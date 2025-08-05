ADVERTISEMENT

You know we’ve hit peak absurdity when Onion headlines barely register as satire anymore. These days, they read more like sobering journalism compared to the relentless chaos real life keeps throwing our way.

For proof, look no further than the Instagram account Not The Onion. It’s a nonstop feed of news stories so bizarre you’ll wish they were fake. Check them out below—we’re still not sure if they’re meant to make you laugh or cry.

#1

Sky filled with crisscrossing contrails under light clouds illustrating satire headlines about chemtrails debate.

nottheonion Report

    #2

    US military weapon system on a trailer with sunset background illustrating headlines that could pass for satire but true

    nottheonion Report

    marcorichter_1 avatar
    Floeckchen
    Floeckchen
    Community Member
    13 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "Yeah we wanted you to arm yourself more but not like this..."

    #3

    Man refused entry into US over bald JD Vance meme, highlighting headlines that could pass for satire but are true.

    nottheonion Report

    ingosauer avatar
    Reemerger
    Reemerger
    Community Member
    13 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I posted this on facebook as I don't plan any U.S. visits as long as the orange geriatric toddler is in office.

    “Study Reveals: Babies Are Stupid.” “World Death Rate Holding Steady At 100 Percent.” “CIA Realizes It’s Been Using Black Highlighters All These Years.”

    There’s no mistaking an Onion headline; these are classics. Except, of course, for those moments when reality decides to cosplay them a little too well.

    At this point, The Onion has become such a cultural touchstone that we often compare real life to The Onion, not the other way around.
    #4

    Image showing headline about Russia seeking to ban Game of Thrones and Harry Potter with shocked characters, satire headlines.

    nottheonion Report

    #5

    Ron DeSantis speaking at podium with Florida state seal, controversial headline from satire headlines collection.

    nottheonion Report

    marcorichter_1 avatar
    Floeckchen
    Floeckchen
    Community Member
    23 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Anyone should be right to hit Ron DeSantis with a car

    #6

    Mugshot of a man with gray hair and beard featured in a headline about a jail lockdown and police oversight.

    nottheonion Report

    So how did this satirical powerhouse earn its place as the ultimate benchmark for absurdity? How did a media outlet named after a layered vegetable end up producing one-liners everyone recognizes instantly?

    Given how on-point they are with modern humor, you might assume The Onion popped up in the early 2000s.

    But the story actually begins in 1988, when University of Wisconsin–Madison students Tim Keck and Christopher Johnson decided to launch a weekly print newspaper for satirical news—yes, The Onion.
    #7

    Man in suit speaking at presidential podium with painting and people in background, satire headlines topic.

    nottheonion Report

    #8

    Woman holding coffee cup talks to group in elevator, illustrating headlines that could pass for satire but are true.

    nottheonion Report

    marcorichter_1 avatar
    Floeckchen
    Floeckchen
    Community Member
    18 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "I don't want it but I am not brave enough to take the repressions from not wanting it..."

    #9

    TSA warns against using Costco card as a real ID, highlighting bizarre headlines that seem like satire but are true.

    nottheonion Report

    Keck had a newsroom pedigree: both his parents worked for The Hammond Times, and he’d already teamed up with cartoonist James Sturm to sell monthly calendars featuring Daily Cardinal comic characters.

    The idea for a full-on satirical paper came from The Daily Cardinal’s annual April Fools’ parody issue.
    #10

    Close-up of a woman wearing glasses, related to shocking headlines that could pass for satire but are true.

    nottheonion Report

    #11

    Two people standing outside near trees and buildings, illustrating a headline about a security guard confrontation.

    nottheonion Report

    #12

    French president Macron and first lady pictured, related to headlines that could pass for satire but are true.

    nottheonion Report

    As for the name? The stories vary.

    Keck says it came from eating a lot of onion sandwiches. Early contributor Scott Dikkers claims it was “newspaper slang in the 1930s for a juicy, multi-layered story.” Editor Cole Bolton insists it was poking fun at a nearby campus bulletin called The Union.

