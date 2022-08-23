182 Pics That Prove Bats Are Cute Rather Than Scary
Imagine it’s a summer evening. It’s nearly dark, but you can still see shapes and shadows. An intelligible creature speeds up in the skies, and there’s a barely audible high-pitched screech that accompanies it. Someone tells you that it’s a bat, and if you’re unlucky enough to be wearing white and have long hair, they warn you to go inside, or else a flying vampire mouse will definitely come at you just to tangle in your locks and have a taste of your blood. However, you know better than that - instead of running in panic, you think to yourself that there’s nothing more charming than a cute bat, and oh, how you’d wish to see it up close! This isn’t an easy task with these sneaky little animals, but hey, in this day and age, you can always google some animal photos and see fluffy, cute bats very up close and personal. And to save you the time in weeding out the regular pictures and only finding the genuine best ones, we’ve created a whole list of cute bat pictures - all of them are just painfully adorable!
So, bats truly did go that extra mile, from being the masters of the dark and tiny flying draculas to the internet’s most beloved animals. Now, every such vampire is a cute vampire bat, and we just can’t seem to get enough of them. And how could we not when these fluffs stare at us with their beady little eyes, show us their furry little tummies, and flap around with their enormous leathery wings? Who could ever think them menacing and ew?! Even the big ones, like the flying foxes, have turned a new page in their history by becoming nothing else but big cute bats. And that’s the way it should be!
Now, get ready for some painfully adorable animals, and be warned - they might melt your heart! The cute bats are hanging around just a little bit further down, and once you are there, give your vote for the little critter that has your heart from now on. After that is all well and done, share this article with your friends, for we are pretty sure they’d also love to see these cute bats!
This Adorable Bat
Tasty Banana
Tongue Out
Baby Bat Chowing Down On Banana
Can Someone Tell My Why Some People Are Afraid Of Bats?
Is It Too Much?
A Cheeky Little Smile
My Mango, Not Yours
Found Two Baby Bats Rolling On My Deck This Morning. I Had Never Seen A Baby Bat Before, Thought Maybe Others Hadn't Either
Micro Bat Cuteness
Bats In Hats
Look At This Smile
With A Bunch Of Cutie
Cutest Little Fella
Tiny Baby Bats
Smol Bat
Look At This Adorable Baby Bat
My Sister Has Started Fostering Baby Bats
Baby Bat In A Batman Sock Used To Protect His Injured Wing
Snuggly Bats
Peekaboo, I See You
The Mob
Tasty Treat
All Tucked Up
I'm Batman In (Cristian Bale) Voice
Hello Down There! Is It Feeding Time Yet?
Goofy Little Fella
Brother And Sister
A Baby Bat With An Airplane Pacifier
Cutie
I've never seen a bat with that coloring before. How interesting!
Dad Found A Bat On Ground, Cleaned Him Up And Fed Him. Made Him A Bat Area Near Our Cabin To Rest, Can Fly Away Normally But Always Returns Back
Hello! I Iz Frack. I Iz A Baby Dracula
What’s Going On Over There?
Look At Those Eyes
Na Na Na Na I've Got Banana
All Lined Up. All Bottled Up
Hello Little One!
Dreaming Of Juicy Apple Pieces
Do You Have Any Games On Your Phone?
Halloooo, Who Are You?
Anyone Else Love Bat Grabbies?
Baby Bats Are Adorable
This Baby Bat Singing Its Heart Out On A Hand
In 2009 a bat had gotten into our house. We eventually caught it and let it outside. Afterward, we realized that it was a female and it was carrying a baby. The mother bat had dropped the baby in the kitchen sink where we found it.