Woman Skips Husband’s Celebration Dinner Because The Restaurant Didn’t Have Anything She Wanted To Eat, Gets A Reality Check Online
Recently, a woman reached out to people in the AITA community on Reddit to find out if she was wrong to not be there for her husband when he really wanted it.
“My husband has been working really hard the last two years to advance at his company and he finally got the promotion he’s been after,” the Redditor Willing_Strawberries wrote in a post that amassed 12.3k comments and 23.8k upvotes. Together with her in-laws, they decided to have a dinner to celebrate her husband’s accomplishments.
“My husband absolutely loves prime rib and there’s only one place in our area that serves it so he picked that restaurant,” the woman recounted. But it turns out, in her own words, “thing is – I’m not fond of steak.” And that’s where the problems began.
A woman wonders if she was wrong not to go to her husband’s celebration dinner because there was nothing she liked on the menu
Image credits: Valeria Boltneva (not the actual photo)
Image credits: stu_spivack (not the actual photo)
Image credits: Alex Green (not the actual photo)
Image credits: u/Willing_Strawberries
YTA. No food allergies= Eat it or don’t eat it. Don’t make a big scene. It’s other person’s day, not hers.
Best comment is: I am not married but yet fantasying about divorcing her hahahahahah. I think this is a troll OP.
def the a*s, i cant stand pork but i can eat it and would make an effort to celebrate for my partner. i'm sure you could have had fries or something