    Take your pick, it’s all delightfully ridiculous.
    #13

    McDonald’s AI hiring tool password leak exposes data of millions in satirical yet true headlines collection.

    nottheonion Report

    #14

    Jamie Dimon claims Gen Z will have an unbelievable life if nuclear war is avoided in satire headlines that are true.

    nottheonion Report

    artturf avatar
    XenoMurph
    XenoMurph
    Community Member
    27 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    In all fairness, if born in the West, he's right. Maybe the 90s was just about the best time to be a teenager, but compared to most of history we are in a golden age. The next 30/40 years are going to be awesome. Then climate change will ruin it all.

    #15

    City skyline with smoke rising at sunset, illustrating a true headline from satire-worthy news headlines.

    nottheonion Report

    ingosauer avatar
    Reemerger
    Reemerger
    Community Member
    2 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Sure. When in doubt I look to the homicidal maggot in NK for moral guidance.

    By 1989, Keck and Johnson sold the paper to Dikkers, along with advertising manager Peter Haise and typesetter Jonnie Wilder, for $16,000.

    Dikkers went on to serve as The Onion’s longest-running editor-in-chief, from 1988–1999 and again from 2005–2008.
    #16

    Group of people holding protest signs outside building, related to headlines that could pass for satire but are true.

    nottheonion Report

    #17

    Police lights flashing in a blurred background illustrating shocking headlines that could pass for satire but are unfortunately true.

    nottheonion Report

    #18

    Stormy sky over the US Capitol as representatives are grounded, highlighting true headlines that seem like satire.

    nottheonion Report

    ingosauer avatar
    Reemerger
    Reemerger
    Community Member
    1 minute ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Too bad no other forms of transportation exist at all. Oh well...

    Over time, the writers realized traditional news practically begged to be parodied, with its stiff language, rigid tone, and a self-seriousness that made jokes land even harder.

    Dikkers summed it up best: “In a world that seems to make less and less sense, as time goes on, it made sense that the ‘newspaper of record’ should also not make sense.”

    The Onion, he explained, was born to publish “fake articles, fake reports, and overall outright, damnable lies” because, in a “post-truth world,” fake news sometimes feels like the only thing that makes sense.
    #19

    Man shouting angrily while driving, illustrating viral road rage incident from headlines that could pass for satire but are true.

    nottheonion Report

    #20

    Tim Walz speaking at a podium with American flags in the background, headline about Democrats being meaner.

    nottheonion Report

    #21

    Person in green and white furry costume with angry expression illustrating satire headlines that are unfortunately true.

    nottheonion Report

    Funnily enough, even The Onion’s own “About Us” page refuses to play it straight.

    Instead of a typical mission statement, you get a gloriously over-the-top, tongue-in-cheek manifesto. If you didn’t know what publication you’d stumbled onto, or, say, had no idea how many people actually live on Earth, you might almost believe it.

    “The Onion is the world’s leading news publication, offering highly acclaimed, universally revered coverage of breaking national, international, and local news events,” it declares.

    “Rising from its humble beginnings as a print newspaper in 1756, The Onion now enjoys a daily readership of 4.3 trillion and has grown into the single most powerful and influential organization in human history.”

    Clearly, not bad for a paper that supposedly predates the United States and somehow has half a trillion more readers than there are humans.
    #22

    Woman standing outdoors with caption about going blind after doing 13 cartwheels, illustrating satire headlines truth.

    nottheonion Report

    #23

    Man in papal robes and glasses waving, satirical headline about shock at client becoming next pontiff.

    nottheonion Report

    #24

    Whataburger sign outdoors under cloudy sky, related to satire headlines about unusual news stories.

    nottheonion Report

    Ironically, the real news soon became so bizarre that even Dikkers struggled to distinguish Onion headlines from actual ones.

    Meanwhile, as traditional newspapers folded, he suspected some outlets were borrowing The Onion’s formula. After all, more comedy meant more readers:

    “I thought I was doing it as a joke. I wasn’t trying to influence the whole world of journalism,” said Dikkers.
    #25

    U.S. attorney speaking at a hearing demanding scientific journal explain viewpoint diversity, satire headlines theme.

    nottheonion Report

    marcorichter_1 avatar
    Floeckchen
    Floeckchen
    Community Member
    4 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    sooo... in short he wants them to consider "alternative facts"?! ... in science?!

    #26

    Pope Francis in popemobile amid crowd, highlighting headlines that could pass for satire but are true news stories.

    nottheonion Report

    #27

    Peter Navarro speaking about shrinking US economy, with American flag in background, satire headlines illustration.

    nottheonion Report

    And then in 1996, The Onion launched online, allowing its satirical headlines to reach far beyond Wisconsin and spread across the globe, to readers like me.

