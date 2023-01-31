Budapest International Photo Awards Have Announced Their Winners Of 2022, And They’re Truly Powerful (58 Pics)
The 2022 Budapest International Foto Awards recently announced the category winners and top honorees from a pool of thousands of international entries. A talented and experienced jury panel had the task of reviewing the submissions and were thoroughly impressed by the remarkable pieces of photography.
The competition was intense, but the end result was a celebration of the exceptional talent and creativity of photographers from around the world. The winning entries were recognized for their ability to capture captivating moments and evoke powerful emotions, taking the jury on a journey to far-off lands and showcasing the beauty and diversity of our world. The Budapest International Foto Awards is proud to provide a platform for these talented photographers to share their work and inspire others.
If you'd love to see the last year's entries then make sure to click here.
More info: budapestfotoawards.com | Instagram | Facebook | hu.pinterest.com
This post may include affiliate links.
Silver 2022 Nature / Wildlife, "Divine Beauty Of An Arctic Fox"
In one of the most inhospitable climates on earth, the beautiful arctic fox enjoys a moment of relaxation and dozes in the snow of the Svalbard Islands, between Norway and the North Pole. Its sweet muzzle and soft coat, make it look delicate but actually it is incredibly strong and survives the most drastic temperatures.
Marcello Galleano, an entrepreneur in the field of nutraceuticals and herbal medicine, has always been a lover of nature and adventure trips. He has visited more than 85 countries worldwide and collaborates with non-profit associations in Africa and South America. Passionate about wildlife photography, he loves to capture the most incredible moments that the various environments offer and share the beauty of the world.
Photographer: Marcello Galleano
Gold 2022 Nature / Underwater, "Yellyfish With Bodyguard"
Red Sea Egypt, Night dive. Nikon D850 camera, Nikkor 105 Marco Lens, Ikelite Strobes.
Photographer: Ferenc Lorincz
2nd Place 2022 Nature, "Horsescapes"
Ferocity, serenity, elegance. For me these qualities are characteristic for horses and each photo encompasses an aspect of one of these. In combination with their individual character we can see a huge range of characteristics which makes every horse unique and perfect just as it is.
Hey, my name is Nina. I'm a 22 year old pet photographer based in Germany. Photos are the most beautiful memories you can have. They manage to put you right back into the moment they sprang from. That’s why I made it my mission to capture the most beautiful moments of our companions - portraiting their elegance either by themselves or in the interaction with us as their trusted partners. It is particularly important to me to work out their individual personality and characteristics. I want the owners to see their animal in my pictures exactly as they are.
Photographer: Nina Spiekermann
Discovery Of The Year 2022, "The Last Inhabitants"
This is one of many villages in Bulgaria, which in a few years will fall into the embrace of the past. There are 8 people in the village and they are all in the last stage of their lives. The houses are crumbling and you can see how nature is slowly taking over its territory. Wolves, bears and other predators are often seen in this village. Because of this, there are not many animals in the village - a few dogs and a donkey. Years ago, over 500 people lived in this village. There were little children, there was life. The village is located on the border between Greece and Bulgaria and getting
Photographer: Vladimir Karamazov
Silver 2022 Nature / Landscapes, "Laguna Amarga"
A beautiful and cold morning in Laguna Amarga, where the fist light hits Torres del Paine in Patagonia, Chile.
Photographer: Marco Bautista
2nd Place 2022 Nature, "Doom"
In April 2021, I was lucky enough to see and photograph the volcano in full force. It was an unforgettable experience.
Photographer: Marian Kuric
2nd Place 2022 People, "The Creator"
Self-portrait.
Photographer: Foteini Zaglara
Silver 2022 Nature / Underwater, "Starships"
You would think, that these photos of alien ships were taken with the new James Webb Space Telescope - photos of a colony, a transporter, a researcher and a warrior. But it is not the case - the small nemo gives you a hint about the true location!
