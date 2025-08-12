ADVERTISEMENT

Humor is subjective, but there are some folks out there who stand there, confident and confused as the joke “whooshes” right over their head. They might double down, or just get annoyed, but for everyone else who got the joke, it’s like a bit of dessert.

We’ve gathered some staggering examples of a joke just flying over someone’s head and them embarrassing themselves by not getting it. So get comfortable as you scroll through, upvote your favorites and be sure to share your own stories, thoughts and experiences in the comments section below.

#1

Na Whoosh

Text post about missing a joke on Sodium and people not understanding, showing an example of people missing the joke embarrassingly.

therealscottowen Report

Ripley
Ripley
Community Member
40 minutes ago

My favourite is Sodium, Sodium, Sodium, Sodium, Sodium, Sodium, Sodium, Sodium, BATMAN! Also 🤣🤣

    #2

    For The Last Time

    Text showing someone missing the joke about Frankenstein, illustrating times people missed the joke embarrassingly.

    HorseBoxGuy Report

    #3

    The Only Correct Way To Spell It Is

    Screenshot of a Twitter conversation showing people missing the joke, illustrating times they became the joke themselves.

    real_obito Report

    Humor is a slippery beast. It's half linguistic puzzle, half cultural handshake, and half utter chaos. What sends a person into gales of laughter will leave another person gazing expressionlessly, unsure if they've just stumbled into the middle of a joke from a parallel universe. That's why the idiom "It flew over their head" is a thing, it's code for "they were in the wrong place when the humor frisbee whizzed by."

    Then, the self-obvious: "humor is subjective". What makes it subjective is not just "taste" in exactly the same way that you might like pineapple on pizza (and someone else would consider that an act of culinary t*******m). It's a question of background, language, cultural references, and even mood. A joke that's sidesplitting to you right after you've had coffee might b**b if you're hearing it on two hours' sleep while you're stuck in rush-hour traffic behind a cement truck.
    #4

    I'm Very Smart

    Screenshot of a Twitter exchange where someone missed the joke about dihydrogen monoxide, becoming the joke themselves.

    Moonpie901 Report

    #5

    How Do You Call Steven King A Bad Author

    Tweet by Stephen King sharing a joke where people missed the joke embarrassingly, becoming the joke themselves.

    Mondo_Boggo Report

    melelliott avatar
    Ripley
    Ripley
    Community Member
    19 minutes ago

    Imagine trying to school Stephen King and failing this spectacularly.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #6

    A Horseboy

    Silhouette images of cowboy on horse and just a horse, illustrating a humorous example from people missing the joke.

    TheTuff Report

    Then there's the style problem. Slapstick is some people's favorite, big, loud, physical comedy where somebody gets hit in the face with a pie. Some go for dry humor, where you need a magnifying glass and perhaps a thesaurus to find the joke. If you're a pie-throwing comedian performing for an audience of subtle-sarcasm enthusiasts, you're going to receive a lot of confused, polite smiles. On the other hand, if you deliver a witty Shakespeare pun to someone who believes "Hamlet" is only a breakfast order, your punchline might as well be in Morse code.
    #7

    Yeah Bro People Didn’t Exist Bro

    Minecraft error message saying Unable to connect to world with a user missing the joke embarrassingly in comments.

    flamingc00kies Report

    #8

    Man, Birds Are So Confusing

    Tweet mistake where user points out colorful birds are parrots, missing the joke embarrassingly with humor in misunderstood post.

    reddit.com Report

    #9

    Shark

    Shark with open mouth in water, highlighting a funny moment where people missed the joke embarrassingly online.

    Its-Thicc-Chungus Report

    p_walerjan avatar
    Premislaus de Colo
    Premislaus de Colo
    Community Member
    36 minutes ago

    This is not necessarily a swoosh moment, as the level of absurd is the same. The only thing he is contesting in this situation is shark's not having legs

    Cultural context adds another layer. Humor often leans on shared knowledge: a TV show everyone’s seen, a meme making the rounds, or a bit of local gossip that’s gone viral. Without that shared foundation, the scaffolding that holds the joke up just isn’t there. Imagine telling an American political satire joke to someone who’s never set foot in the U.S., you might as well be performing interpretive dance without music.
    #10

    Whoosh

    Screenshot of a humorous conversation where someone missed the joke and unintentionally became the joke themselves.

    reddit.com Report

    #11

    Blind People Can’t See

    Comments showing people missing the joke about subtitles not being available in Braille, illustrating embarrassing moments.

