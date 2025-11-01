ADVERTISEMENT

Celebrities were heavily invested in this year’s Halloween festivities and put in as much effort as they would for red carpet events.

The only difference on October 31 was that there were no holds barred.

And so, images peppered the internet for the better part of the evening with transformations—some of which were nothing short of awe-inspiring.

#1

Janelle Monáe

Celebrity dressed as the Cat in the Hat in a detailed costume, posing with a retro phone for Halloween costume inspiration.

Thirty-nine-year-old musician and activist Janelle Monáe found her inspiration in Dr. Seuss’s children’s book, The Cat in the Hat.

The real-life version of the character made netizens nostalgic, with one person writing: “I can't remember how many times I saw this movie in my childhood!”

As a testimony to the character’s likeness, another wrote: “Wait..this is actually really good lol.”

Others found Monáe's costume to be an improvement on the original.

“Finally someone made The Cat in the Hat look like it walked straight out of Vogue instead of a children’s nightmare. Bravo, Janelle,” wrote one person bearing the sentiment.

janellemonae Report

    #2

    Jade

    Celebrity wearing a detailed Halloween costume with green makeup, large ears, and a pink feathered jacket at a costume event.

    jadethirlwall Report

    #3

    Lizzo

    Celebrity in a creative Halloween costume resembling a giant melted cheese snack bar with gooey stretching cheese.

    Lizzo dressed up as food for Halloween. More specifically, a Chili’s mozzarella stick.

    A substance that may actually be real cheese was draped over the 37-year-old Good as Hell singer.

    Behind Lizzo, perhaps attached to her and the cheese, was the said “stick.”

    We do not know if it is some kind of collaboration with the food chain, but it certainly is performing the function of an ad.

    “Just want to let you know I made my boyfriend take me out to Chili’s tonight because of this. Those mozz sticks just look so good,” wrote one person as a nod to the latter.

    lizzobeeating Report

    anoniemereserve avatar
    Jaya
    Jaya
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This one is so cool. Kudos to the people who created the dress, the melted cheese effect was done very well.

    #4

    Sherrie Shepherd

    Celebrity wearing colorful suspenders and striped shirt, striking a playful pose in a Halloween costume at home.

    sherrieshepherd Report

    #5

    Ed Sheeran

    Person dressed as a creepy clown holding a red balloon, showcasing one of the best Halloween costumes by celebrities this year.

    teddysphotos Report

    #6

    Megan Thee Stallion

    Woman in detailed Halloween costume with large purple wings and horns, showcasing creative celebrity Halloween costume ideas.

    theestallion Report

    feliciacahoon avatar
    Bi.Felicia
    Bi.Felicia
    Community Member
    Premium     15 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The hooved boots really accentuate the costume.

    #7

    Cara Delevingne

    Celebrity in vibrant Halloween costume with painted face and striking red hair, showcasing creative Halloween costumes style.

    caradelevingne Report

    nathbp1 avatar
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    First person on this list I have heard of. Model and been in some films I think?

    #8

    Heidi Klum

    Celebrity in a detailed Medusa costume with snake scales and headpiece at a Halloween event, showing impressive Halloween costumes.

    TheStewartofNY Report

    #9

    Amelia Dimoldenberg

    Celebrity with red devil Halloween costume and black outfit, showcasing creative Halloween costumes by celebrities this year.

    ameliadimz Report

    #10

    Eugene Lee Yang

    Man with dramatic face paint and colorful Halloween costume holding two fans, showcasing celebrity Halloween costumes.

    The animated series Kpop Demon Hunters is ranking #1 on Netflix’s most-watched list, so it’s no surprise that people looked to the production for inspiration.

    One such person was Asian-American filmmaker, actor, writer, and director Eugene Lee Yang.

    Yang posted an image of himself as the program’s character Jinu.

    Fans were, for the most part, thrilled by the result, with one writing: “The attention to detail is incredible. He really understood the assignment with this costume.”

    eugeneleeyang Report

    winterwidow87 avatar
    winterwidow87
    winterwidow87
    Community Member
    51 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Kpop demon hunters is an animated movie BP, not a series. He looks great btw.

