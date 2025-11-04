Winnie Harlow Breaks Silence After Massive Backlash Over ‘Disrespectful’ Whitney Houston Halloween Look

ADVERTISEMENT

Winnie Harlow, the Canadian fashion model who faced criticism for her Halloween tribute to Whitney Houston, has spoken out publicly for the first time since the controversy erupted last week.

Her statement, posted yesterday (November 3), comes in response to backlash over a Halloween video in which she dressed and acted as Whitney Houston during one of the singer’s most recognizable award show appearances.

Highlights Winnie Harlow faced backlash for imitating Whitney Houston during a Halloween tribute.

Critics said she mocked Houston’s behavior from her later years, while others defended her.

Harlow said the video was meant as homage, revealing she was named after Houston herself.

What was supposed to be a lighthearted homage ended up drawing mixed reactions online.

While many fans and celebrities praised the model for channeling Houston’s stage presence, others accused her of “mocking” the late singer’s behavior during her later years, when Houston was visibly struggling with substance dependency.

RELATED:

Winnie Harlow addressed the criticism over her Whitney Houston Halloween impersonation

Winnie Harlow posing in a patterned dress and heels amid backlash over Whitney Houston Halloween look.

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: winnieharlow

The moment Harlow recreated comes from a 2002 appearance where Houston, laughing and full of energy, walked across a stage and delivered the now-famous line, “You betta lay low.”

At the time, the widely circulated clip divided audiences with some seeing it as a display of Houston’s natural charisma and by others as an example of her erratic behavior during a difficult chapter in her life.

Winnie Harlow smiling in patterned dress and statement necklace amid backlash over Halloween look inspired by Whitney Houston

Share icon

Image credits: winnieharlow

By choosing that specific scene, critics said, Harlow appeared to be parodying the more chaotic side of Houston’s public image rather than celebrating her artistry.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ♔Winnie Harlow♔ (@winnieharlow)

“Winnie Harlow dressing up as Whitney Houston making a mockery of her wasn’t funny at all to me,” a viewer wrote. “Very poor judgment on her & her team’s behalf.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“Maybe it’s just me but no matter WHO it is, THERE’S NOTHING funny about anyone fighting [a narcotics dependency]. So Winnie Harlow picking that moment of Whitney Houston’s career to reenact is sick,” another added.

Winnie Harlow speaking onstage with curly hair and a silver dress amid backlash over Whitney Houston Halloween look.

Share icon

Image credits: BET Awards

Still, some fans pushed back against the outrage, insisting that Harlow’s version captured the energy that made Houston beloved.

“Whitney left us with moments that we can laugh and celebrate,” one user wrote. “We can love her fiercely and still laugh when she was out of pocket.”

Harlow said her legal name is Whitney, and that the late singer was a beloved and respected figure in her house

Never saw Whitney’s FULL speech at the 2001 BET awards on here. 😒😒 That head shake in the beginning will always be it!!! Say what you want -her heart was always filled with love and gratitude. 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/pP6o0ETAyj — Lucky T (@ms_tiananicole) March 26, 2024

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

As the backlash grew, Harlow broke her silence on November 3 with a detailed message addressing the controversy and clarifying her intentions.

“Firstly, the majority of the responses have been incredibly positive! I’ve loved seeing you guys love these Halloween looks,” she began.

Tweet from Hopper responding to backlash over Winnie Harlow’s controversial Whitney Houston Halloween look.

Share icon

Image credits: zeroXhope

Tweet by user glenn questioning a low moment, related to Winnie Harlow backlash over Whitney Houston Halloween look.

Share icon

Image credits: 365_PARTYBOY

“My video wasn’t mocking Whitney,” she stated.

“That clip has always been one of my favorite moments of hers! She was radiant, funny, confident, and captivating. She was being awarded. The way she moved across that stage with flair and swag? Iconic.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Winnie Harlow posing on a yacht in a floral dress and headscarf, known for vitiligo and recent Whitney Houston Halloween backlash.

Share icon

Image credits: winnieharlow

ADVERTISEMENT

Harlow also revealed that her connection to Houston goes beyond being just a fan, as her music was beloved in her household and holds a special place in her memories.

