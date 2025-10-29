ADVERTISEMENT

American actress Rosie O’Donnell has called on the public for their prayers a week after her 28-year-old daughter, Chelsea, was locked up for violating parole conditions.

Chelsea had been arrested three times between September and November 2024 for the same infractions, including possession of illegal narcotics and child neglect.

Highlights Rosie O’Donnell said her daughter Chelsea’s future looks “scary” following her recent imprisonment.

The 28-year-old was sentenced after multiple arrests and violations of her probation conditions.

Fans flooded O’Donnell’s Instagram with messages of support for the troubled woman.

She appeared in court in February 2025, where she managed to avoid prison time and had some of the charges dismissed. By October 22, however, she caught the attention of the Wisconsin legal system for unstated reasons and was consequently locked up.

According to O’Donnell, Chelsea’s new reality revolves around her substance dependency, and her future is grim.

Speaking of Chelsea’s 6-year sentence, Rosie O’Donnell said the 28-year-old had a scary future ahead of her

“My child Chelsea Belle,” the 63-year-old The View alum wrote on her Instagram on October 29.

She also posted an image of Chelsea as a child or young teen, and explained the photo was from “before [her dependencies on illicit substances] took over her life.”

“I loved her then, I love her now,” O’Donnell wrote.

As a nod to her adoptive daughter’s six-year sentence, O’Donnell went on to say that Chelsea’s future was “scary.”

Fans have been commiserating with O’Donnell, many connecting with her on the point of relatives with substance dependencies

Her followers were quick to weigh in with support in the comment thread, with one writing:

“I am so sorry, Rosie. Keeping you and your daughter in my prayers.”

“It’s so hard. I lost my brother to [substance misuse]. I hope she finds the support she needs.”

“It was the years of violence, arrests, unsuccessful therapy sessions, rehab stays, thefts, and watching my mother turn into a shell of her former self while trying everything to save her son,” another commiserated, hours after O’Donnell posted.

Twenty-eight-year-old Chelsea was also charged with child neglect

According to O’Donnell, Chelsea was born into a life of substance misuse.

This fate, which she presumably tried to rescue the now 28-year-old from, came to a head on October 22, 2025, when Chelsea was jailed after being arrested three times between September 10, 2024, and November of the same year.

All three times, she was found with an illegal but popular synthetic stimulant on her.

More than once, she resisted or obstructed an officer, and after all three cases, she jumped bail.

One of the mother-of-four’s arrests resulted in a child neglect charge.

At her sentencing, she was told to stay sober and clear of dealers

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rosie O’Donnell (@rosie)

According to People, Chelsea appeared in court on March 31 in connection with the three arrests and ensuing charges, and it was then that she was sentenced to six years’ probation.

Apparently, her possession charges were nixed on the same day, but it is not clear how these concessions affected her sentence.

The conditions of her probation included her staying clear of substances and booze, any known street dealers, complete sobriety, and no firearms.

She was warned at the handing down of the sentence that she would be jailed if she were to violate any of the conditions.

Chelsea leaves behind four children, and no mention has been made of another parent

Chelsea leaves behind three daughters: Skylar Rose, 6; Riley, 4; Avery Lynn, 3; and a boy by the name of Atlas, 2.

There has thus far been no mention of a second parent, although O’Donnell appears to be invested in the children and has been seen proudly celebrating the births of her third and fourth grandchildren on her Instagram account.

The State of Wisconsin’s child law dictates:



“When a parent is incarcerated and the only ground for parental termination is that the child continues to be in need of protection or services solely because of the parent‘s incarceration, sub. (2) requires that the court-ordered conditions of return are tailored to the particular needs of the parent and child.”

O’Donnell described the situation as “horrible” but insisted that she still loves Chelsea

O’Donnell doubled down on her sentiments when she told People:

“I have compassion for those struggling with [substance dependencies]. Chelsea was born into [it] and it has been a painful journey for her and her four young children. We continue to love and support her through these horrible times. Prayers welcomed.”

Social media is rallying behind Rosie O’Donnell

