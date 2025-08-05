85 Headlines That Could Pass For Satire But Are Unfortunately True (New Pics)
You know we’ve hit peak absurdity when Onion headlines barely register as satire anymore. These days, they read more like sobering journalism compared to the relentless chaos real life keeps throwing our way.
For proof, look no further than the Instagram account Not The Onion. It’s a nonstop feed of news stories so bizarre you’ll wish they were fake. Check them out below—we’re still not sure if they’re meant to make you laugh or cry.
This post may include affiliate links.
"Yeah we wanted you to arm yourself more but not like this..."
“Study Reveals: Babies Are Stupid.” “World Death Rate Holding Steady At 100 Percent.” “CIA Realizes It’s Been Using Black Highlighters All These Years.”
There’s no mistaking an Onion headline; these are classics. Except, of course, for those moments when reality decides to cosplay them a little too well.
At this point, The Onion has become such a cultural touchstone that we often compare real life to The Onion, not the other way around.
Anyone should be right to hit Ron DeSantis with a car
So how did this satirical powerhouse earn its place as the ultimate benchmark for absurdity? How did a media outlet named after a layered vegetable end up producing one-liners everyone recognizes instantly?
Given how on-point they are with modern humor, you might assume The Onion popped up in the early 2000s.
But the story actually begins in 1988, when University of Wisconsin–Madison students Tim Keck and Christopher Johnson decided to launch a weekly print newspaper for satirical news—yes, The Onion.
"I don't want it but I am not brave enough to take the repressions from not wanting it..."
Keck had a newsroom pedigree: both his parents worked for The Hammond Times, and he’d already teamed up with cartoonist James Sturm to sell monthly calendars featuring Daily Cardinal comic characters.
The idea for a full-on satirical paper came from The Daily Cardinal’s annual April Fools’ parody issue.
As for the name? The stories vary.
Keck says it came from eating a lot of onion sandwiches. Early contributor Scott Dikkers claims it was “newspaper slang in the 1930s for a juicy, multi-layered story.” Editor Cole Bolton insists it was poking fun at a nearby campus bulletin called The Union.
Take your pick, it’s all delightfully ridiculous.
By 1989, Keck and Johnson sold the paper to Dikkers, along with advertising manager Peter Haise and typesetter Jonnie Wilder, for $16,000.
Dikkers went on to serve as The Onion’s longest-running editor-in-chief, from 1988–1999 and again from 2005–2008.
Over time, the writers realized traditional news practically begged to be parodied, with its stiff language, rigid tone, and a self-seriousness that made jokes land even harder.
Dikkers summed it up best: “In a world that seems to make less and less sense, as time goes on, it made sense that the ‘newspaper of record’ should also not make sense.”
The Onion, he explained, was born to publish “fake articles, fake reports, and overall outright, damnable lies” because, in a “post-truth world,” fake news sometimes feels like the only thing that makes sense.
Funnily enough, even The Onion’s own “About Us” page refuses to play it straight.
Instead of a typical mission statement, you get a gloriously over-the-top, tongue-in-cheek manifesto. If you didn’t know what publication you’d stumbled onto, or, say, had no idea how many people actually live on Earth, you might almost believe it.
“The Onion is the world’s leading news publication, offering highly acclaimed, universally revered coverage of breaking national, international, and local news events,” it declares.
“Rising from its humble beginnings as a print newspaper in 1756, The Onion now enjoys a daily readership of 4.3 trillion and has grown into the single most powerful and influential organization in human history.”
Clearly, not bad for a paper that supposedly predates the United States and somehow has half a trillion more readers than there are humans.
Ironically, the real news soon became so bizarre that even Dikkers struggled to distinguish Onion headlines from actual ones.
Meanwhile, as traditional newspapers folded, he suspected some outlets were borrowing The Onion’s formula. After all, more comedy meant more readers:
“I thought I was doing it as a joke. I wasn’t trying to influence the whole world of journalism,” said Dikkers.
sooo... in short he wants them to consider "alternative facts"?! ... in science?!
And then in 1996, The Onion launched online, allowing its satirical headlines to reach far beyond Wisconsin and spread across the globe, to readers like me.
Now, decades later, we scroll through real headlines that sound just as ridiculous and can’t help but ask: how did we get here?
This is called ethnic cleansing. With a sprinkling of genocide, and a side dish of war crimes and all finished off with crimes against humanity. The difference this time is that people aren't ashamed to support it. But the comments are there for all to see, and for employers to see in ten years time when the trials have started in the Hague.
Of course! You can't have A1 without steak, and steak is expensive.