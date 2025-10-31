“Very Disrespectful To Me”: Winnie Harlow Faces Backlash After Channeling Whitney Houston For Halloween

ADVERTISEMENT

Canadian Fashion model Winnie Harlow is paying tribute to Whitney Houston this Halloween with a string of performances that have other A-listers swooning.

The model who has transcended her skin pigment deficiency condition, vitiligo, to break out on America’s Next Top Model in 2014 is also known for her sensational outfits on Halloween every October 31.

Highlights Stars like Ciara, Christina Milian, and Shay Mitchell praised Harlow’s Whitney tribute.

Some viewers accused Harlow of mocking Houston’s struggles and lowest moments.

A few netizens argued that Houston herself would have appreciated the humor.

But her most recent performance has drawn encores from the likes of Ciara, Shay Mitchel, and Lebron James’ wife, Savannah.

Harlow dedicated three consecutive Instagram dumps to her Whitney Houston imitation

Winnie Harlow posing at a crowded event, facing backlash after channeling Whitney Houston for Halloween costume.

Harlow’s impersonation of the so-monickered “Prom Queen of Soul” was documented in three Instagram posts.

In the first, she can be seen performing “I Wanna Dancewith Somebody,” followed by a photo dump depicting the model in a voluminous, frizzy hairstyle and various outfits.

In the third, posted just 21 hours ago (at the time of writing), she sports a strappy dress and mimics a singer, not only in appearance, but also in her singing.

Harlow’s followers, as is evident from the comment thread, include many notable figures from the same industry that Houston helped define, and they were impressed by the performance.

Winnie Harlow’s performance impressed some of the music industry’s high-grossing artists

Winnie Harlow wearing a patterned dress and heels, posing confidently while channeling Whitney Houston for Halloween.

Russel Wilson, better known by her stage name Ciara, who was propelled to fame through her song Goodies in 2004 and sold more than 55 million records since, was one of the singers to comment.

“So good!” she wrote and pasted three laughing emojis.

Christina Millian, who became known for her hits “AM to PM” and “Dip it low ” at the turn of the century, was there to echo this sentiment.

Other non-musical celebrities also weighed in with fellow Canadian actress Shannon Ashley Mitchell, better known as Shay, writing “Soooooooo good !!!!”

Netizens were not so impressed, and some posted racist remarks

Winnie Harlow wearing a patterned dress and choker while facing backlash for channeling Whitney Houston for Halloween.

Average netizens, however, were less impressed.

One, unfamiliar with Harlow’s skin disorder, which is brought on by the destruction of pigment-producing cells, took issue with her appearance and even piled on racist rhetoric.

Others were amused that one famous person was dressing as another for Halloween.

“I wonder, why do pop stars dress like other pop stars on Halloween? I mean, it’s Halloween, you should be dressed creepy and terrifying, no?” they wrote.

The controversy around Harlow’s performance seems to stem from Houston’s narcotics troubles

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ♔Winnie Harlow♔ (@winnieharlow)

Tweet criticizing Winnie Harlow facing backlash after channeling Whitney Houston for Halloween, calling it disrespectful.

Tweet criticizing Winnie Harlow facing backlash for channeling Whitney Houston in Halloween tribute.

Winnie Harlow dressed as Whitney Houston with curly hair and a silver dress during a Halloween event performance.

Winnie Harlow channeling Whitney Houston look, facing backlash for Halloween costume choice during event.

Houston had a substance dependency issue and admitted as much in great detail to Oprah in 2009. Three years later, she was discovered unconscious in her hotel room bathtub and subsequently passed away.

But leading up to pharmaceutically-fueled accidental demise, it became clear to fans through her mannerisms on stage and elsewhere that she was spiraling.

To some, Harlow mimicked these physical quirks too, thus making her performance less of a tribute and more of a mockery.

Some fans felt that Harlow imitated Houston at a bad time in her life

Never saw Whitney’s FULL speech at the 2001 BET awards on here. 😒😒 That head shake in the beginning will always be it!!! Say what you want -her heart was always filled with love and gratitude. 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/pP6o0ETAyj — Lucky T (@ms_tiananicole) March 26, 2024

Screenshot of a tweet criticizing Winnie Harlow for channeling Whitney Houston as a Halloween costume.

Tweet screenshot showing user calling Winnie Harlow’s Whitney Houston Halloween look very disrespectful and irritating.

Winnie Harlow dressed as Whitney Houston in a black and red outfit, facing backlash for her Halloween costume.

“Winnie Harlow dressing up as Whitney Houston making a mockery of her wasn’t funny at all to me. Very poor judgement on her & her team’s behalf. She in fact did not eat anything up, ew,” wrote one person on Instagram’s Threads.

“I was thinking why do that when someone was at their lowest-everything is for entertainment,” remarked another.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ♔Winnie Harlow♔ (@winnieharlow)

Winnie Harlow with curly hair and vibrant makeup posing in colorful lighting amid backlash for channeling Whitney Houston.

“Maybe it’s just me but no matter WHO it is, THERE’S NOTHING funny about anyone fighting [a narcotics dependency]. So Winnie Harlow picking that moment of Whitney Houston’s career to reenact is sick,” came a third criticism.

Another less chagrined fan felt it was okay to have chuckle as Houston would too; if she knew left a few reasons for levity behind

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ♔Winnie Harlow♔ (@winnieharlow)

As the conversation continued to swirl on the various social media platforms, some netizens ruminated over the negative reactions and arrived at the conclusion that – as one wrote, and various singers observed – Harlow was “spot on.”

By extension, said netizen suggested, hawkishness directed at the model was unnecessary, given the probability that “Whitney is […] laughing that she left us with a moment that we can have fun with.”

Winnie Harlow close-up portrait with curly hair and makeup, facing backlash after channeling Whitney Houston for Halloween.

“We’re OK… This is all right,” they concluded. “We can love her as fiercely as we do and laugh at the moment when she was out of pocket.”

“Humans are not just one thing all the time, duality is real.”

Social media backlash over Winnie Harlow channeling Whitney Houston for Halloween costume.

Tweet criticizing Winnie Harlow for disrespectfully channeling Whitney Houston for Halloween, sparking backlash.

Tweet criticizing Winnie Harlow facing backlash for channeling Whitney Houston in Halloween costume.

User's tweet criticizing Winnie Harlow for channeling Whitney Houston on Halloween, sparking backlash online.

Tweet showing backlash to Winnie Harlow for channeling Whitney Houston for Halloween, citing disrespect concerns.

Tweet screenshot showing a user commenting with laughing emojis amid backlash towards Winnie Harlow for channeling Whitney Houston.

Tweet from user Lover girl 10/24 questioning if something is weird amid backlash involving Winnie Harlow Halloween look.

Tweet from user SOSA expressing dislike, related to Winnie Harlow facing backlash for Whitney Houston Halloween look.

Tweet criticizing Winnie Harlow facing backlash for channeling Whitney Houston in Halloween costume.

Tweet discussing pop stars dressing like other pop stars for Halloween, referencing Winnie Harlow and Whitney Houston backlash.

Winnie Harlow faces backlash after channeling Whitney Houston for Halloween costume controversy.

Screenshot of a tweet criticizing Winnie Harlow for channeling Whitney Houston, sparking backlash online.

Tweet criticizing Winnie Harlow facing backlash after channeling Whitney Houston for Halloween, calling it disrespectful.

Twitter user expressing that Winnie Harlow channeling Whitney Houston for Halloween seems disrespectful with crying emojis.

