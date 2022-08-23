Imagine it’s a summer evening. It’s nearly dark, but you can still see shapes and shadows. An intelligible creature speeds up in the skies, and there’s a barely audible high-pitched screech that accompanies it. Someone tells you that it’s a bat, and if you’re unlucky enough to be wearing white and have long hair, they warn you to go inside, or else a flying vampire mouse will definitely come at you just to tangle in your locks and have a taste of your blood. However, you know better than that - instead of running in panic, you think to yourself that there’s nothing more charming than a cute bat, and oh, how you’d wish to see it up close! This isn’t an easy task with these sneaky little animals, but hey, in this day and age, you can always google some animal photos and see fluffy, cute bats very up close and personal. And to save you the time in weeding out the regular pictures and only finding the genuine best ones, we’ve created a whole list of cute bat pictures - all of them are just painfully adorable!

So, bats truly did go that extra mile, from being the masters of the dark and tiny flying draculas to the internet’s most beloved animals. Now, every such vampire is a cute vampire bat, and we just can’t seem to get enough of them. And how could we not when these fluffs stare at us with their beady little eyes, show us their furry little tummies, and flap around with their enormous leathery wings? Who could ever think them menacing and ew?! Even the big ones, like the flying foxes, have turned a new page in their history by becoming nothing else but big cute bats. And that’s the way it should be!

Now, get ready for some painfully adorable animals, and be warned - they might melt your heart! The cute bats are hanging around just a little bit further down, and once you are there, give your vote for the little critter that has your heart from now on. After that is all well and done, share this article with your friends, for we are pretty sure they’d also love to see these cute bats!

#1

This Adorable Bat

obviousfish Report

#2

Tasty Banana

stonedeafwildlife Report

#3

Tongue Out

batsqld Report

JoyfulZebra
JoyfulZebra
Community Member
10 minutes ago

Mlem

#4

Baby Bat Chowing Down On Banana

boredpanda.com Report

#5

Can Someone Tell My Why Some People Are Afraid Of Bats?

child-of-old-gods Report

#6

Is It Too Much?

Batzilla the Bat Report

#7

A Cheeky Little Smile

batsqld Report

Jaaawn
Jaaawn
Community Member
37 minutes ago

Absolutely adorable. Looks like the baby of a bear and a dog with a pair of wings chucked in for extra bizarreness.

#8

My Mango, Not Yours

batsqld Report

#9

Found Two Baby Bats Rolling On My Deck This Morning. I Had Never Seen A Baby Bat Before, Thought Maybe Others Hadn't Either

jtr2277 Report

#10

Micro Bat Cuteness

ctydens Report

Amanda Rose
Amanda Rose
Community Member
28 minutes ago

They really are sky puppies, aren't they? So cute!

#11

Bats In Hats

stonedeafwildlife Report

#12

Look At This Smile

Batzilla the Bat Report

#13

With A Bunch Of Cutie

batsqld Report

#14

Cutest Little Fella

batsqld Report

Amanda Rose
Amanda Rose
Community Member
27 minutes ago

Those eyes! 😍

#15

Tiny Baby Bats

Australian Bat Clinic & Wildlife Trauma Centre Report

Amanda Rose
Amanda Rose
Community Member
26 minutes ago

Yawn of adorable proportions.

#16

Smol Bat

AWU_Hades Report

#17

Look At This Adorable Baby Bat

lostspaceqveen Report

#18

My Sister Has Started Fostering Baby Bats

fishfishmonkeyhat Report

#19

Baby Bat In A Batman Sock Used To Protect His Injured Wing

imgur.com Report

#20

Snuggly Bats

culofiesta Report

#21

Peekaboo, I See You

stonedeafwildlife Report

#22

The Mob

stonedeafwildlife Report

#23

Tasty Treat

Batzilla the Bat Report

#24

All Tucked Up

batsqld Report

#25

I'm Batman In (Cristian Bale) Voice

batsqld Report

#26

Hello Down There! Is It Feeding Time Yet?

batsqld Report

#27

Goofy Little Fella

batsqld Report

#28

Brother And Sister

batsqld Report

#29

A Baby Bat With An Airplane Pacifier

donuht Report

#30

Cutie

tolgabathospital Report

Amanda Rose
Amanda Rose
Community Member
24 minutes ago

I've never seen a bat with that coloring before. How interesting!