    D3admemes21 Report

    #12

    Pedant On Craters

    Twitter conversation showing a crater photo with a user missing the joke, illustrating people missing the joke embarrassingly.

    rutlandclimber Report

    melelliott avatar
    Ripley
    Ripley
    Community Member
    26 minutes ago

    I chortled quite loudly at this one. The original post, obviously . . .

    Timing, too, is everything. Humor depends often on surprise, rhythm, and pacing. Hit somebody with a punchline too early and you're giving away the twist; hit them too late and your listener's mind has wandered off to consider lunch. Worse, if the listener is mentally multitasking, half-listening while they scroll through their phone, they might miss the setup, and then your joke comes off as a bizarre, contextless comment.
    #13

    You Think So?

    Man in underwear running past tents with a pun about missing the joke leading to becoming the joke himself.

    reddit.com Report

    #14

    "Straight" Over Their Head

    Screenshot of a social media post where someone humorously misses the joke about the meaning of LGBT terms.

    reddit.com Report

    Whoosh? (Blocked The Username And Picture Because The Person Is A Friend Of Mine)

    Tweet showing the famous internet dress debate with a user missing the joke, illustrating people missing jokes embarrassingly.

    skvlights Report

    And, of course, there's the "personal filter". Every hearer listens to a joke through the lens of his or her life experience, personality, and values. If a joke tramples on a topic they despise or are sensitive about, they won't laugh, not because they didn't understand, but because the humor didn't pass through their mental customs checkpoint.
    #16

    🤓☝🏻

    Four photos of a cat with heterochromia humorously captioned in a post about people missing the joke embarrassingly.

    RafevHexyn Report

    #17

    The Good Ol' Days Struggles

    Black and white movie driving scenes confused actors and viewers, showing times people missed the joke embarrassingly.

    allthisforacamaro Report

    #18

    Boomer Woosh

    Text message exchange with a meme showing people missing the joke embarrassingly, becoming the joke themselves.

    Vlast_uwu Report

    This is where the "flies over the head" moment becomes interesting. It's not always an issue of intelligence or attention; it's a question of perspective sometimes. A joke about quantum physics might be comedy gold to a physics major but white noise to someone who hasn't thought about atoms since high school. An office in-joke will k**l it at the office but baffled your friends at brunch. Humor, in most cases, is an "inside club", and if you are not on the guest list, you don't get the joke.
    #19

    He Must Be Fun At Parties

    Comparison meme showing a young person and Einstein with captions humorously missing the joke, illustrating missed joke moments.

    KarBricks17 Report

    #20

    I'm Pretty Smart, Try Me

    Text message conversation where someone misses the joke, illustrating times people missed the joke embarrassingly.

    asuper54 Report

    #21

    It’s Star Wars

    Humorous image showing people who missed the joke embarrassingly, becoming the joke themselves in a Star Wars scene.

    reddit.com Report

    Of course, the great thing about humor is that even when it bombs, it's still revealing, about the speaker, the listener, the tiny cultural maps in our brains. A joke that bombs is a reminder that we don't all share the same landmarks, and sometimes the humor GPS just… gets utterly lost.
    #22

    Whooosh

    Reddit post with a joke about winking and comments showing people missed the joke embarrassingly.

    NinjaArtist101 Report

    #23

    Which Is It Obama?

    Image showing a meme of Obama holding a bald eagle with a joke missed by a commenter, illustrating missed joke moments.

    Tristorm99 Report

    #24

    The Chicken

    Text message exchange showing a joke where someone misses the punchline, illustrating people missing the joke embarrassingly.

    asuper54 Report

    And here’s the secret: “that’s fine”. Not getting a joke isn’t a moral failing, and telling a joke that doesn’t land isn’t necessarily a sign of comedic bankruptcy. It just means that, at this moment, the humor frisbee didn’t quite align with your catching hand. Another joke will come along; maybe you’ll catch that one. So the next time you're greeted with a blank expression after your punchline, don't panic. Just smile, toss the frisbee again, and hope that this time it's flying in the right direction.
    #25

    This Guy Deserves A Scholarship

    Image showing a phone with a battery level reading 882 percent after a plug wired to a charging cable, missing the joke humorously.

