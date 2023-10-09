New Mom Regrets Refusing To Go Back To Work After Her Husband Divorces Her
Having a stay-at-home parent can be a great blessing for a family. No need to pay for daycare, the child gets more time to bond with Mom and Dad, and the parent who stays home will likely have time to clean and prepare meals for the family. But this arrangement only works if both parents are on the same page.
Below, you’ll find a story that one father recently shared on Reddit detailing how pressure from his wife to become a single-income family ended up leading to divorce, as well as a conversation with Virginia Gilbert, LMFT.
After having their first child, this man and his partner agreed that both parents would be back at work within a year
Image credits: nebojsa_ki (not the actual photo)
But when his wife decided she never wanted to return to her job, their marriage quickly fell apart
Image credits: LightFieldStudios (not the actual photo)
Later, the father updated his post and replied to some of the comments he had received
Image credits: Andrea Piacquadio (not the actual photo)
Some readers were skeptical about the legitimacy of the post, so the father responded again
Image source: Otherwise-Time-1404
The majority of families in the United States are dual-income
The majority of families in the United States are dual-income, as surviving off only one parent’s paycheck is impossible for many. According to the Pew Research Center, only 18% of American parents did not work in 2021, including 26% of mothers and 7% of fathers.
While moms are more likely to stay home than fathers, 60% of Americans believe that the best case scenario for families is when one parent doesn’t have to work. Moms who get to stay home do spend considerably more time per week on housework and childcare than working mothers, but they also report having 11 more hours a week for leisure and 5 more hours of sleep.
In fact, the number of stay-at-home mothers in the US has been on the rise in recent years, largely due to the cost of childcare. And according to a survey from Motherly, over half of working moms have considered quitting their jobs due to childcare expenses. 64% of stay-at-home moms say that they would require flexible hours if they were to return to work, and two thirds of moms told Motherly they spend $1,000 or more on childcare every month.
“When one person feels that they are being used for money, or their financial contributions aren’t fully appreciated, resentment can build to the point of no return”
To gain more insight on this specific situation, we reached out to therapist and author of Transcending High-Conflict Divorce: How to Disengage from Your Ex and Find Your Power, Virginia Gilbert, LMFT. Virginia was kind enough to have a chat with Bored Panda and discuss how common it is for couples to argue over issues such as this. “Disagreements over finances– which was one of the core issues in this couple’s split, because the husband felt they couldn’t comfortably afford to live on only his salary– are one of the top reasons people divorce,” the expert shared. “People often don’t realize they have different financial values, and when one person feels that they are being used for money, or their financial contributions aren’t fully appreciated, resentment can build to the point of no return.”
Because of this, Virginia says it’s important for couples to thoroughly discuss how they envision life together before tying the knot. “Many people get hooked on ‘feelings’ and the fantasy of marriage without understanding the teamwork and compromise needed to sustain a successful life partnership,” the therapist explained. “Many women want to stay at home full-time, but it’s often just not realistic to raise a family on only one income. Getting on the same page before you walk down the aisle will prevent conflict later on– or make you realize you shouldn’t get married!”
We were also curious if Virginia believes divorce was the right choice in this situation. “It sounds like there was a real lack of respect and flexibility in this marriage,” she told Bored Panda. “The husband repeatedly tried to communicate with his wife, but it seems that she shut him down because she was unwilling to consider his feelings and concerns. It’s almost impossible to have a healthy marriage when resentment and rigidity take hold, and if they’d stayed together, the child likely would have picked up on his parents’ animosity for each other.”
“Both of them need to separate their personal feelings from their new job as, essentially, business partners, which is what co-parents are,” Virginia went on to explain. “You don’t have to like your co-parent to be able to communicate effectively. They both need to manage their emotional reactivity and calm down before trying to communicate with each other. When they do communicate, they need to eliminate any emotion, subjective opinions, or parenting advice and stick to facts and logistics.”