#31

Dad Found A Bat On Ground, Cleaned Him Up And Fed Him. Made Him A Bat Area Near Our Cabin To Rest, Can Fly Away Normally But Always Returns Back

CometCore Report

#32

Hello! I Iz Frack. I Iz A Baby Dracula

SubMikeD Report

#33

What’s Going On Over There?

stonedeafwildlife Report

#34

Look At Those Eyes

stonedeafwildlife Report

#35

Na Na Na Na I've Got Banana

stonedeafwildlife Report

#36

All Lined Up. All Bottled Up

stonedeafwildlife Report

#37

Hello Little One!

batsqld Report

#38

Dreaming Of Juicy Apple Pieces

batsqld Report

#39

Do You Have Any Games On Your Phone?

batsqld Report

#40

Halloooo, Who Are You?

batsqld Report

#41

Anyone Else Love Bat Grabbies?

MiniSnoot Report

#42

Baby Bats Are Adorable

dittidot Report

Amanda Rose
Amanda Rose
Community Member
22 minutes ago

Boop!

#43

This Baby Bat Singing Its Heart Out On A Hand

In 2009 a bat had gotten into our house. We eventually caught it and let it outside. Afterward, we realized that it was a female and it was carrying a baby. The mother bat had dropped the baby in the kitchen sink where we found it.

mrdorkesq Report

#44

Beautiful Cuddling Babies

Tolga Bat Hospital Report

#45

Meet Gilbert

gilbert_the_bat Report

#46

Ur Babies Have Grown Up And Are Ready For Release Back Into The Wild. This Is Bean

tolgabathospital Report

#47

Mommy And A Baby

bat.conservation.rescue.qld Report

#48

Little And Red, Wrapped Up For An Early Bottle Of Milk!

stonedeafwildlife Report

#49

Long Eared Bat

remotectrl Report

#50

Puppy Eyes

Tolga Bat Hospital Report

#51

Adorable Fluffy Bat

Australian Bat Clinic & Wildlife Trauma Centre Report

#52

Cutie With His Blanket

Report

#53

Tiniest Baby

Australian Bat Clinic & Wildlife Trauma Centre Report

#54

This Bat Is So Cute

Luvidi Report

#55

Met This Cute Guy At The Beauval Zoo In France. It Was My First Time Seeing A Bat That Close

dalaigh93 Report

#56

Rescued Baby Bat From The Fires In NSW, Australia

flippyfrogs Report

#57

This May Be The Cutest Burrito You Have Ever Cast Your Eyes Over

stonedeafwildlife Report

#58

Double Trouble

stonedeafwildlife Report

#59

Charlotte Says Good Morning

stonedeafwildlife Report

#60

Little Blep

stonedeafwildlife Report

#61

Sleepy Head

stonedeafwildlife Report

#62

Bed Time

stonedeafwildlife Report

#63

Look At This Happy Little Red Baby

stonedeafwildlife Report

#64

Just Hanging On

stonedeafwildlife Report

#65

Snug As A Bug In A Rug

stonedeafwildlife Report

#66

Baby Batrito

stonedeafwildlife Report

#67

Precious Baby

stonedeafwildlife Report

#68

Started From The Bottom Now We’re Here!

stonedeafwildlife Report

#69

Bats Of The Same Leather Flock Together

stonedeafwildlife Report

#70

We Hope You Are Staying Warm And Dry Like These Little Batties

stonedeafwildlife Report

#71

Don't Look At Me While I'm Eating

Batzilla the Bat Report

#72

Happy Bat

Batzilla the Bat Report

#73

I Love Grapes

Batzilla the Bat Report

#74

Mini Burritos

sarahsbats Report

#75

Health Check-Up Time

sarahsbats Report

#76

Have A Great Day Love Uno

sarahsbats Report

#77

Hi There, I Am Rosie

batsqld Report

#78

Well Hello There

batsqld Report

#79

Snack Time

batsqld Report

#80

Family Meeting

batsqld Report

#81

Whaaaaat?! The Milk Is Empty?

batsqld Report

#82

Do I Look Like A Rabbit?

batsqld Report

#83

Am I Cute Enough?

batsqld Report

#84

Say Hello To Ragnar

batsqld Report

#85

Feeding Time

ausbatclinic Report

#86

Bats Like Toys Too

GeneReddit123 Report

#87

Meet Little Daniel

batsqld Report