    Now, decades later, we scroll through real headlines that sound just as ridiculous and can’t help but ask: how did we get here?
    #28

    Young man in religious robe with a large cross, representing satire headlines that are unfortunately true.

    nottheonion Report

    #29

    Hand holding a small rainbow flag against a blurred building background representing headlines that seem like satire but are true.

    nottheonion Report

    #30

    Smartphone screen showing ChatGPT app icon with a headline about ChatGPT costing millions, satire headlines theme.

    nottheonion Report

    #31

    Ambassador Bridge in Detroit with vehicles, illustrating headlines that could pass for satire but are unfortunately true.

    nottheonion Report

    #32

    Satirical headline about a Republican governor candidate and immigration with government building in background.

    nottheonion Report

    artturf avatar
    XenoMurph
    XenoMurph
    Community Member
    21 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Well, at least the US did learn something from their time in Afghanistan. Sadly learning how to treat women from the Taliban wasn't what we'd hoped they'd get from experiencing different cultures.

    #33

    Man in suit speaking with American flags in background, illustrating headlines that could pass for satire but are true.

    nottheonion Report

    #34

    Justice Department emblem on wood background with headline about lawsuit on climate plans, satire headlines SEO keywords included.

    nottheonion Report

    #35

    Man in suit speaking at a podium with caption about rising autism rate and researchers calling it a good sign.

    nottheonion Report

    #36

    Man in a dark jacket with arms crossed under headline about UnitedHealthcare lawsuit, highlighting satire headlines truth.

    nottheonion Report

    #37

    Split image of two men speaking at separate podiums, illustrating satire headlines that are unfortunately true.

    nottheonion Report

    #38

    Federal building exterior with wrought iron fence under blue sky, related to headlines that could pass for satire but are true.

    nottheonion Report

    #39

    Crowd of people, including men and a child, gathered in a rubble-filled area illustrating headlines that could pass for satire but true.

    nottheonion Report

    artturf avatar
    XenoMurph
    XenoMurph
    Community Member
    16 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This is called ethnic cleansing. With a sprinkling of genocide, and a side dish of war crimes and all finished off with crimes against humanity. The difference this time is that people aren't ashamed to support it. But the comments are there for all to see, and for employers to see in ten years time when the trials have started in the Hague.

    #40

    Bookstore interior with tables and shelves filled with books, highlighting headlines on book bans in Texas.

    nottheonion Report

    #41

    Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem in white jacket discussing stolen $3,000 cash bag in DC restaurant news headline.

    nottheonion Report

    #42

    Woman in kitchen with serious expression illustrating shocking headlines that could pass for satire but are true.

    nottheonion Report

    #43

    Man with gray hair looking serious in a close-up photo illustrating satire headlines that are unfortunately true.

    nottheonion Report

    #44

    Breaking news headline about a Republican proposing a new ICE detention center surrounded by alligators.

    nottheonion Report

    #45

    Pope Francis meeting with Vance in a room, illustrating headlines that could pass for satire but are true.

    nottheonion Report

    #46

    Hand holding a crucifix, illustrating a headline about Catholic bishops and clergy reporting laws from satire headlines.

    nottheonion Report

    #47

    Photo of Department of Veterans Affairs building with headline about new VA doctors' rules on refusing treatment.

    nottheonion Report

    #48

    Woman speaking at a press conference about ICE entering homes without warrants in a satire-worthy true headline.

    nottheonion Report

    #49

    Republican lawmaker critiqued for comments on tariffs and cheap goods in a toy store, reflecting satire-like headlines.

    nottheonion Report

    #50

    Man in suit meeting pope in formal room, illustrating headlines that could pass for satire but are unfortunately true.

    nottheonion Report

    #51

    Meme headline about dog bite tribunal ruling, with Australian Shepherd dog licking a blue ball on grass.

    nottheonion Report

    #52

    Scene from American Psycho showing a man smiling while holding an axe, illustrating satire in headlines that seem true.

    nottheonion Report

    #53

    Two engineers reviewing code on multiple screens in an office, illustrating satire headlines that are unfortunately true.

    nottheonion Report

    #54

    Satirical headline about TikToker jailed for saying Jesus needed a haircut, highlighting absurd true stories.