“Staying mired in blame will drive conflict,” the expert added. “The best thing they can do for their child is focus on things they can each control, which is their own behavior, not the other person.”
Having a single breadwinner can put an unhealthy amount of pressure on one parent
While having a parent stay home can be beneficial for a child’s development and their bond with that parent, it can also put a huge strain on the other parent who has become the sole breadwinner. Having one income places additional pressure on one parent to excel at work, which can cause them stress. If they lose their job, it affects the entire family, which can be a huge weight to bear.
Research shows that children can be negatively impacted when their parents are experiencing financial stress, and when one parent is at work all of the time, they hardly have any time left to spend with their little ones. Children may feel disconnected from the working parent or start to favor one parent, depending on how each treats them when they get to spend time together.
Nowadays, stay-at-home fathers are becoming more common, but there’s still an overwhelming pressure in many societies for dads to be the breadwinners, which can add a lot of stress to fathers’ lives. One study from sociologists at the University of Connecticut found that the greater share of economic responsibility a father takes on, the more they report experiencing strains on their health and wellbeing.
Work-related pressures and financial pressures are also two of the most significant reasons men cite for their mental health issues. Before deciding if one parent should stay at home, it’s important for both parties to be on the same page. It impacts the entire family financially and emotionally to go from dual to single-income, so it’s not a decision that should be taken lightly or made by one person.
We would love to hear your thoughts on this story in the comments below, pandas. Do you think this father was right to get a divorce? Feel free to share, and then if you’re interested in reading another Bored Panda article discussing stay-at-home parents, we recommend checking out this one next.
Jeezus. Anyone YTAing this needs to stop and think. Yeah maybe she had post partum, etc. But this is flying in the face of what they agreed as a couple. And if she won't compromise, he had a choice to make. Which was his to make, and probably the healthiest choice for him and his ex, in the long run. I'm a solo mum, and SAH by a combo of disability and blood clots costing me internal organs: it's not the dream everyone imagines! It's lonely, boring, lots of time no money, no socialisation. I feel I'm unable to model properly adult behaviour directly for my child by not going to work. It's incredibly hard on the mental health, until you learn ways to compensate for the lacking things. She wouldn't have been happy, on a low income with a burned out and resentful partner. (Edited for spelling and clarification)
Feminism goes both ways. I'm sorry to hear you have health problems Lauren. And long time no see!! Gentle HUGS.
I think the post is either fake or there is much much more to the story. I'm a family lawyer. I agree with the first reply - judges don't give 50/50 custody for babies. This is not consistent best interests of attachment of the child particularly in circumstances where one parent has been almost entirely absent.
I am also a family law attorney. There are many areas where judges award shared custody schedule of 3 days/ 3 days/ 2 days for babies. It isn’t accurate to say that judges don’t award 50/50 custody when in some areas that is the norm - especially if the parents live close to each other.
In circumstances where one parent has had minimal/no contact with the baby? This would never fly in my jurisdiction. The parent would have to first develop an attachment with the child and 50/50 would be achieved with a staggered child focused approach. I.e. weekend contact for a period of time, then overnight for a period of time, then two nights etc etc with a view to 50/50 by the time the child is school aged.
Is it USA? In denmark and other nordic countries all parents have 50/50 pr automatic... You need hard evidence to change that. What he describes is normal in denmark. You can't be a sahm without a finance plan. You have to work...
With that subReddit, it's fair to assume it's fake
Yes, judges do in fact give 50/50 custody of babies. It's not as common, and depends entirely on what evidence both parties bring to the table. My brother has 50/50 custody of his baby (9 mos when granted), pays no child support, and it is absolutely in the best interest of his child. The judge determined that intentionally making one parent more absent than the other, is very detrimental to the child. A good judge will look at all the information, though. In some cases, it would go differently. It's not as cut and dry as people like to think, even people who claim to be lawyers on the internet. In this case, I can see exactly why a judge would grant 50/50 custody, given all the information available (even if it's fake, and it's quite likely to be).
