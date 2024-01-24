Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Husband Refuses To Donate A Kidney To His Wife, She Finds A Man Who Does, Files For Divorce
Couples, Relationships

Husband Refuses To Donate A Kidney To His Wife, She Finds A Man Who Does, Files For Divorce

Many couples vow to have and to hold for better or worse, in sickness and in health, but few imagine at that point what challenges the future might hold.

For this redditor, it wasn’t her spouse who ended the relationship when her health took a turn for the worse. She herself realized she no longer felt the same way about her husband after a friend donated his kidney for her—something her husband refused to do.

Any relationship can turn upside down at any point, especially after a life-altering event

Image credits: RDNE Stock project / Pexels (not the actual photo)

This woman’s world was turned upside down when her friend donated a kidney for her

Image credits: RDNE Stock project / Pexels (not the actual photo)

Image credits: throwra-Fox-2800

The OP revealed more details in the comments

Fellow redditors seemingly split into camps over whether or not the OP was a jerk in the situation, quite a few didn’t think so

Others weren’t as supportive of the redditor

swearihavesense avatar
BTDubs
BTDubs
Community Member
1 hour ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I don't even want to be in the same room as the people who say YTA.

Vote comment up
8
8points
Vote comment down
reply
lianbeijers avatar
LB
LB
Community Member
56 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Right? "Leaving your spouse is as bad as cheating." Eh... No. It really isn't. This is exactly what you're supposed to do instead of cheating - separate to investigate and then making a conscious decision.

Vote comment up
7
7points
Vote comment down
reply
crabapplecrumpet avatar
Boootifull Unicorn
Boootifull Unicorn
Community Member
47 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Totally NTA, if you commit to spending your life with someone, to cherish and to love, in sickness and in health, I'd like to think you'd give up a kidney for them or *at least* get tested to do that, rather then see them suffer. No idea why people say YTA

Vote comment up
3
3points
Vote comment down
reply
