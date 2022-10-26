“Am I The Jerk For Kicking Out Intellectually Disabled Young Woman From My Party?”

When Reddit user Goodyhushp and her husband recently threw a BBQ party, they thought they’d have a fun evening with some friends. However, the couple ended up in what seemed like a lose-lose predicament from a moral point of view.

Their intellectually disabled neighbor showed up uninvited and started mingling with the guests. The woman and her husband contacted her parents and asked them to pick her up, but they didn’t see a problem that their daughter was among a group of drinking strangers, and thought the couple were being too egoistic, robbing her of a good time.

Unsure what to think of the situation, Goodyhushp explained what happened to the ‘Am I the [Jerk]?‘ community, asking for their opinions.