“My mother is one of her biggest fans and named me Whitney after her,” she revealed. “That’s my real legal name. She’s always been a queen in my house.”

She also noted that the viral line, “You betta lay low,” is something she still quotes regularly. “It’s something I say at least once a week,” she added.

The model urged netizens to remember Houston not for her controversial later years, but for the joy she brought to many with her art

Winnie Harlow responds to backlash over Whitney Houston Halloween look, emphasizing positivity and respect for Whitney's legacy.

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: winnieharlow

In the years leading up to her passing, Houston had become the subject of intense media scrutiny over her erratic behavior.

She openly admitted to substance use during a 2009 interview with Oprah Winfrey, where she acknowledged that her dependency nearly destroyed her career and marriage.

Alt text: Screenshot of a tweet defending Winnie Harlow’s Whitney Houston Halloween look amid backlash and controversy.

Share icon

Image credits: Caiy_thryn

Screenshot of a tweet discussing Winnie Harlow’s response to backlash over her Whitney Houston Halloween look.

Share icon

Image credits: gelsonluz

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

By 2012, she was visibly frail and had canceled several performances amid rumors of relapse. When she was later found unresponsive in a hotel bathtub, authorities confirmed she had multiple illegal substances in her system.

Because of this, in the latter half of her statement, Harlow urged fans to remember the full picture of who Houston was beyond her public struggles and the relentless media coverage that followed.

Winnie Harlow posing at a stadium wearing a white dress and green boots amid Whitney Houston Halloween look backlash.

Share icon

Image credits: winnieharlow

“People are more than headlines,” she wrote.

“A woman who could command a room, make you laugh, and carry herself like royalty. If all you see when you see Whitney are her struggles, you’re missing her charisma, humor, talent, personality, and wit. She was hilarious and magnetic.”

“It was homage, not mockery,” a netizen wrote

Screenshot of a tweet defending Winnie Harlow's Whitney Houston Halloween look amid massive backlash and controversy.

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: buffys

Screenshot of a tweet defending Winnie Harlow’s Whitney Houston Halloween look amid massive backlash.

Share icon

Image credits: ladidaix

ADVERTISEMENT

Tweet from Viktor defending Winnie Harlow’s Halloween look amid backlash over Whitney Houston costume controversy.

Share icon

Image credits: VIK19941

Screenshot of a tweet responding to backlash over Winnie Harlow’s controversial Whitney Houston Halloween look.

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: metansangames

Screenshot of a Twitter reply praising Winnie Harlow for honoring Whitney Houston’s iconic energy after backlash over her Halloween look.

Share icon

Image credits: alyonitaa

Tweet response addressing backlash over Winnie Harlow’s Whitney Houston Halloween look controversy.

Share icon

Image credits: Brijeshyadav38

ADVERTISEMENT

Tweet expressing frustration over backlash against Winnie Harlow for Whitney Houston Halloween look controversy.

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: mimicute01

Screenshot of a tweet replying to controversy over Winnie Harlow's Whitney Houston Halloween look backlash.

Share icon

Image credits: April_Zoe_AZ

ALT text: Social media reply defending Winnie Harlow after backlash over her Whitney Houston Halloween look.

Share icon

Image credits: Crave4Addy

Screenshot of a Twitter reply discussing backlash with reference to Winnie Harlow and Whitney Houston Halloween look.

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: MetalerozHeadz

ADVERTISEMENT

Screenshot of a tweet by Emmanuel responding to a discussion about Winnie Harlow and Whitney Houston Halloween look backlash.

Share icon

Image credits: Emmanuel_ama_

Tweet replying to a discussion about Winnie Harlow facing backlash over her Whitney Houston Halloween look.

Share icon

Image credits: hisdrivee

ADVERTISEMENT

Tweet by user mccaffreyformvp praising Winnie Harlow’s Halloween look amid backlash over Whitney Houston costume.

Share icon

Image credits: mccaffreyformvp

Screenshot of a tweet responding to Winnie Harlow backlash, with text about people being easily offended online.

Share icon

Image credits: rainedrop29

ADVERTISEMENT

Tweet discussing the backlash over Winnie Harlow's Halloween look and comparing it to Julia Fox's costume.

Share icon

Image credits: sabs22wrnings

ADVERTISEMENT