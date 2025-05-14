Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Woman Challenges Female Beauty Standards By Growing A Mustache And Documenting It Online
Woman with natural stache and armpit hair smiling confidently, challenging beauty stereotypes in a casual indoor setting.
Feminism, Social Issues

Woman Challenges Female Beauty Standards By Growing A Mustache And Documenting It Online

25

6

Female beauty standards put a lot of pressure on women’s appearance. At 13 years old, 53% of American girls say they are dissatisfied with their bodies. By the time they’re 17, the number grows to 78%. Body hair is a big source of shame for many women, as hairlessness gets associated with femininity.

But some women are trying to end that stigma. Claudia du Lievre is one of them, as she decided to document her mustache-growing journey on TikTok. Unsurprisingly, people have mixed reactions. Some are championing her project and calling for “body hair summer.” Others are borderline repulsed: “Not my cup of tea.”

    A woman decided to document her body hair journey online to challenge female beauty standards

    Image credits: freepik (not the actual image)

    She is embracing her facial hair and growing out her mustache

    Image credits: cdulievre

    Image credits: cdulievre

    Image credits: cdulievre

    Image credits: cdulievre

    Image credits: cdulievre

    “I don’t think it makes me look like a man any more than before,” Claudia claims

     

    @cdulievreCause we re not there yet I swear♬ original sound – Dulievre

    Society perceives body and facial hair as masculine

    Modern beauty standards would have you believe that women don’t have body or facial hair. Or, if they do, that it’s minimal and almost unnoticeable.

    But studies show that almost half of all women will grow facial hair in their lifetime. Hirsutism, a condition where excessive body hair appears in a male pattern in women, affects between 5% and 10% of women.

    So, if facial hair is that common, why are women conditioned to be so ashamed of it? For one, our society associates body hair with masculinity. And looking like a man certainly doesn’t adhere to female beauty standards.

    Historically, women with excessive facial hair have been othered. Take P.T. Barnum’s bearded lady Annie Jones, who was deemed a “circus freak” due to her hirsutism.

    Women who grow out their hair elsewhere on their bodies, like their armpits, legs, and the pubic region, are rebels as well. To let your body do its natural thing – grow hair – is thus seen as an act of rebellion.

    Even talking about facial hair removal for women is taboo

    We accept that men grow beards and mustaches, and shaving is just a normal, everyday thing. Yet it’s different for women. As dermatologist Dr. Zainab Laftah explained to Refinery29, even talking about hair removal is taboo amongst women.

    “Removing facial hair is not a topic of open discussion. It’s almost a shameful secret that is kept behind closed doors, but openness around this topic will help break down the stigma surrounding it,” she believes.

    What’s more, most women are not ready to stop removing their facial hair. Women and gender studies professor and author of “Unshaved: Resistance and Removal in Women’s Body Hair Politic” Breanne Fahs found that women will rebel by growing out their armpit or leg hair, but not shaving their facial hair is often seen as too much.

    According to a 2006 British study, a woman will spend 104 minutes per week managing her facial hair. More than half of the participants of that study also said they constantly check their facial hair in mirrors or by touching it.

    However, there’s nothing wrong with wanting to remove your facial hair. Sure, growing it out can be empowering, but some women might simply not be ready, as 75% of women in the 2006 study claimed facial hair sometimes gives them clinical levels of anxiety.

    Excessive facial hair in women can be a sign of some medical conditions

    The amount of facial and body hair differs from woman to woman. Ethnic background can sometimes play a role, as women of Middle Eastern, South Asian, or Mediterranean descent report more excessive body hair than others.

    Yet excessive body and facial hair can also signal some health problems for women. It can be a symptom of these conditions:

    • Polycystic ovary syndrome;
    • Adrenal gland disorders;
    • Side effect of medications such as minoxidil, steroids, or testosterone;
    • Idiopathic hirsutism (meaning there’s no medical cause of excessive body hair).

    Ultimately, every woman gets to decide for herself how to deal with unwanted body hair. For some, the body and facial hair might be very much wanted. Others might choose to remove it for hygiene, aesthetic, or other personal reasons. We shouldn’t shame them, no matter what they prefer.

    People had mixed reactions: some cheered, others asked, “Why?”

    Kornelija Viečaitė

    Kornelija Viečaitė

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Hi there, fellow pandas! As a person (over)educated both in social sciences and literature, I'm most interested in how we connect and behave online (and sometimes in real life too.) The human experience is weird, so I try my best to put its peculiarities in writing. As a person who grew up chronically online, I now try to marry two sides of myself: the one who knows too much about MySpace, and the one who can't settle and needs to see every corner of the world.

    Kornelija Viečaitė

    Kornelija Viečaitė

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Hi there, fellow pandas! As a person (over)educated both in social sciences and literature, I'm most interested in how we connect and behave online (and sometimes in real life too.) The human experience is weird, so I try my best to put its peculiarities in writing. As a person who grew up chronically online, I now try to marry two sides of myself: the one who knows too much about MySpace, and the one who can't settle and needs to see every corner of the world.

    Dominyka

    Dominyka

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    I'm a Visual Editor at Bored Panda, crafting captivating visual content to enhance every reader's experience. Sometimes my mornings are spent diving into juicy dramas, while afternoons are all about adding extra laughs to the world by editing the funniest memes around. My favorite part of the job? Choosing the perfect images to illustrate articles. It's like imagining a story as a movie in my mind and selecting the key shots to tell the story visually.

    Dominyka

    Dominyka

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    I'm a Visual Editor at Bored Panda, crafting captivating visual content to enhance every reader's experience. Sometimes my mornings are spent diving into juicy dramas, while afternoons are all about adding extra laughs to the world by editing the funniest memes around. My favorite part of the job? Choosing the perfect images to illustrate articles. It's like imagining a story as a movie in my mind and selecting the key shots to tell the story visually.

    earthquake903 avatar
    Earthquake903
    Earthquake903
    Community Member
    Premium     24 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Scared of your femininity? Does she think she's the first woman to decide not to shave and then take pictures of her hair? Oh, the horror! Stop! Your femininity is too scary!

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    jb_16 avatar
    JB
    JB
    Community Member
    5 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I was so happy when I hit the age where I stopped caring what others think and decided not to shave anything, anywhere, anymore. I can prove to the occasional idiot that I am a natural redhead simply by showing my pit hair. However, I’m not so keen on the beard I can now grow.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    jalunney avatar
    Jalunney
    Jalunney
    Community Member
    8 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    So brave, so new, so empowering. Why has nobody else ever done this. Get her on a spaceship right now.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