Alexej was born in Kharkiv, Ukraine. He obtained a diploma in rocket engineering and got photography education in the Kyiv School of Photography. In his artworks Alexej is trying to bring underwater photography to the new level - he investigates the water surface from the deep, uses allegories to show the underwater world like and the world above water or even like a cosmos. Alexej's education and philosophy of life define his style of photography: the photographs depict the beauty of the underwater world and the horrors of man-made ocean pollution.
Photographer: Sachov Alexej
Gold 2022 Editorial / General News, "A Plea For Mercy"
Kristina, a Ukrainian refugee and former nail salon owner from Kiev, who has been denied entry to the U.S. 3 times, pleads with a border officer to reconsider. She said she is "tired of all this, two weeks of this back and forth. I feel empty. There is no country to go back to in Ukraine" due to the Russian invasion of her country. Photographed at the San Ysidro Port of Entry in Tijuana, Mexico.
Photographer: Carlos Moreno
Silver 2022 Science / Environment, "Land Subsidence"
In the western coastal areas of Taiwan, due to a large amount of over-pumped groundwater, the stratum subsidence is obvious in many areas. In the coastal bay area of southwestern Taiwan affected by over-pumped groundwater, most of the groundwater level has dropped below sea level, and there is a considerable degree of suspicion of seawater intrusion. If groundwater overexploitation is not improved, it may lead to continuous subsidence of the ground. The temples, cemeteries and roads in the photo have been surrounded by water.
Photographer: Cho Jen Lee
1st Place 2022 Editorial, "Aspects Of Everyday Refugees's Life"
Photographer: Sakis Vavalidis
Gold 2022 Editorial / Environmental, "Tears Of Global Warming"
This picture was taken from Satkhira , Khulna, Bangladesh which is low-lying coastal region nearby word largest mangrove forest " Sundarban". People living in this region, even 2/3 years back they never thought that they will lose their households, agriculture land, school, hospital, mosque etc. Now every 24 hours they submersed with 4/5 feet water twice for 8/9 hours. The island's green belt is almost disappearing and new habitable land infrastructure is being lost to the sea every day due to rise of sea level and climate change caused by increase of global temperature day by day.
Photographer: Sharwar Apo
Silver 2022 Nature / Pets, "Never Give Up!"
I recently met this wonderful elderly dog ??lady of saarloos wolfdog, who suffers from a disease that prevents her from walking with using her hind legs. I was very impressed by how despite the handicap he does not give up and with the help of his owners he still fights and moves forward. Thanks to the wheelchair, she has the opportunity to live a full life, which I am very happy about, because this lady enjoys every single step. Photo was taken by Sony Alpha A1 + Sony FE 135 mm f/1,8 GM (F/1.8, 1/640s, ISO-500)
Photographer: Lucia Drietomská
Silver 2022 Nature / Pets, "Jump In The Snow II"
Playtime in the snow.
Photographer: Merlin Viir
Bronze 2022 Nature / Seasons, "Flying Fireflies"
Summer nights always feel magical and beautiful when the glowing light spots of fireflies appear!
Photographer: Chen Chung Hua
1st Place 2022 Nature, "Over Easy Alien Egg Fry"
Ice reflection at Sunrise in White Pocket,AZ visited in Winter.
Photographer: Bon Koo
Bronze 2022 People / Culture, "Offering Kumkma Water"
Rituals are at the centre of everything we do, this is the way we all have lived and it will continue for generations to come. It is our responsibility to pass on our culture and all the rituals to the next generation so that it can live for many more years to come. This was shot in a small town of Karnataka, Shravanabelagola, where thousands of devotees especially from Jain religion come every month to offer their prayers to Lord Bahubhali. The priest was offering kumkma water (red) right onto the idol's feet, a memorable moment.
A passionate & serious photographer who loves to capture nature, landscape, wildlife (incl macro), architecture & cityscape. For me, photography is one of the best ways to capture a moment that will neither reoccur naturally nor can be recreated by us artificially.
