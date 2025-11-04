Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Winnie Harlow Breaks Silence After Massive Backlash Over ‘Disrespectful’ Whitney Houston Halloween Look
Winnie Harlow posing on a boat wearing a floral dress and headscarf amid backlash over Whitney Houston Halloween look
Celebrities, Entertainment

Winnie Harlow Breaks Silence After Massive Backlash Over ‘Disrespectful’ Whitney Houston Halloween Look

abelsimonmusamino Abel Musa Miño Entertainment News Writer
Open list comments 0
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

30

Open list comments

0

ADVERTISEMENT

Winnie Harlow, the Canadian fashion model who faced criticism for her Halloween tribute to Whitney Houston, has spoken out publicly for the first time since the controversy erupted last week.

Her statement, posted yesterday (November 3), comes in response to backlash over a Halloween video in which she dressed and acted as Whitney Houston during one of the singer’s most recognizable award show appearances.

Highlights
  • Winnie Harlow faced backlash for imitating Whitney Houston during a Halloween tribute.
  • Critics said she mocked Houston’s behavior from her later years, while others defended her.
  • Harlow said the video was meant as homage, revealing she was named after Houston herself.

What was supposed to be a lighthearted homage ended up drawing mixed reactions online. 

While many fans and celebrities praised the model for channeling Houston’s stage presence, others accused her of “mocking” the late singer’s behavior during her later years, when Houston was visibly struggling with substance dependency.

RELATED:

    Winnie Harlow addressed the criticism over her Whitney Houston Halloween impersonation

    Winnie Harlow posing in a patterned dress and heels amid backlash over Whitney Houston Halloween look.

    Winnie Harlow posing in a patterned dress and heels amid backlash over Whitney Houston Halloween look.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: winnieharlow

    The moment Harlow recreated comes from a 2002 appearance where Houston, laughing and full of energy, walked across a stage and delivered the now-famous line, “You betta lay low.”

    At the time, the widely circulated clip divided audiences with some seeing it as a display of Houston’s natural charisma and by others as an example of her erratic behavior during a difficult chapter in her life.

    Winnie Harlow smiling in patterned dress and statement necklace amid backlash over Halloween look inspired by Whitney Houston

    Winnie Harlow smiling in patterned dress and statement necklace amid backlash over Halloween look inspired by Whitney Houston

    Image credits: winnieharlow

    By choosing that specific scene, critics said, Harlow appeared to be parodying the more chaotic side of Houston’s public image rather than celebrating her artistry.

    “Winnie Harlow dressing up as Whitney Houston making a mockery of her wasn’t funny at all to me,” a viewer wrote. “Very poor judgment on her & her team’s behalf.”

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “Maybe it’s just me but no matter WHO it is, THERE’S NOTHING funny about anyone fighting [a narcotics dependency]. So Winnie Harlow picking that moment of Whitney Houston’s career to reenact is sick,” another added.

    Winnie Harlow speaking onstage with curly hair and a silver dress amid backlash over Whitney Houston Halloween look.

    Winnie Harlow speaking onstage with curly hair and a silver dress amid backlash over Whitney Houston Halloween look.

    Image credits: BET Awards

    Still, some fans pushed back against the outrage, insisting that Harlow’s version captured the energy that made Houston beloved.

    “Whitney left us with moments that we can laugh and celebrate,” one user wrote. “We can love her fiercely and still laugh when she was out of pocket.”

    Harlow said her legal name is Whitney, and that the late singer was a beloved and respected figure in her house

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    As the backlash grew, Harlow broke her silence on November 3 with a detailed message addressing the controversy and clarifying her intentions.

    “Firstly, the majority of the responses have been incredibly positive! I’ve loved seeing you guys love these Halloween looks,” she began.

    Tweet from Hopper responding to backlash over Winnie Harlow’s controversial Whitney Houston Halloween look.

    Tweet from Hopper responding to backlash over Winnie Harlow’s controversial Whitney Houston Halloween look.

    Image credits: zeroXhope

    Tweet by user glenn questioning a low moment, related to Winnie Harlow backlash over Whitney Houston Halloween look.

    Tweet by user glenn questioning a low moment, related to Winnie Harlow backlash over Whitney Houston Halloween look.

