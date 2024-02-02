“Am I The Jerk For Telling My Husband I Don’t Want Dinner On The Table As Soon As I Walk In?”

ADVERTISEMENT

Marriage is all about mutual respect and open communication. However, when Reddit user and wife Mango_Rita4 told her husband that she wanted him to stop serving her dinner the moment she came back from work, he took it personally.

In a post on the subreddit ‘Am I the [Jerk]?‘, the woman explained that she would rather recharge first, but her partner got the impression that she was being ungrateful, and the two of them got into a fight over it.

Finding common ground is crucial for Mango_Rita4, so she described the situation to the members of the online community, asking them to help her navigate it.

Balancing individual needs and shared responsibilities in a marriage can be challenging

Which is what this woman realized when she explained to her partner that she desires a short post-work decompression period

As her story went viral, the woman provided more context in the comments

The majority of people who read her post think that she did nothing wrong

While some believe that both the woman and her husband are to blame

A few, on the other hand, accused her of poor judgment

Some folks also shared their own similar experiences