Photographer: Vinod Kulkarni
Photographer Of Year 2022, "Life At The Wall"
The series explore human beings in the modern age. Loss of identity and apathy are my main concepts of focus. I endeavor to create an allegorical world where both men and women stroll through the mazes of modern cities with no sense of direction.
Photographer: Ege Edener
Gold 2022 Editorial / Environmental, "Melting Moon"
The effect produced by the smoke from the industrial chimney makes it seem that it directly affects the moon and is heating it until it melts.
Photographer: Jesus Manzaneque Arteaga
Gold 2022 Nature / Wildlife, "Anger"
It was the end of salmon run. Even though the bears started to spend more time munching on the meadow, they hadn't given up fishing in the river. I'd watched her trying many times that afternoon to catch a fish. Even with her determination and perseverance, there was simply no luck. It was the end of the day and the last time I saw her fishing that day. She suddenly jumped into the river, pouncing. Still.... no catch. I couldn't help but wonder whether that was how she showed her frustrations.
Photographer: Elizabeth Yicheng Shen
Gold 2022 Nature / Seasons, "Snow-White And Rose-Red"
The red rorbuer of Hamnøy present themselves in a fresh white dress on this cloudy morning from a classic perspective
Hello! I am Judith... I would like to call myself an “ambitious amateur photographer”. My main focus is nature and landscape photography, but I also like to make detours to other genres. Everything I know about photography is self-educated. A few books here, some internet research there, inspiration from the works of other photographers and a lot, really a lot of trying things out has brought me to where I am today. My great happiness is my home on beautiful Lake Constance. I have a lot of photo spots right on my doorstep and the way to the Austrian, Swiss and Italian Alps is not too far.
Photographer: Judith Kuhn
Gold 2022 People / Culture, "Reign Of The Eagle Hunters"
I had been on a journey to the border between Kazakstan and Mongolia, among the Altai's mountain, heading to the local Kazakhs Muslim community in search of a certainer person.... The honorable "Burgedchins" in Kazakhs word.... "Burgedchin" or "Eagle Hunters" are pride hunters who inherit their hunts with their Golden eagle for more than 250 years. Trained to hunt since 10 years old in a harsh extreme environment with their eagles on a horse back. At -40 Celsius degree, only strong survives. This became the bond between hunters and his predators. With Kazakhs superb hunting skills experience a
Jatenipat Ketpradit(1984) is a photographer, outdoor traveller who always seeking for an exciting experience. He lives in Bangkok, Thailand. Most of his work is about exotic tribal culture and landscape by more than 10 years experience in photography. Published worldwide by National Geographic(ESP), Digital SLR Magazine, Practical Photography and Digital Camera World magazines.
Photographer: Jatenipat Ketpradit
Silver 2022 Editorial / Environmental, "Time"
Sometimes we have to stop, to realize that we are just passengers on this amazing planet. And time is limited. It’s a constant process of living and dying.
Photography allows me to express my natural curiosity and to explore the interplay between the outer landscape and my inner landscape. Wild landscapes have always stirred complex and powerful emotions in me, and my photographs attempt to create a visual record of these emotions. Ultimately, it is my hope that my work evokes similar emotions in the viewer and expands his or her own appreciation of nature and art.
Photographer: Luka Vunduk
Bronze 2022 People / Portrait, "Peter"
The chemical plant producing fertilizers has been polluting the environment and the people living there in Targu Mures and its surroundings for decades. It is true that the pollution is no longer as great as it used to be. Peter is shepherd near the Romania's largest fertilizer factory. He said he was already used to the characteristic smell of ammonia.
Photographer: Istvan Kerekes
Bronze 2022 Nature / Seasons, "Sakura Tea Garden"
Overlooking the cherry blossom road on both sides of the tea garden from the air, the pink cherry blossoms are beautiful and romantic.