    Image credits: 365_PARTYBOY

    “My video wasn’t mocking Whitney,” she stated.

    “That clip has always been one of my favorite moments of hers! She was radiant, funny, confident, and captivating. She was being awarded. The way she moved across that stage with flair and swag? Iconic.”

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Winnie Harlow posing on a yacht in a floral dress and headscarf, known for vitiligo and recent Whitney Houston Halloween backlash.

    Winnie Harlow posing on a yacht in a floral dress and headscarf, known for vitiligo and recent Whitney Houston Halloween backlash.

    Image credits: winnieharlow

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Harlow also revealed that her connection to Houston goes beyond being just a fan, as her music was beloved in her household and holds a special place in her memories.

    “My mother is one of her biggest fans and named me Whitney after her,” she revealed. “That’s my real legal name. She’s always been a queen in my house.”

    She also noted that the viral line, “You betta lay low,” is something she still quotes regularly. “It’s something I say at least once a week,” she added.

    The model urged netizens to remember Houston not for her controversial later years, but for the joy she brought to many with her art

    Winnie Harlow responds to backlash over Whitney Houston Halloween look, emphasizing positivity and respect for Whitney's legacy.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Winnie Harlow responds to backlash over Whitney Houston Halloween look, emphasizing positivity and respect for Whitney's legacy.

    Image credits: winnieharlow

    In the years leading up to her passing, Houston had become the subject of intense media scrutiny over her erratic behavior.

    She openly admitted to substance use during a 2009 interview with Oprah Winfrey, where she acknowledged that her dependency nearly destroyed her career and marriage.

    Alt text: Screenshot of a tweet defending Winnie Harlow’s Whitney Houston Halloween look amid backlash and controversy.

    Alt text: Screenshot of a tweet defending Winnie Harlow’s Whitney Houston Halloween look amid backlash and controversy.

    Image credits: Caiy_thryn

    Screenshot of a tweet discussing Winnie Harlow’s response to backlash over her Whitney Houston Halloween look.

    Screenshot of a tweet discussing Winnie Harlow’s response to backlash over her Whitney Houston Halloween look.

    Image credits: gelsonluz

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    By 2012, she was visibly frail and had canceled several performances amid rumors of relapse. When she was later found unresponsive in a hotel bathtub, authorities confirmed she had multiple illegal substances in her system.

    Because of this, in the latter half of her statement, Harlow urged fans to remember the full picture of who Houston was beyond her public struggles and the relentless media coverage that followed.

    Winnie Harlow posing at a stadium wearing a white dress and green boots amid Whitney Houston Halloween look backlash.

    Winnie Harlow posing at a stadium wearing a white dress and green boots amid Whitney Houston Halloween look backlash.

    Image credits: winnieharlow

    “People are more than headlines,” she wrote. 

    “A woman who could command a room, make you laugh, and carry herself like royalty. If all you see when you see Whitney are her struggles, you’re missing her charisma, humor, talent, personality, and wit. She was hilarious and magnetic.”

    “It was homage, not mockery,” a netizen wrote

    Screenshot of a tweet defending Winnie Harlow's Whitney Houston Halloween look amid massive backlash and controversy.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of a tweet defending Winnie Harlow's Whitney Houston Halloween look amid massive backlash and controversy.

    Image credits: buffys

    Screenshot of a tweet defending Winnie Harlow’s Whitney Houston Halloween look amid massive backlash.

    Screenshot of a tweet defending Winnie Harlow’s Whitney Houston Halloween look amid massive backlash.

    Image credits: ladidaix

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Tweet from Viktor defending Winnie Harlow’s Halloween look amid backlash over Whitney Houston costume controversy.

    Tweet from Viktor defending Winnie Harlow’s Halloween look amid backlash over Whitney Houston costume controversy.

    Image credits: VIK19941

    Screenshot of a tweet responding to backlash over Winnie Harlow’s controversial Whitney Houston Halloween look.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of a tweet responding to backlash over Winnie Harlow’s controversial Whitney Houston Halloween look.

    Image credits: metansangames

    Screenshot of a Twitter reply praising Winnie Harlow for honoring Whitney Houston’s iconic energy after backlash over her Halloween look.