The father admits that he worked 80 hours a week and never saw the child. It is not in the childs best intersts to be taken from thier primary attached parent 50% of the time. There are substantial bodies of research indicating this is unhealthy for the child's development and it would never fly in my jurisdiction. The parent would have to first develop an attachment with the child and 50/50 would be achieved with a staggered child focused approach. I.e. weekend contact for a period of time, then overnight for a period of time, then two nights etc etc with a view to 50/50 by the time the child is school aged.
The father admits that he HAD to work those hours, because his wife refused to. He admits that part of that work was taking care of the home, BY HIMSELF, again, because she was too lazy to do anything at all. What's really unhealthy for the child is seeing one parent do all of the out of home work and all the home work (and all child care on the only time off they have), while the other parent does f**k all. Like I said, a good judge will take ALL information into consideration. Just as they did in my brother's case. I don't believe for even one second (not that you need me to) that you're a family lawyer and you can't see when and where a judge would make this kind of decision. If one parent is denied the ability to make a bond because the other is being lazy (as was the case with my brother), a good judge, and a good lawyer, would be able to see that too. Still not as cut and dry as you're trying to pretend it is.
I am a family lawyer. And regardless of what the husband HAD to do the Court (at least in my jurisdiction) is what we call a 'no fault' basis. This means that the parents conduct resulting in the divorce is irrelevant. The court will only look at what is in the **best interests of the child**. The court absolutely tries to facilitate 50/50 orders but it is not psychologically sound to remove a 1 year old baby from thier primary care giver without any kind of adjustment period allowing for the child to form an appropriate attachment with the other parent. This is child focused. This is what a court in my country would order.
I got 50/50 custody with my child as a baby and we were never married. But to be fair that's because we already had a parenting schedule that the court saw no reason to change. Both of us had help from my gma for providing child care when he was a baby. Now what changed is our relationship soured and she wanted full custody but luckily we already had joint custody in place. The judge saw no reason to change. We never went to court for actual parenting time. Just custody rights and child support. My lawyer scared her so she agreed to just 100 a month and we split time with our child every week for the last 7 years. It's gone very well actually we have no beef with each other and our son does very well in school.
If you already have a parenting schedule the reflects a shared parenting arrangement then absolutely!! That was not the case here. The father worked 80 hours a week and by his own admission had little contact with the child.
Well you must not practice law in California, I'm a living example of 50/50 custody with 3 young kids and if you read the post the child was a year old not a baby.
This comment has been deleted.
Personally I tend to read these as "cautionary" tales, fables as you will.
It may or may not be fake. Either way, the human race is becoming more stupid and ignorant by the minute!
I am cross with myself for believing the clickbait of a title!
Jeezus. Anyone YTAing this needs to stop and think. Yeah maybe she had post partum, etc. But this is flying in the face of what they agreed as a couple. And if she won't compromise, he had a choice to make. Which was his to make, and probably the healthiest choice for him and his ex, in the long run. I'm a solo mum, and SAH by a combo of disability and blood clots costing me internal organs: it's not the dream everyone imagines! It's lonely, boring, lots of time no money, no socialisation. I feel I'm unable to model properly adult behaviour directly for my child by not going to work. It's incredibly hard on the mental health, until you learn ways to compensate for the lacking things. She wouldn't have been happy, on a low income with a burned out and resentful partner. (Edited for spelling and clarification)
Feminism goes both ways. I'm sorry to hear you have health problems Lauren. And long time no see!! Gentle HUGS.
I think the post is either fake or there is much much more to the story. I'm a family lawyer. I agree with the first reply - judges don't give 50/50 custody for babies. This is not consistent best interests of attachment of the child particularly in circumstances where one parent has been almost entirely absent.
I am also a family law attorney. There are many areas where judges award shared custody schedule of 3 days/ 3 days/ 2 days for babies. It isn’t accurate to say that judges don’t award 50/50 custody when in some areas that is the norm - especially if the parents live close to each other.