Photographer: Shirley Wung
1st Place 2022 Nature, "Tidnish Mountain"
I am a photographic artist who creates fictionalized portraits of farm animals, a deliberately playful method, functioning as a disruption of our belief that photographs portray factual realism. Photography seamlessly blends fact and fiction, creating a perfected vision so overwhelming, we find ourselves helpless to resist it. I invite the viewer to question the veracity of the images we consume every day, opening up the possibility for every photo to suggest a deeper, hidden authenticity.
Photographer: Rob Macinnis
1st Place 2022 Editorial, "Russian Invasion Of Ukraine Brings Millions To Poland"
On February 24, 2022 Russia began a large-scale invasion of Ukraine, with explosions reported in multiple cities and far outside the restive eastern regions held by Russian-backed rebels. Trought the following months, millions of refugees who fled from the invasion arrived in Poland. Until July 2022, more than 3.5 million refugees are housed in the Central Eastern country.
Omar Marques is a Portuguese freelance photojournalist from northwest Portugal based in Krakow, Poland. He works as a stringer for Getty Images, Anadolu Agency and collaborates with magazines on editorial and commercial assignments between Central/Eastern Europe and Balkans. In addition to providing news coverage around Central and Eastern Europe and the Balkans, he works on personal long-term projects. Omar’s photographs have been published in The Times, The New York Times, Stern Magazine, The Washington Post, Foreign Policy, The Guardian, Paris Match among others.
Photographer: Omar Marques
Gold 2022 Architecture / Interiors, "Libraries - Inspiration In Past And Present"
Libraries are amongst the world’s most important buildings as they preserve mankind’s cumulative knowledge and heritage for future generations. They are gateways to respective culture, shape new perspectives central to an innovative society and provide a connection to the world at large. Many libraries are architectural masterpieces of breathtaking beauty. But no matter how opulent or simple the design, these magnificent rooms are invaluable repositories of historically and culturally significant collections, many of which are not available anywhere else in the world.
Mario Basner creates experiential photographic art, providing the viewer with an immersive and emotional experience. Mario's internationally celebrated World Heritage Collection has earned 71 awards of excellence and takes the audience on an evocative journey that profoundly touches the very essence of human characteristics and inner values. While celebrating culture, diversity and humanity, the collection is dedicated to offer inspiration, encouragement and intellectual merit. Mario Basner actively supports the community and continuously engages in philanthropy and educational initiatives.
Photographer
Mario Basner
Bronze 2022 Advertising / Travel / Tourism,
Linchupi kapok flowers are in full bloom from Feb.22 to March 15 in Taiwan . The Linchpin Kapok Road, known for its blooming orange flowers inn spring was listed as one of the 15 most scenic flower streets in the world in 2015.
Photographer: Meichen Chang
Gold 2022 Editorial / Personality, "Bosnian Knight"
The photos show Sead Delic, the main protagonist of the documentary movie "The Bosnian Knight". These photo were taken on the Bjelašnica mountain in Bosnia during the filming of the film and perhaps in the most authentic way represents the character of both Sead and the Bosnian man from medieval times. The photo shows the authentic mountain conditions of the blizzard that caught the team during the filming of several scenes of the film and to some extent symbolizes the endurance, determination and character, which was shaped and strengthened over time by all the burdens of life in these areas.
My name is Amina Hodzic, Im a 23 year old student from Bosnia and Herzegovina. I'm into photography since I can remember, last few years especially. It's now not only my hobby, its a passion and a way of living. I love portrait, creative, art and documentary photography.
Photographer: Amina Hodžic
Silver 2022 Nature / Sunset, "Seljalandsfoss"
Double luck at Seljalandsfoss: after a cloudless day there were a few decorative clouds in the sky again at sunset and there was no wind that you could actually take photos behind the waterfall without soaking all your equipment (and without drops on the lens all the time)
Hello! I am Judith... I would like to call myself an “ambitious amateur photographer”. My main focus is nature and landscape photography, but I also like to make detours to other genres. Everything I know about photography is self-educated. A few books here, some internet research there, inspiration from the works of other photographers and a lot, really a lot of trying things out has brought me to where I am today. My great happiness is my home on beautiful Lake Constance. I have a lot of photo spots right on my doorstep and the way to the Austrian, Swiss and Italian Alps is not too far.
