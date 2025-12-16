ADVERTISEMENT

Dani and Lulu is the kind of comic that feels chaotic and heartfelt at the same time. Created by Mike Swaim, the series blends spontaneous, offbeat humor with moments of genuine warmth, often coming together in bursts of last-minute creativity that add to its charm.

While the jokes can be weird and unpredictable, the heart of the comic is friendship. Beneath the chaos and quirks, there’s a strong sense of love, loyalty, and connection that gives Dani and Lulu its emotional core and makes it so relatable.

Scroll down to check out a selection of the most recent comics from the series.

More info: Instagram