    WeAreNumerUno Report

    #26

    These Stupid People

    Person dressed as Batman sitting alone at a restaurant table, illustrating a missed joke and embarrassing moment.

    freckleear Report

    #27

    Must Be Fake

    Screenshot of a tweet where a 4-year-old questions why people make up social media stories, missing the joke embarrassingly.

    HamburgerDoggo Report

    #28

    My Man Deserves Better

    Text conversation showing a failed joke with someone missing the joke embarrassingly and becoming the joke themselves.

    inceptian Report

    #29

    Bro Missed The Entire Punchline

    Reddit post showing a shark-headed mannequin as an unrealistic body standard, highlighting missed joke moments.

    BBQsauce10 Report

    #30

    Rest In Peace

    Text message conversation where one person makes a pun using Karen's name, showing people missed the joke embarrassingly.

    StencL- Report

    #31

    Mcqueen Is Superior

    Crowd size comparison of Obama and Trump inaugurations with a Cars movie scene and a funny missed joke comment.

    Random260000 Report

    #32

    Gravity Discovered Joke Misunderstood

    Hand holding a tipped water bottle on carpet, with humor about gravity missed and comments showing embarrassing joke misunderstandings.

    Yub-Fan1234 Report

    #33

    Spelled Wrong

    Meme showing someone missing a joke about spelling Lamborghini, highlighting people who missed the joke embarrassingly.

    PlatformerKing Report

    #34

    Downvotes Show Some People Didn't Get It

    Man in tuxedo with glasses speaking on a show, captioned with a missed joke comment about being booed online.

    Dexalon Report

    #35

    How Would You Not Realise LOL

    Group of astronauts on the moon with a social media post showing people missing the joke embarrassingly about the moon landing.

    OptimalBingo Report

    #36

    Lord Have Mercy

    Man reacts to missing the joke in a text conversation, illustrating times people missed the joke embarrassingly.

    Accomplished_Two_233 Report

    #37

    Classic

    Photo of an IKEA store with a comment missing the joke, illustrating people embarrassingly becoming the joke themselves.

    reddit.com Report

    #38

    I Guess He Hasn't Had Indian Food Before!

    Twitter pun about an Indian restaurant's secret naan recipe leading to an embarrassing missed joke moment.

    These_Win_4937 Report

    #39

    Bruh

    Anime characters in a scene with a comment pointing out a missed joke about the virus origin, highlighting people missing the joke.

    reddit.com Report

    #40

    Found Someone Missing A Cena Joke In The Wild

    Woman posing with John Cena at a store, highlighting a funny moment where someone missed the joke embarrassingly.

    Teamgrimmierawwks Report

    #41

    A Smart Guy Understands Water But Not A Joke

    Swimmers breaking water's surface tension with a comment missing the joke, showing an embarrassing misunderstanding moment.

    Ace_Cool_Guy Report

    #42

    Not Funny Too Bruh

    Wheelchair with pedals attached, showing a humorous invention that people missed the joke on embarrassingly.

    xfcreationz Report

    #43

    Magic 3 Dot Ball

    Cartoon person holding a bowling ball, asking if they are stupid, illustrating times people missed the joke embarrassingly.

    nixon0770 Report

    #44

    Do People Just Not Know What Irony Is?

    Animated creature with bright eye in simple style, highlighting times people missed the joke and became the joke themselves.

    robert-reddit-guy Report

    #45

    Whoosh

    Two images comparing a guy lifting 100kg of feathers versus 100kg of steel, illustrating a missed joke meme.

    giga-wo Report

    #46

    Coronavirus

    Close-up of a microscopic organism resembling a glass bottle, illustrating times people missed the joke humorously.

    toastywf_ Report

    #47

    Computers Don’t Think

    Comparison meme showing modern silent PC with crying face complaining about noise versus old noisy computer with calm face saying it’s thinking, illustrating people missing the joke.

    KRJS_soul Report

    #48

    No

    Comments on TikTok post showing people missing the joke embarrassingly by not following name challenge instructions.