Photographer: Judith Kuhn
Gold 2022 Nature / Panoramic, "Telluric Force"
Glacier in the Alps of Switzerland taken by drone. On the upper left of the picture you can see the Matterhorn from a unique angle.
Photographer: Léonard Monney
2nd Place 2022 People, "Me"
From the series "Journey within" A desperate surge to self-discovering, exploring the connection between the "Who am I" and "What am I"
Street and documentary photographer based in Paphos-Cyprus. Although largely self-taught, I have attended a few courses run by some world-renowned photographers:Jason Eskenazi, Eric Kim, Ilias Georgiadis, Loukas Vasilikos, Michail Moscholios, Platon Rivellis. My pictures are mostly from streets around the world capturing moods, behaviours and atmospheres in people’s daily life. It helps me to connect with people on a physical level and emotional level as well. With each picture I take I aim to invite the viewers to pause and take a glimpse into the daily life it flees unnoticed.
Photographer: Michael Kofteros
2nd Place 2022 Science, "Colleagues"
"Just like in photography, light plays a very important role in the operating room as well." The set of black-and-white documentary portraits "Colleagues" was created completely spontaneously: at work while working. "When I saw how the light glided over their coats, how the glare from the tools and gloves was reflected on their faces, and on top of that the emotions and concentration on the performance! It was impossible not to take a picture. I like to take pictures of my colleagues and I thank them for that."
I'm a nurse who likes to take pictures. I have been involved in photography since 2007. I attended several workshops. for example with Anotnín Kratochvíl, Jan Pohribný, Jiri Turek and Jan Šibík. I co-founded the photographic group "28mm", the Facebook group Foto - Líšen and a registered association of the same name, of which I am the chairwoman. I am a member of the Club of Moravian Photographers Brno. I have several group and individual exhibitions and international photography awards.
Photographer: Jana Stross
1st Place 2022 Science, "The Beauty Of Insects"
Photographer: Marco Jongsma
1st Place 2022 Events, "American Woman"
On June 24, 2022, the United States Supreme Court officially overturned Roe v. Wade, the landmark ruling that gave American women a constitutional right to an abortion for nearly fifty years. Almost immediately, protests erupted outside the Supreme Court as women expressed their anger and fear over the ruling. This series depicts their response and advocacy for a restoration of their constitutional right.
Brian is a United States Army Veteran, Financial Advisor/Attorney, and photography enthusiast. It was during a tour in Iraq, where he sought to document everything, that his love of photography blossomed. He refined his style while living amongst the monuments and memorials of Washington, D.C. Brian now lives in Richmond, Virginia with his wife and three children where he shoots portrait and landscape photographs. He specifically focuses on monuments and memorials and their changing perception in our society.
Photographer: Brian Wotring
1st Place 2022 Science, "New Cosmos Underwater"
Human replaces endangered species with a more advanced one — the plastic-made species are now ruling the underwater world. The photos of plastic have been made on diving trips in Egypt. Small particles and plankton play role of stars in the new underwater universe.
Alexej was born in Kharkiv, Ukraine. He obtained a diploma in rocket engineering and got photography education in the Kyiv School of Photography. In his artworks Alexej is trying to bring underwater photography to the new level - he investigates the water surface from the deep, uses allegories to show the underwater world like and the world above water or even like a cosmos. Alexej's education and philosophy of life define his style of photography: the photographs depict the beauty of the underwater world and the horrors of man-made ocean pollution.
Photographer: Sachov Alexej
Silver 2022 Nature / Trees, "Silent World"
On a light foggy morning, there was an impressive tree on the lake. I tried to express the silky water surface using the ND filter.
Photographer: Hirotaka Shindo
1st Place 2022 Fine Art, "Italian Renaissance"
Digital photography with natural light, 2022.