    Screenshot of a Twitter reply praising Winnie Harlow for honoring Whitney Houston’s iconic energy after backlash over her Halloween look.

    Image credits: alyonitaa

    Tweet response addressing backlash over Winnie Harlow’s Whitney Houston Halloween look controversy.

    Tweet response addressing backlash over Winnie Harlow’s Whitney Houston Halloween look controversy.

    Image credits: Brijeshyadav38

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Tweet expressing frustration over backlash against Winnie Harlow for Whitney Houston Halloween look controversy.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Tweet expressing frustration over backlash against Winnie Harlow for Whitney Houston Halloween look controversy.

    Image credits: mimicute01

    Screenshot of a tweet replying to controversy over Winnie Harlow's Whitney Houston Halloween look backlash.

    Screenshot of a tweet replying to controversy over Winnie Harlow's Whitney Houston Halloween look backlash.

    Image credits: April_Zoe_AZ

    ALT text: Social media reply defending Winnie Harlow after backlash over her Whitney Houston Halloween look.

    ALT text: Social media reply defending Winnie Harlow after backlash over her Whitney Houston Halloween look.

    Image credits: Crave4Addy

    Screenshot of a Twitter reply discussing backlash with reference to Winnie Harlow and Whitney Houston Halloween look.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of a Twitter reply discussing backlash with reference to Winnie Harlow and Whitney Houston Halloween look.

    Image credits: MetalerozHeadz

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of a tweet by Emmanuel responding to a discussion about Winnie Harlow and Whitney Houston Halloween look backlash.

    Screenshot of a tweet by Emmanuel responding to a discussion about Winnie Harlow and Whitney Houston Halloween look backlash.

    Image credits: Emmanuel_ama_

    Tweet replying to a discussion about Winnie Harlow facing backlash over her Whitney Houston Halloween look.

    Tweet replying to a discussion about Winnie Harlow facing backlash over her Whitney Houston Halloween look.

    Image credits: hisdrivee

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Tweet by user mccaffreyformvp praising Winnie Harlow’s Halloween look amid backlash over Whitney Houston costume.

    Tweet by user mccaffreyformvp praising Winnie Harlow’s Halloween look amid backlash over Whitney Houston costume.

    Image credits: mccaffreyformvp

    Screenshot of a tweet responding to Winnie Harlow backlash, with text about people being easily offended online.

    Screenshot of a tweet responding to Winnie Harlow backlash, with text about people being easily offended online.

    Image credits: rainedrop29

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Tweet discussing the backlash over Winnie Harlow's Halloween look and comparing it to Julia Fox's costume.

    Tweet discussing the backlash over Winnie Harlow's Halloween look and comparing it to Julia Fox's costume.

    Image credits: sabs22wrnings

    ADVERTISEMENT
    Ic_polls

    Poll Question

    Total votes ·

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Total votes ·

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    30

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    0
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    30

    Open list comments

    0

    Abel Musa Miño

    Abel Musa Miño

    Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    Born in Santiago, Chile, with a background in communication and international relations, I bring a global perspective to entertainment reporting at Bored Panda. I cover celebrity news, Hollywood events, true crime, and viral stories that resonate across cultures. My reporting has been featured on Google News, connecting international audiences to the latest in entertainment. For me, journalism is about bridging local stories with global conversations, arming readers with the knowledge necessary to make up their own minds. Research is at the core of my work. I believe that well-sourced, factual storytelling is essential to building trust and driving meaningful engagement.

    Read less »
    Abel Musa Miño

    Abel Musa Miño

    Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    Born in Santiago, Chile, with a background in communication and international relations, I bring a global perspective to entertainment reporting at Bored Panda. I cover celebrity news, Hollywood events, true crime, and viral stories that resonate across cultures. My reporting has been featured on Google News, connecting international audiences to the latest in entertainment. For me, journalism is about bridging local stories with global conversations, arming readers with the knowledge necessary to make up their own minds. Research is at the core of my work. I believe that well-sourced, factual storytelling is essential to building trust and driving meaningful engagement.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    Add photo comments
    POST
    User avatar
    POST
    Back to Homepage
    More about Entertainment
    Homepage
    Trending
    Entertainment
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in Entertainment Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    ADVERTISEMENT