    nottheonion Report

    #55

    Kevin Spacey demands release of Jeffrey Epstein files, highlighting shocking news from headlines that could pass for satire but are true.

    nottheonion Report

    #56

    U.S. Department of Health and Human Services building with headline about ending research on child safety net programs.

    nottheonion Report

    #57

    Young man in courtroom setting with headline about prosecutor recusal, reflecting satire but true news headlines.

    nottheonion Report

    #58

    Breaking news headline about a Republican missing a key vote, illustrating satire that is unfortunately true.

    nottheonion Report

    #59

    Protesters wearing masks and bandanas face police officers during a controversial political backlash event.

    nottheonion Report

    #60

    Convicted cardinal demands role in papal conclave, sparking Vatican standoff in shocking true headlines with satire-like tone.

    nottheonion Report

    #61

    Man wearing suit and microphone talking about White House tech that can manipulate time and space in a news report.

    nottheonion Report

    #62

    Politicians speaking at a press conference about taxes on the rich, highlighting headlines that could pass for satire.

    nottheonion Report

    #63

    US Capitol building at sunset illustrating headlines that could pass for satire but are unfortunately true news.

    nottheonion Report

    #64

    Immigration attorney and citizen told to leave the country by Department of Homeland Security in a surprising move.

    nottheonion Report

    #65

    White House struggles headline illustrating satire but true news with serious man in suit and tie indoors.

    nottheonion Report

    #66

    Two men in suits arguing in an office with framed artwork, illustrating headlines that could pass for satire but are true.

    nottheonion Report

    #67

    Close-up of a serious older man with gray hair illustrating shocking headlines that could pass for satire but are true.

    nottheonion Report

    #68

    Elon Musk wearing a red MAGA hat in a close-up image illustrating satire headlines that are unfortunately true.

    nottheonion Report

    #69

    Man holding a microphone with a serious expression, illustrating satire headlines that are unfortunately true.

    nottheonion Report

    #70

    Two people seated outdoors near a government building discussing headlines that could pass for satire but are true.

    nottheonion Report

    #71

    Man in suit speaking at a podium with inset image of a Barbie doll discussing satire headlines about dolls.

    nottheonion Report

    #72

    Man in suit giving thumbs up outside prison with inmates behind bars, illustrating shocking headlines in satire news.

    nottheonion Report

    #73

    Woman in a purple blazer stands in front of a grayscale Mexican flag with satirical headlines about drone strike warnings.

    nottheonion Report

    #74

    Woman in a police ICE uniform talking to a man, illustrating satire headlines that are unfortunately true.

    nottheonion Report

    #75

    Woman in white coat shouting and gesturing during heated moment, illustrating headlines that could pass for satire but true.

    nottheonion Report

    #76

    Man frustrated with computer, illustrating headlines that could pass for satire but are unfortunately true.

    nottheonion Report

    #77

    Couple in car pulled over by police officer after speeding 105 mph, highlighting shocking headlines that could pass for satire.

    nottheonion Report

    #78

    Man in courtroom wearing bulletproof vest, surrounded by police officers, illustrating true headlines that seem like satire.

    nottheonion Report

    #79

    Billionaire televangelist cuts price on luxury Florida condo amid church wealth scrutiny in true satire headlines.

    nottheonion Report

    #80

    Man in suit speaking at podium with collage of people showing love including autistic individuals, satire headlines concept.

    nottheonion Report

    #81

    Children sit amid rubble and tents in a destroyed area, illustrating harsh realities in headlines that pass for satire but are true.

    nottheonion Report

    #82

    Treasury Secretary speaking outdoors to reporters urging countries not to retaliate against tariffs in a serious interaction.

    nottheonion Report

    #83

    Marjorie Taylor Greene speaking in front of an American flag and Pope Francis waving in religious attire in a satirical headlines collage.

    nottheonion Report

    #84

    Medical professional wearing a mask examining a patient, illustrating headlines that could pass for satire but are true.

    nottheonion Report

    #85

    Two women in a discussion about AI in classrooms, highlighting satirical yet true headlines on education and technology integration.

    nottheonion Report

    tystrattonquirk avatar
    Ty Stratton-Quirk
    Ty Stratton-Quirk
    Community Member
    2 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Of course! You can't have A1 without steak, and steak is expensive.