Photographer: Giuseppe Gradella
Bronze 2022 People / Portrait, "The Cross Dressers"
Cross-dressing is the act of wearing clothing associated with the opposite sex. The transgender community adopted the term in 1976, replacing the word transvestism, commonly used by the psychiatric community to describe a psychological disorder or perversion. Historically, cross-dressing has served those seeking to avoid military service, participate safely in demonstrations, and for religious practices. Today, in a movement to abolish outdated social conventions, individuals are proudly claiming their fundamental right to self-expression, and demanding to be accepted for who they truly are.
Photographer: Alexandros Moridis
2nd Place 2022 Events, "Death Defying Riders"
A dangerous motorbikes and cars carnival sideshow featuring stunt bikers take life risks running their bikes and cars reaching speed of 40 kmph approx. while circling a wooden frame positioned around 50 feet below the ground, along the wall of a large wooden well known as Maut Ka Kuwa (Well of Death) Mela far away from Ahmedabad. Riders keep watching audience while riding on the top floor and would try to catch the bigger denominated currency notes ignoring lower ones from the audiance. This performance can be seen at the circus that takes place in different cities or village fairs in Gujarat.
Photographer: Saurabh Sirohiya
Bronze 2022 Fine Art / Special Effects, "John Doe"
One of the photos from the experimental series "Sarajevski John Doe", made for a literary-photographic project with the writer from Sarajevo Adis Ahmethodzic. The photograph and its accompanying literary material try to describe the hopelessness of the love-hate relationship between an atypical man and a city in which he does not manage to fit in until the end. And, yet, love for his city is so big that for him the city stands in the sky instead of stars. He can only watch the flickering lights and wait for another collision, and try to find some beauty in the darkness.
My name is Amina Hodzic, Im a 23 year old student from Bosnia and Herzegovina. I'm into photography since I can remember, last few years especially. It's now not only my hobby, its a passion and a way of living. I love portrait, creative, art and documentary photography.
Photographer: Amina Hodžic
2nd Place 2022 Portfolio, "Saamis, We Used To Live In The Tundra"
Settled on the Kola Peninsula, Saamis of Russia lost their nomadic autonomy with the arrival of the Soviet power in the 1920s. This people who lived mainly from reindeer herding and fishing in the tundra, was forced to live in apartment buildings. Children of nature, Saamis were depressed about losing their natural rhythms and being locked in "cages". Gathered in a main Saami village - Lovozero, located in the hinterland of the city of Murmansk, this place was considered as a reserve. Settled to work in kolkhozes, they no longer had the right to be Saami.
Natalya Saprunova, born in the arctic region of Russia in Murmansk, she is a freelance documentary photographer. Natalya is a member of the french photo agency - Zeppelin. First worked as a French teacher, then studied at the Ecole des Métiers de l’Information in Paris and became a French citizen. In Russia, she worked as a photographer for a daily newspaper in Murmansk. Natalya now teaches photography at Graine de Photographe school in Paris and does documentary reportages. Her topics are the transformation of societies, identity, youth, spirituality and femininity.
Photographer: Natalya Saprunova
Bronze 2022 Editorial / Photo Essay, "Hatahata-A Gift From God In The Cold Winter"
Japanese sandfish, commonly known in Japan as "Hatahata" is an important fish especially for Akita Prefecture. The fishing is carried out only for a limited period from the end of November to the end of December. A long time ago, Japanese people gave the name "God of thunder" to Hatahata, because Hatahata comes over with the winter thunderstorm from the depths of the ocean to the coastal area. The people of Akita believe that they are the "Gift of God" during the harsh winter. This is the reason that the fishermen head to the cold ocean every year with courage and hope.
Satoshi Takahashi is a Japanese photojournalist. He was born in 1981 in Akita, Japan. Satoshi began his career as a freelance photojournalist in Cambodia since 2007. He had spent 11 years in the country covering social issues. In October 2018, Satoshi went back to Japan and currently he has been focusing on documenting stories of vanishing cultures in Akita prefecture concurrently with covering Cambodia. In March 2019, He was awarded the Domon Ken Award for his latest photo book "RESISTANCE" that is the compilation of his work in Cambodia.
