle’s passing is unfortunate and unfair, but life isn’t fair. Maintaining a good relationship means embracing reality, and that includes the understanding that no matter how hard you try, sometimes things don’t go your way.

Readers, whose comments you can find below, generally sided against OP, but there were a decent number of dissenting voices. If anything, this just reflects how hard it can be to manage a relationship, desires, and perspectives. Hopefully, OP could read through these comments and reflect a bit. More importantly, hopefully, she talks to her husband and figures these things out.

OP shared some more information with the readers

Many commenters thought OP was being a jerk

But some thought the husbands communication was lacking as well

A select few readers thought both were to blame