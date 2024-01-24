Husband Refuses To Donate A Kidney To His Wife, She Finds A Man Who Does, Files For Divorce
Many couples vow to have and to hold for better or worse, in sickness and in health, but few imagine at that point what challenges the future might hold.
For this redditor, it wasn’t her spouse who ended the relationship when her health took a turn for the worse. She herself realized she no longer felt the same way about her husband after a friend donated his kidney for her—something her husband refused to do.
Any relationship can turn upside down at any point, especially after a life-altering event
This woman’s world was turned upside down when her friend donated a kidney for her
The OP revealed more details in the comments
Fellow redditors seemingly split into camps over whether or not the OP was a jerk in the situation, quite a few didn’t think so
Others weren’t as supportive of the redditor
I don't even want to be in the same room as the people who say YTA.
Right? "Leaving your spouse is as bad as cheating." Eh... No. It really isn't. This is exactly what you're supposed to do instead of cheating - separate to investigate and then making a conscious decision.
Totally NTA, if you commit to spending your life with someone, to cherish and to love, in sickness and in health, I'd like to think you'd give up a kidney for them or *at least* get tested to do that, rather then see them suffer. No idea why people say YTA