Photographer: Satoshi Takahashi
2nd Place 2022 Editorial, "The Country That Drowned"
The climate crisis is no longer just the future It takes place now and here. It demands human life and it destroys the future of children. South Sudan is experiencing severe floods in its fourth year, which is a direct consequence of climate change. 800,000 people have lost their homes to the water masses, and every day that number is getting bigger. The roads are washed away along with crops, cattle, clean water and toilets. Emergency aid in the form of food and medicine cannot emerge and people are fighting across the dry land against poisonous snakes and crocodiles.
In 1991, the year he graduated, Grarup won the Danish Press Photographer of the Year award, a prize he would receive on several further occasions. In 1993, he moved to Berlin for a year, working as a freelance photographer for Danish newspapers and magazines. During his career, Grarup has covered many wars and conflicts around the world including the Gulf War, the Rwandan genocide, the Siege of Sarajevo and the Palestinian uprising against Israel in 2000 and latest Ukraine and the climate changes have had his focus.
Photographer: Jan Grarup
Silver 2022 Architecture / Bridges, "Dry River On Earth Canvas"
Spring is a dry season in Taiwan. The rivers that were originally full of water are dry, and the sandbars in the riverbed are like canvases on the earth. It is everyone's responsibility to cherish water resources.
Photographer: Shirley Wung
Silver 2022 Architecture / Bridges, "Spirit Of Old Times"
Prague is most magical only with the right fog during morning, most amazing time is fog with the sun, it help show Prague like one hundred years ago, without modern things in our lives. From last 3 years i received around 30 prizes from world photo competiion included prize nominee, honorable mention, silver and many bronz medal. On photography is my target to catched the nature and architecture of the Prague like one hundred years ago without changes by people. I was artist in my past life, now i am just continuing... www.petercech.com
I am making photography of architecture and landscape in most hardest lighting conditions , I am using Nikon D850 and D810a I am based in Prague www.petercech.com
Photographer: Peter Cech
Bronze 2022 Architecture / Cityscapes, "Floating"
As we were about to land in Doha, this skyline briefly appeared through the morning mist and offered an incredible show. I was fortunate enough to have the camera by my side as I would not have had the time to take it from the overhead compartment as the city quickly hid once more in the clouds.
Photographer: Catalina Poplicean
Bronze 2022 Nature / Sunset, "Sleeping Dinosaur"
In landscape photography, I always enjoy the light that you can experience especially in the early morning and evening hours and I try to capture a small part of this fascination in my photographs. I have specialized in long exposures at any time of day and prefer the golden and blue hour in my pictures. Perspectives, composition and light play a big role here. A small stony beach with sharp stone formations that the tides have shaped here over the years. A fascinating place where time has stopped. Thus, the thought of the sleeping dinosaur arose in me.
Photographer: Peter Jesche
Bronze 2022 People / Life Style, "Homemade Moonshine"
In the days of the USSR, there was a dry law when it was impossible to buy alcoholic drinks in a store. This happened under Gorbachev. And people themselves figured out how to make alcoholic drinks at home. Alexander is 85 years old and back in the 80s he found a way to make a moonshine. from his own bathhouse, where he washed himself, he made a moonshine. In the tank where the water is heated, he poured wine! Then he tightly closed the tank with wine and heated it with the help of a stove that heated this vat. So Alexander made moonshine with a strength of 86 degrees!
Photographer: Ruslan Morozov
2nd Place 2022 Science, "Abstracting Eternity"
The astrophotographs in Abstracting Eternity aim to capture nebulae, the massive clouds of gas and dust in which stars are born. Because nebulae represent the universe in the process of creation, still relatively formless, they lend themselves to a degree of abstraction that appeals to me as an artist. This takes my images a step away from pure science. I never want viewers to forget, though, that the photographs capture the universe as it was billions of light years ago—an eternity that inspires awe, humbles us with our own insignificance, and puts our human troubles in perspective
New York-based Chris King left five years of business study to pursue a career in photography and filmmaking. He takes a comprehensive approach to his practice that he finds more fulfilling artistically, working in a range of genres that includes landscape, portraiture, and still life, and is experienced in such technical fields as aerial and architectural photography. His photographs have garnered him numerous international awards, with particular recognition given to his astrophotography.
