BoredPanda

Woman Skips Husband’s Celebration Dinner Because The Restaurant Didn’t Have Anything She Wanted To Eat, Gets A Reality Check Online
37points
People, Relationships49 minutes ago

Woman Skips Husband’s Celebration Dinner Because The Restaurant Didn’t Have Anything She Wanted To Eat, Gets A Reality Check Online

Liucija Adomaite and
Ilona Baliūnaitė

Recently, a woman reached out to people in the AITA community on Reddit to find out if she was wrong to not be there for her husband when he really wanted it.

“My husband has been working really hard the last two years to advance at his company and he finally got the promotion he’s been after,” the Redditor Willing_Strawberries wrote in a post that amassed 12.3k comments and 23.8k upvotes. Together with her in-laws, they decided to have a dinner to celebrate her husband’s accomplishments.

“My husband absolutely loves prime rib and there’s only one place in our area that serves it so he picked that restaurant,” the woman recounted. But it turns out, in her own words, “thing is – I’m not fond of steak.” And that’s where the problems began.

A woman wonders if she was wrong not to go to her husband’s celebration dinner because there was nothing she liked on the menu

Image credits: Valeria Boltneva (not the actual photo)

Image credits: stu_spivack (not the actual photo)

Image credits: Alex Green (not the actual photo)

Image credits: u/Willing_Strawberries

Many people slammed the author in the comments

So the author seemed to have got a reality check and admitted she was wrong later in the update

Liucija Adomaite
Liucija Adomaite
Writer, BoredPanda staff

Liucija Adomaite is a creative mind with years of experience in copywriting. She has a dynamic set of experiences from advertising, academia, and journalism. This time, she has set out on a journey to investigate the ways in which we communicate ideas on a large scale. Her current mission is to find a magic formula for how to make ideas, news, and other such things spread like a virus.

Ilona Baliūnaitė
Ilona Baliūnaitė
Author, BoredPanda staff

Ilona is a photo editor at Bored Panda with an MA in Communication Of Creative Society. Before Bored Panda, she worked as a social media manager and freelance graphic designer. When she is not photoshopping or searching for the most interesting photos for stories, she is usually watching good movies and says that The Godfather is the best.

HelluvaHedgehogAlien
HelluvaHedgehogAlien
Community Member
41 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

YTA. No food allergies= Eat it or don’t eat it. Don’t make a big scene. It’s other person’s day, not hers.

2
2points
reply
Marina Rocha
Marina Rocha
Community Member
7 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Best comment is: I am not married but yet fantasying about divorcing her hahahahahah. I think this is a troll OP.

1
1point
reply
les
les
Community Member
8 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

def the a*s, i cant stand pork but i can eat it and would make an effort to celebrate for my partner. i'm sure you could have had fries or something

0
0points
reply
