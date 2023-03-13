Woman Applies For Her Own Job After Her Company Puts Up A Job Listing With A Higher Salary
It’s only fair to expect proper compensation for the hard work you do. It also makes sense to seek equal pay as the person who has the same responsibilities, experience, and skills. Therefore, seeing your company offer a higher salary to someone for the exact job you’ve been successfully doing might be frustrating.
A Vietnamese-American poet, author, and a professional UX writer, Kimberly Nguyen, went viral after she publicly expressed discontent with her company over such a situation. She saw a job listing for the exact position she was in but with a much bigger salary. Kimberly expressed her feelings to the company and Twitter. Not only that, she applied for the new vacancy at work.
People expect to be fairly compensated for the hard work they do, which is why they might not tolerate some of their employer’s actions
This woman was not happy about the job listing her company put up, and she made sure to let them as well as people on the internet know
Kimberly provided more details about the situation
Her actions didn’t go unnoticed as there was an emergency meeting called soon after
The OP discussed the option of presenting another offer to the company with people in the comments
She received support in her quest of applying for her own job
Lots of people shared their views and experiences in the comment section