    #11

    Winnie Harlow

    Woman with curly hair in creative Halloween costumes, showcasing unique style and confidence for celebrity Halloween costumes.

    winnieharlow Report

    #12

    Taraji P. Henson

    Two women showcasing creative Halloween costumes with unique hairstyles, embodying the spirit of celebrity Halloween fashion.

    tarajiphenson Report

    #13

    Quenlin Blackwell

    Two women showcasing Halloween costumes with headphones and a white suit, representing celebrities who crushed it with their Halloween costumes.

    Social media personality Quenlin Blackwell donned a Tina Turner look. 

    The 24-year-old found her inspiration on the cover of a 1984 issue of Rolling Stone and mimicked the pose, hairstyle, and wardrobe to the T.

    Aside from the fan observations that suggested the new Victoria’s Secret model is relatively unknown compared to Turner, many found the likeness between her and the legendary singer – who passed away at the age of 83 in 2023 – uncanny.

    “There’s absolutely no difference,” wrote one fan.

    But the look was not easy to pull off. Footage posted on TikTok by Blackwell showed her wobbling on her heels and then collapsing onto a couch in her new look.  

    She must have perfected it, as the video later shows her doing a wild jig, true to Turner’s dance style.

    quenblackwell Report

    #14

    Lady Gaga

    Celebrity wearing an elaborate Halloween costume with floral details and a white feathered headpiece, holding a shovel.

    ladygaga Report

    #15

    Kim Petras

    Female celebrity in a fierce Halloween costume holding a weapon, showcasing one of the best celebrity Halloween outfits this year.

    Kim Petras, the German singer based in Los Angeles, whose claim to fame is being the first trans singer to have their song rank at number one on the Billboard Top 100 and win a Grammy, turned to action fantasy for their Halloween inspiration.

    Petras dressed as Emily Browning in the 2011 movie Sucker Punch.

    It must be said of the singer that they captured the “Alice in Wonderland with machine guns” look (a term coined by the production’s director, Zack Snyder).

    “Kim Petras absolutely nailed the Babydoll look. Perfect Halloween tribute to Sucker Punch,” wrote one person summing up the general sentiment.

    kimpetras Report

    winterwidow87 avatar
    winterwidow87
    winterwidow87
    Community Member
    50 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Yep she looks perfect. That movie was a fever dream, but a good one.

    #16

    Perrie Edwards

    Family dressed in creative Halloween costumes inspired by the movie Wicked, showcasing top celebrity Halloween costume ideas.

    perrieedwards Report

    #17

    Love Island USA’s Leah And Miguel

    Two celebrities in Halloween costumes with one dressed as a bunny and the other in a red sequined dress tied with rope against blue backdrop

    leahkateb Report

    #18

    Ishowspeed

    Person in a muscle suit and skull mask wearing a creepy flash-inspired Halloween costume for celebrity Halloween costumes.

    ishowspeed Report

    #19

    Charli D'amelio

    Two celebrities wearing dazzling Halloween costumes featuring sparkling details and creative designs, showcasing top celebrity Halloween looks.

    charlidamelio Report

    #20

    Lily Allen

    Celebrity wearing a vintage-inspired Halloween costume with a red scarf and straw hat, showcasing creative Halloween costumes this year.

    Lilly Allen dressed as Madeline. Who is Madeline, a fictitious character from her latest album West End Girl.

    Madeline is also the name associated with the end of her marriage, or as the Daily Mail claims, Natalie Tippet.

    Tippet reportedly owned up to having an affair with Allen’s estranged husband David Harbour.

    Fans appeared impressed with the look and one wrote: “Madeline with a side of chaos, perfect Halloween vibe.”

    lilyallen Report

    dutchvanzandt avatar
    Oskar vanZandt
    Oskar vanZandt
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Madeline is also a fictional character in a children's book first published in the late 1930s...

    #21

    Savannah Guthrie And Jenna Bush Hager

    Three celebrities wearing Halloween costumes with sunglasses and fashionable outfits, showcasing creative celebrity Halloween costumes.

    savannahguthrie Report

    perillo-michaelp avatar
    Mike1228
    Mike1228
    Community Member
    37 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    My gf works on that show, she sees this all get done in person

    #22

    Demi Lovato

    Celebrity with a unique Halloween costume smiling for a phone photo, showcasing creative Halloween costumes this year.

    Demi Lovato “let Poot out” for Halloween.

    What the internet means by this is that Lovato embraced a less flattering photo of herself from the Royal Variety Performance in London in 2014, which was then edited to make it even less attractive.

