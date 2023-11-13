Woman Wants To Quit Her Job And Pursue A “Soft Life,” Husband Is Not Having It

ADVERTISEMENT

Recently, it’s become trendy online for people to point out the fact that they “don’t dream of labor.” Many are tired of pouring all of their energy into jobs they hate for 40+ hours a week, and they want corporations to know that this is not what they intended for their lives. However, we must also be realistic. And while I don’t dream of sitting at a computer for 8 hours a day, I do dream of being able to pay my rent and having a fridge full of groceries.

Below, you’ll find a story that was recently shared on Reddit, where a man discusses his wife’s new and controversial goal to live a “soft life,” as well as some of the replies concerned readers have shared.

Nobody enjoys working a stressful job

But when this man’s wife decided she wanted to quit her job to pursue a “soft life,” he couldn’t take her seriously

Later, the man responded to a couple of comments from readers and provided some background information

Living a soft life means trying to minimize stress while prioritizing happiness

If you’re not familiar with the idea of living a “soft life,” don’t worry, the concept is pretty straightforward. According to Dictionary.com, this simply means “a lifestyle of comfort and relaxation with minimal challenges or stress.” While the term has apparently been around since the mid-1600’s, referring to “a life without difficulty,” it has recently gained popularity on social media, thanks to the Nigerian influencer community, as a direct response to the struggle many of us know all too well of working a stressful job.

The appeal of living a soft life is undeniable. Who doesn’t want to work less hours and eliminate stress from their daily routine? In a world where hustle culture has permeated the workforce and LinkedIn-fluencers are constantly telling us we’re not working hard enough, it can be refreshing to be told to take a deep breath and relax.

According to Katherine Chang at The Everygirl, living a soft life does not actually require quitting your job or being anti-work, but it’s simply about minimizing stress and anxiety and making an effort to prioritize your own happiness. “Soft living can look opulent, but at its core, it’s a mindset cultivating balance, self-awareness, intentionality, and joy,” Chang explains.

But not everyone has the privilege of being able to pursue this lifestyle

Some of the key steps to take to pursue a softer life are making time for rest, managing your stress, establishing boundaries in all aspects of your life, living intentionally, and enlisting help when necessary. Those who choose a soft life will avoid activities that they feel pressured or obligated to do and instead fill their time with what they actually enjoy.

While a soft life may sound like a dream to you, there’s no denying that there’s a bit of privilege involved in being able to quit a toxic job at a moment’s notice or having the opportunity to work less hours while still being able to put food on the table. In the United States, 53% of households are dual-income today, because for many families, one paycheck simply isn’t enough to make ends meet.

While the woman in this story may want to quit her job to lower her own stress levels, forcing her husband to become the sole breadwinner may have the opposite effect on him. Having to provide for yourself and your partner can be detrimental for a person’s health, if it causes their stress and anxiety to rise. According to research from the American Institute of Stress, “73% of people have stress that impacts their mental health, and 48% of people have trouble sleeping because of stress.”

Becoming the sole breadwinner can be incredibly stressful for a spouse

Some other common symptoms that can come from living a stressful lifestyle are irritability and anger, fatigue or lack of energy, lack of motivation and interest in things, anxiety or nervousness, headaches, feeling sad or depressed, indigestion or upset stomach, muscle tension and appetite changes.

While no one should be forced to keep a job that makes them unhappy, we should do our best to work with our partners to find a compromise and a lifestyle that suits us both. Whether you believe that a little bit of hard work builds character or not, maintaining close relationships is essential for our health and wellbeing. So we shouldn’t be quick to throw our friends or spouses into a stressful lifestyle that we know we don’t want for ourselves.

