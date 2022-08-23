Imagine it’s a summer evening. It’s nearly dark, but you can still see shapes and shadows. An intelligible creature speeds up in the skies, and there’s a barely audible high-pitched screech that accompanies it. Someone tells you that it’s a bat, and if you’re unlucky enough to be wearing white and have long hair, they warn you to go inside, or else a flying vampire mouse will definitely come at you just to tangle in your locks and have a taste of your blood. However, you know better than that - instead of running in panic, you think to yourself that there’s nothing more charming than a cute bat, and oh, how you’d wish to see it up close! This isn’t an easy task with these sneaky little animals, but hey, in this day and age, you can always google some animal photos and see fluffy, cute bats very up close and personal. And to save you the time in weeding out the regular pictures and only finding the genuine best ones, we’ve created a whole list of cute bat pictures - all of them are just painfully adorable!

So, bats truly did go that extra mile, from being the masters of the dark and tiny flying draculas to the internet’s most beloved animals. Now, every such vampire is a cute vampire bat, and we just can’t seem to get enough of them. And how could we not when these fluffs stare at us with their beady little eyes, show us their furry little tummies, and flap around with their enormous leathery wings? Who could ever think them menacing and ew?! Even the big ones, like the flying foxes, have turned a new page in their history by becoming nothing else but big cute bats. And that’s the way it should be!

Now, get ready for some painfully adorable animals, and be warned - they might melt your heart! The cute bats are hanging around just a little bit further down