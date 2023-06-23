Meet Rhi Batty, A Wildlife Vet Nurse Who Helps Baby Bats In Need

Are you one of those folks who shudder at the mere mention of bats? These creatures of the night have a reputation for being spooky and mysterious, thanks to their portrayal in literature, movies and popular culture. However, it’s important to recognize that these depictions are often exaggerated and misleading.

Let us introduce you to Rhi Batti, a wildlife vet nurse who mainly focuses on bats in Gold Coast, Australia. Partnering with Bats Queensland, she dedicates her time and expertise to helping baby bats in need, providing them with the care and attention they deserve. Continue scrolling to learn more about her work and the world of bats that will hopefully change the way you see them!

More info: Instagram | tiktok.com | Facebook | batsqld.org.au

Meet Rhi Batty, an Australian wildlife vet nurse who has dedicated her life to rescuing bats

Image credits: rhi.the.bat.rescuer

Image credits: rhi.the.bat.rescuer

She not only rehabilitates them, but also showcases the beauty and cuteness of these remarkable creatures

Image credits: rhi.the.bat.rescuer

Image credits: rhi.the.bat.rescuer

Rhi started volunteering in a bat hospital because she wanted to be a vet nurse with cats and dogs at first

Image credits: rhi.the.bat.rescuer

“I was at first indifferent to bats but quickly fell in love with them and since then I have only wanted to work with bats and other wildlife”

Image credits: rhi.the.bat.rescuer

“I first started volunteering in a bat hospital. I started because I wanted to be a vet nurse with cats and dogs and thought it would be a good opportunity to just get hands-on experience handling animals and understanding medications and treatments. I was at first indifferent to bats but quickly fell in love with them and since then I have only wanted to work with bats and other wildlife,” Rhi shared with Bored Panda.

Right now, Rhi ensures that no bat is left behind when they’re in trouble

Image credits: rhi.the.bat.rescuer

“Any bat alone during the day, or low to the ground, or doesn’t fly away or is on powerlines is in need of rescue,” the wildlife vet nurse told us.

According to Rhi, babies who come into care first are seen by a specialized wildlife vet who checks them for any injuries, dehydration and more

Image credits: rhi.the.bat.rescuer

Rhi told us that the most common reason why baby bats become separated from their mothers is that the baby has simply fallen off of mom and mom hasn’t been found. “Likely something has happened to the mother such as a predator. Other causes can be electrocution. Mother bats who land on powerlines can often take all of the shock, unfortunately passing away and leave the baby mostly unharmed.”

The bats are weighed and have their wings measured so the personnel can calculate how old they are and how much and often they should be fed

Image credits: rhi.the.bat.rescuer

Little ones, around 4-5 weeks or younger, stay in an incubator

Image credits: rhi.the.bat.rescuer

“Babies usually start on 5 feeds of milk per day, the premature babies can have 6 or more feeds a day. Babies 4-5 weeks or younger spend most of their time in an incubator as they are unable to produce their own body heat and need it to be provided to them. Once they are older and able to make their own body heat, they can come of the incubator and start climbing and flapping their wings.”

Image credits: rhi.the.bat.rescuer

Image credits: rhi.the.bat.rescuer

Bats that are around 6 weeks old start having fruit

Image credits: rhi.the.bat.rescuer

According to Rhi, bats don’t swallow the pulp of the fruit. “They chew the fruit up and suck all the juice out of it till it’s dry and spit out the pulp, known as spat. They do this to speed up the digestion process so they can stay lighter for flight.”

When they reach 13 weeks old, they no longer need milk. They move to a flight aviary to practice flying for about 5 weeks

Image credits: rhi.the.bat.rescuer

“Once those five weeks are up, the doors to the aviary are opened at night time, allowing the bats to leave when they are ready”

Image credits: rhi.the.bat.rescuer

“Once they are 13 weeks old, they are fully weaned from milk and are ready to move into a flight aviary where they will spend the next 5 weeks practicing to fly. Once those five weeks are up, the doors to the aviary are opened at night time, allowing the bats to leave when they are ready. We also support feed outside the aviary so they can come back for food until they are established in the wild and they will choose not to come back and join a nearby colony,” Rhi shared.

Bat rescuers can also face some challenges and risks when taking care of those adorable creatures

Image credits: rhi.the.bat.rescuer

According to Rhi, the most important one to mention is the potential risk of lyssavirus; however, the chances of getting it are pretty low

Image credits: rhi.the.bat.rescuer

“All bat rescuers and caretakers are vaccinated with regular titer level checks. In many places, if a person who is not vaccinated and is bitten or scratched by a bat, the Department of Health will require the bat to be euthanized to be tested.”

While many people believe bats to be pests, they actually play a crucial role as pollinators in our ecosystem

Image credits: rhi.the.bat.rescuer

“Many people believe bats to be pests when in reality they are keystone species, either being pest controllers or pollinators. They save the farming industry millions in pesticides each year. Here in Australia, they are our main pollinators of our eucalyptus trees.”

“They help keep our forest healthy as well as all the animals who rely on those trees”

Image credits: rhi.the.bat.rescuer

Rhi’s love for bats shines bright as she protects and helps us understand their importance. She’s changing the world, one bat at a time

Image credits: rhi.the.bat.rescuer