    DatPlumGuy Report

    #49

    Bro

    Futuristic cityscape labeled with incorrect math statement, showing a comment missing the joke embarrassingly as the main focus.

    smerbseanuts Report

    #50

    Right Over His Head

    Screenshot of a meme where someone embarrassingly misses the joke about a hypothetical lion versus sun battle.

    tacoking333 Report

    #51

    ~ Facepalmed So Hard, It’s Going To Take All Day Getting My Hand Unstuck From My Skull

    Chat messages show someone missing the joke and becoming the joke themselves in a humorous online conversation.

    becuziwasinverted Report

    #52

    I’m So Nerdy Uwu

    Tweet humor about a magician and rabbit council followed by an embarrassingly missed joke explanation comment.

    fuzzypickle333 Report

    #53

    Does This Count As A Whoosh?

    Two images of a man with a mustache compared, highlighting people who missed the joke embarrassingly and became the joke themselves.

    YeetzTolcreb Report

    Are You Serious

    Person using pliers to cut a tire valve, an example of times people missed the joke embarrassingly and became the joke themselves.

    RobloxHellspawn420 Report

    #55

    It’s A Dad Joke?

    Reddit dad joke where a bad sense of direction leads to missing the joke and becoming the joke itself.

    Hollowhowler100 Report

    #56

    Stupid Boi

    Comment jokingly confusing Dwayne Johnson and The Rock, a classic example of missing the joke embarrassingly.

    mikayla___ Report

    This Uncultured Swine…

    Hand holding a lighter near a bag of LEGO pieces shaped like marijuana leaves showing a missed joke moment.

    Skyforlife2957 Report

    Ah Yes, Get Whooshed

    Reddit thread showing a misunderstood OnlyFans joke leading to an embarrassing whoosh moment in missed joke posts.

    leee_17 Report

    #59

    Man Queen

    Screenshot of a tweet and reply illustrating people missing the joke embarrassingly and becoming the joke themselves.

    meadot01 Report

    #60

    Dead Sub But Here You Go

    Screenshot of a social media conversation where users humorously missed the joke about TED talks.

    chumpblack Report

    #61

    Flicking The Bean (2 Screenshots)

    Screenshot of a coffee shop sign with a funny name and Reddit comments showing people missing the joke embarrassingly.

    Bubble_Babe_0o0o0o Report

    #62

    The Ship Is Called Titanic

    Cartoon character smugly flying a spaceship with a caption about missing the joke, showcasing embarrassing moments of misunderstanding.

    nonya-business Report

    #63

    O Noes

    Yellow skeleton figure on all fours in shoes with a YouTube comment thread showing missed joke reactions.

    ColdRessistance Report

    #64

    Yes It Is

    Funny example of people missing the joke about water and carrying boats, becoming the joke themselves.

    ScaryyyGaryyy Report

    #65

    Went Straight Over His Head

    Social media exchange where someone misses the joke about the center of the earth language, showing embarrassing misunderstanding.

    Kaiten456 Report

    #66

    Floor G**g

    Comments showing people missed the joke about Pewdiepie and Rhett's heights, becoming the joke themselves online.

    Chief_Soop Report

    #67

    Actual Text Message Convo I Just Had

    Text message conversation showing a person missing the joke about having a date for reduction, illustrating missed jokes.

    Sikening Report

    #68

    Beethoven Is My Favorite Rapper

    Portrait of Beethoven paired with a comment where someone embarrassingly missed the joke in online replies.

    reddit.com Report

    #69

    This Looks So Bad Without Context

    Screenshot of a humorous comment thread where people embarrassingly missed the joke and became the joke themselves.

    reddit.com Report

    #70

    Im S M A R T

    Comment claiming to be smart with an acronym joke, followed by a reply missing the joke, illustrating missed jokes humor.

    reddit.com Report

    #71

    You Spelt Mistake Wrong

    Man in clown makeup looking regretful in car, realizing a spelling mistake in a meme about missed jokes and embarrassment.

    Pepe20129 Report

    #72

    It's So Obvious Though

    Screenshot of a funny internet comment thread where people missed the joke involving frog and flag emojis.

    DragonDrawer14 Report

    #73

    Dude, This Had Me Rolling For A Couple Good Minutes

    Discord chat showing a joke about people missing the joke and confusing mayonnaise with musical instruments.

    Biocockspeedrunner Report