    The firestarter, a netizen with a Tumblr account, then claimed that it was not Lovato but rather her reclusive sister, who was confined to a basement.

    Lovato appears to have slipped into the fictitious twin’s character for the big night and shared footage of a performance.

    Way to go, Demi. When they laugh at you, laugh with them.

    ddlovato Report

    #23

    Halle Bailey

    Young woman with voluminous curly hair wearing a lace top and gemstone necklace, showcasing celebrity Halloween costumes.

    And here we have another case of one famous person dressing up as another for Halloween.

    Twenty-five-year-old Halle Bailey posted a picture striking the same pose as the now 57-year-old actress Lisa Bonet, who dressed down for Rolling Stone Magazine in 1988.

    The resemblance was so convincing that it nearly fooled some netizens.

    “Omg! Why I thought this was a real cover!!!!! I was like YES [...] YOU LOOK SO GOOD,” wrote one such person.

    PopCrave Report

    #24

    Love Island USA’s Serena And Kordell

    Two celebrities in creative Halloween costumes, featuring a blue-skinned man and a woman in white feathered attire.

    serenaapagee Report

    anoniemereserve avatar
    Jaya
    Jaya
    Community Member
    16 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This one is really awesome, doesn't belong so low on the list.

    #25

    Sabrina Carpenter

    Celebrity wearing colorful Halloween costumes, showcasing creative and standout looks for Halloween costume trends.

    idareutolcveme Report

    #26

    Coco Jones

    Celebrity in a vibrant blue and white costume with bold makeup, showcasing one of the best Halloween costumes this year.

    TheRealCocoJ Report

    #27

    Doja Cat

    Mime artist in striped costume and white gloves posing in front of the Eiffel Tower as part of Halloween costumes by celebrities

    dojacat Report

    #28

    Leigh-Anne

    Woman in a white outfit and black jacket with neon face paint posing in a striking Halloween costume with braided hair.

    British singer and actress Leigh-Anne Pinnock is apparently also a fan of K-pop Demon Hunters.

    The video of the 34-year-old making its rounds on social media depicts the actress made up as the series’s main protagonist, Rumi.

    According to the New York Times, costume vendors’ sales suggest that Pinnock’s Halloween look was not unique.

    “Good Luck Finding a ‘K-Pop Demon Hunters’ Costume This Halloween,” the outlet headlined.

    Netizens were not impressed by the actress, and one vented on X, saying, “That’s not a costume, that’s performance art with contour.”

    leighannepinnock Report

    #29

    Mariah Carey

    Celebrity in a detailed Halloween costume with pink wig, white blouse, blue skirt, holding a white parasol, showcasing Halloween costumes.

    mariahcarey Report

    #30

    Chelley

    Model showcasing two bold celebrity Halloween costumes with vibrant backgrounds, highlighting standout celebrity Halloween costume styles.

    _slimthin Report

    ldornell avatar
    SaraCapybara
    SaraCapybara
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    First of all, who? Second, how is this a costume? Third, she looks ridiculous.

    #31

    Kourtney Kardashian

    Celebrities showcasing impressive Halloween costumes with creative styles and detailed looks at a festive event.

    kourtneykardash Report

    #32

    Paris Hilton

    Celebrity in a glamorous blue satin costume with curly hair, showcasing one of the best Halloween costumes this year.

    parishilton Report

    #33

    Madonna

    Celebrity in a detailed Halloween costume holding a drink and a prop, showcasing creative Halloween costume ideas.

    Madonna posted an image of herself dressed in a floral corset, an inexplicable piece of pink silk around her waist, and a large leather jacket.

    According to the caption accompanying the Instagram post, “It’s giving Desperate Housewives.” 

    This assessment (by Madonna) was helpful, to say the least, because some netizens saw something else altogether in the look.

    “It’s giving almost in the grave,” wrote one person on X.

    “The desperate part I can definitely see,” echoed another.

    Unlike this year’s outfit, her 2024 contribution needed no explanation: She dressed a Catholic saint for the celebration.

    madonna Report

    #34

    Julia Fox

    Two women dressed in creative Halloween costumes showcasing celebrities who crushed it with their Halloween costumes this year.

    juliafox Report

    #35

    Jd Vance

    Man dressed in Halloween costume with curly wig and suit, showcasing one of the best celebrity Halloween costumes.

    VP Report

