Woman Applies For Her Own Job After Her Company Puts Up A Job Listing With A Higher Salary
Miglė Miliūtė and
Austėja Akavickaitė

It’s only fair to expect proper compensation for the hard work you do. It also makes sense to seek equal pay as the person who has the same responsibilities, experience, and skills. Therefore, seeing your company offer a higher salary to someone for the exact job you’ve been successfully doing might be frustrating.

A Vietnamese-American poet, author, and a professional UX writer, Kimberly Nguyen, went viral after she publicly expressed discontent with her company over such a situation. She saw a job listing for the exact position she was in but with a much bigger salary. Kimberly expressed her feelings to the company and Twitter. Not only that, she applied for the new vacancy at work.

People expect to be fairly compensated for the hard work they do, which is why they might not tolerate some of their employer’s actions

Image credits: Souvik Banerjee (not the actual photo)

This woman was not happy about the job listing her company put up, and she made sure to let them as well as people on the internet know

Image credits: knguyenpoetry

Image credits: knguyenpoetry

Image credits: knguyenpoetry

Image credits: knguyenpoetry

Image credits: knguyenpoetry

Image credits: knguyenpoetry

Image credits: knguyenpoetry

Image credits: knguyenpoetry

Image credits: knguyenpoetry

Image credits: knguyenpoetry

Image credits: knguyenpoetry

Image credits: knguyenpoetry

Image credits: Artem Podrez (not the actual photo)

Kimberly provided more details about the situation

Image credits: yannitweetshere

Image credits: knguyenpoetry

Image credits: knguyenpoetry

Her actions didn’t go unnoticed as there was an emergency meeting called soon after

Image credits: blktinabelcher

Image credits: knguyenpoetry

The OP discussed the option of presenting another offer to the company with people in the comments

Image credits: FogboundT

Image credits: knguyenpoetry

Image credits: Mikeak01

She received support in her quest of applying for her own job

Image credits: JOANNAessayist

Image credits: knguyenpoetry

Image credits: Karolina Grabowska (not the actual photo)

Lots of people shared their views and experiences in the comment section

Image credits: Guiness_Pig

Image credits: denshewman

Image credits: ChristenP

Image credits: emilybwebb

Image credits: sharonodea

Image credits: gcgorusu

Image credits: TamaraMcNulty1

Image credits: julezyme

Image credits: Darrenmjones1

Image credits: cseesit

Image credits: deanhsjones

Image credits: pinuckduck

Miglė Miliūtė
Miglė Miliūtė
Writer, BoredPanda staff

Miglė is a writer here at Bored Panda with a BA in linguistics. Passionate about travelling and music, she combines the two by finding occasions to visit places yet personally unexplored. In addition to that, she enjoys spending her free time outdoors or socializing over a cup of coffee.

Austėja Akavickaitė
Austėja Akavickaitė
Author, BoredPanda staff

Austėja is a Photo Editor at Bored Panda with a BA in Photography. They have a diverse set of creative skills and a wide portfolio which ranges from photography to digital editing and traditional art. After graduating from Nottingham Trent University in 2018 they have worked as a freelance photographer until Bored Panda. When not editing, they enjoy biking, taking too many pictures of their dog and drawing.