In circumstances where one parent has had minimal/no contact with the baby? This would never fly in my jurisdiction. The parent would have to first develop an attachment with the child and 50/50 would be achieved with a staggered child focused approach. I.e. weekend contact for a period of time, then overnight for a period of time, then two nights etc etc with a view to 50/50 by the time the child is school aged.
Is it USA? In denmark and other nordic countries all parents have 50/50 pr automatic... You need hard evidence to change that. What he describes is normal in denmark. You can't be a sahm without a finance plan. You have to work...
With that subReddit, it's fair to assume it's fake
Yes, judges do in fact give 50/50 custody of babies. It's not as common, and depends entirely on what evidence both parties bring to the table. My brother has 50/50 custody of his baby (9 mos when granted), pays no child support, and it is absolutely in the best interest of his child. The judge determined that intentionally making one parent more absent than the other, is very detrimental to the child. A good judge will look at all the information, though. In some cases, it would go differently. It's not as cut and dry as people like to think, even people who claim to be lawyers on the internet. In this case, I can see exactly why a judge would grant 50/50 custody, given all the information available (even if it's fake, and it's quite likely to be).
The father admits that he worked 80 hours a week and never saw the child. It is not in the childs best intersts to be taken from thier primary attached parent 50% of the time. There are substantial bodies of research indicating this is unhealthy for the child's development and it would never fly in my jurisdiction. The parent would have to first develop an attachment with the child and 50/50 would be achieved with a staggered child focused approach. I.e. weekend contact for a period of time, then overnight for a period of time, then two nights etc etc with a view to 50/50 by the time the child is school aged.
The father admits that he HAD to work those hours, because his wife refused to. He admits that part of that work was taking care of the home, BY HIMSELF, again, because she was too lazy to do anything at all. What's really unhealthy for the child is seeing one parent do all of the out of home work and all the home work (and all child care on the only time off they have), while the other parent does f**k all. Like I said, a good judge will take ALL information into consideration. Just as they did in my brother's case. I don't believe for even one second (not that you need me to) that you're a family lawyer and you can't see when and where a judge would make this kind of decision. If one parent is denied the ability to make a bond because the other is being lazy (as was the case with my brother), a good judge, and a good lawyer, would be able to see that too. Still not as cut and dry as you're trying to pretend it is.
I am a family lawyer. And regardless of what the husband HAD to do the Court (at least in my jurisdiction) is what we call a 'no fault' basis. This means that the parents conduct resulting in the divorce is irrelevant. The court will only look at what is in the **best interests of the child**. The court absolutely tries to facilitate 50/50 orders but it is not psychologically sound to remove a 1 year old baby from thier primary care giver without any kind of adjustment period allowing for the child to form an appropriate attachment with the other parent. This is child focused. This is what a court in my country would order.
I got 50/50 custody with my child as a baby and we were never married. But to be fair that's because we already had a parenting schedule that the court saw no reason to change. Both of us had help from my gma for providing child care when he was a baby. Now what changed is our relationship soured and she wanted full custody but luckily we already had joint custody in place. The judge saw no reason to change. We never went to court for actual parenting time. Just custody rights and child support. My lawyer scared her so she agreed to just 100 a month and we split time with our child every week for the last 7 years. It's gone very well actually we have no beef with each other and our son does very well in school.
If you already have a parenting schedule the reflects a shared parenting arrangement then absolutely!! That was not the case here. The father worked 80 hours a week and by his own admission had little contact with the child.
Well you must not practice law in California, I'm a living example of 50/50 custody with 3 young kids and if you read the post the child was a year old not a baby.
This comment has been deleted.
Personally I tend to read these as "cautionary" tales, fables as you will.
It may or may not be fake. Either way, the human race is becoming more stupid and ignorant by the minute!
I am cross with myself for believing the clickbait of a title!