Photographer: Zixiong Jin
1st Place 2022 People, "Quarantine Days"
Parenting is hard. Parenting a kid with ADHD as a single ADHD mom is hard. The reward? A life full of fun, joy, joking, jumping, silling around. As a documentary photographer based in Budapest, my goal is to capture the beauty of the mundane days
Photographer: Ági Szabó
Silver 2022 Nature / Sunset, "Atlantis"
Photographer: Roberto Conde
1st Place 2022 Advertising, "Palm Springs Shu Shu Life"
Contemporary Attractive Lifestyle Party Style Swing. Shot in Palm Springs California at the Stanbridge Estate. Fashion Editorial House of Shu Shu. Model Ashley Graves. Stylist Jennifer O'Bannon Makeup Whitney Gregory Hair Lucy Gedjeyan Note: Major Fashion Designers. LICENSING INQUIRIES - http://contact.amynnasser.com OR studio (@) amynnasser.com Copyright Amyn Nasser. All Rights Reserved.
Amyn Nasser, from Zanzibar, is among the world's leading photographers. He is a self-taught visualist shooting editorial, fashion, celebrities, advertising, travel, nudes and fine art since 1981. His work has graced the covers and editorial pages of the finest magazines including Vogue, Harper's Bazaar, Elle, Cosmopolitan, Amica as well as prestigious advertising campaigns. From Claudia to Helena, Volvo to BMW, Zanzibar to Paris, Amyn's drive for results and understanding of the business have over the 30-year career ensured his success in each endeavour undertaken. Bio http://amynnasser.com
Photographer: Amyn Nasser
Silver 2022 Nature / Seasons, "Icefall"
Frozen waterfall in the Himalayas in Nepal in the depths of winter
Landscape and nature photography took me to beautiful places all other the world. I try to create isolated and natural images where the viewer can follow the story within the photograph.
Photographer: Jacob Griese
1st Place 2022 Events, "Festival People"
After two years of covid-19 and shutdowns in our society, people can now finally enjoy being together again. Festivals in the summer are then a long-awaited place to be. Here from the Tons of Rock festival on the Ekeberg plain in Oslo.
John T. Pedersen (56) photojournalist from Norway, based in Oslo. Working as a photographer since 1988. I have worked for a number of newspapers, trade press, magazines and agencies Today I am affiliated with the national newspaper Dagbladet in Oslo. https://www.worldpressphoto.org/collection/photo/2019/37713/1/John-T-Pedersen
Photographer: John T. Pedersen
2nd Place 2022 Architecture, "My Vision"
We could transform strong buildings with art
Ramin began his career as a photographer from 1984. He performs his words, feeling and emotion through his arts. He moved forward to documentary film making in Africa, Iran and United States. He participates in many exhibitions and achieved awards.
Photographer: Ramin Barzegar
1st Place 2022 Architecture, "Modern Damaged Architecture"
As an Architectural Photographer, I have asked myself once; what if modern and recent buildings get damaged? All the captured buildings in this series have been founded in the last few years. Unlike the usually clean and prestigious buildings, I have decided to depict them in quite a new and unexpected way.
My name is Muhammad Almasri, Chess Player and Award-Winning Photographer born and raised in Zarqa, Jordan. I always feel that time behind my camera lens is short, regardless of how much time I spend trying to capture the photos. Every time something draws my attention, I try to frame it in my vision, and then through my camera. I am interested in architecture and abstract photography, and sometimes in landscape since I started as a landscaper. I believe that we can mostly make art out of everything around us, only if we looked at it more than once and from different perspectives.
Photographer: Muhammad Almasri