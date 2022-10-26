“Am I The Jerk For Kicking Out Intellectually Disabled Young Woman From My Party?”
When Reddit user Goodyhushp and her husband recently threw a BBQ party, they thought they’d have a fun evening with some friends. However, the couple ended up in what seemed like a lose-lose predicament from a moral point of view.
Their intellectually disabled neighbor showed up uninvited and started mingling with the guests. The woman and her husband contacted her parents and asked them to pick her up, but they didn’t see a problem that their daughter was among a group of drinking strangers, and thought the couple were being too egoistic, robbing her of a good time.
Unsure what to think of the situation, Goodyhushp explained what happened to the ‘Am I the [Jerk]?‘ community, asking for their opinions.
This woman and her husband threw a BBQ party for their friends
Image credits: Askar Abayev (not the actual photo)
But an intellectually disabled young woman showed up uninvited
Image credits: Askar Abayev (not the actual photo)
Image credits: goodyhushp
I understand their guilt, but I lean towards NTA. And I didn't expect to when I clicked this. Of course the parents want social stuff for their daughter (and perhaps some wee breaks). But given the property isn't ideal in that the areas have no physical boundary, it's easy to guess how this young lady may view the backyard as a large, enjoyable space with fun ppl. However: It is not OPs responsibility, and she has tried to do this with minimum harm and fuss. Even if the young lady had no intellectual disabilities, OP isn't obliged to keep her as a guest. I have physical disabilities (spina bifida occulta), and although that's different I understand OPs fear of insulting someone due to their disability. But equity is normalizing disability, and in this case the young lady was treated like any uninvited guest, disabled or not.
You didn't sign up to babysit. Nor are you responsible for her.
I think the more ethical choice would have to invite her neighbors, both parents and the young woman. It's a private party within a common space, which can be confusing for someone with minimal understanding of the nuance. "We are having a party and Jane Doe is very interested, could you please join her? We insist that someone who knows her well is her companion, otherwise she'll need to stay home with you." There is a space between a*****e and not an a*****e, a sweet spot of moral compassion and ethical behavior. If this neighbor was not disabled and popped over for a social visit during a casual gathering, she'd likely be offered hospitality.. NTA*
I understand their guilt, but I lean towards NTA. And I didn't expect to when I clicked this. Of course the parents want social stuff for their daughter (and perhaps some wee breaks). But given the property isn't ideal in that the areas have no physical boundary, it's easy to guess how this young lady may view the backyard as a large, enjoyable space with fun ppl. However: It is not OPs responsibility, and she has tried to do this with minimum harm and fuss. Even if the young lady had no intellectual disabilities, OP isn't obliged to keep her as a guest. I have physical disabilities (spina bifida occulta), and although that's different I understand OPs fear of insulting someone due to their disability. But equity is normalizing disability, and in this case the young lady was treated like any uninvited guest, disabled or not.
You didn't sign up to babysit. Nor are you responsible for her.
I think the more ethical choice would have to invite her neighbors, both parents and the young woman. It's a private party within a common space, which can be confusing for someone with minimal understanding of the nuance. "We are having a party and Jane Doe is very interested, could you please join her? We insist that someone who knows her well is her companion, otherwise she'll need to stay home with you." There is a space between a*****e and not an a*****e, a sweet spot of moral compassion and ethical behavior. If this neighbor was not disabled and popped over for a social visit during a casual gathering, she'd likely be offered hospitality.. NTA*