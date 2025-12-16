ADVERTISEMENT

Dani and Lulu is the kind of comic that feels chaotic and heartfelt at the same time. Created by Mike Swaim, the series blends spontaneous, offbeat humor with moments of genuine warmth, often coming together in bursts of last-minute creativity that add to its charm.

While the jokes can be weird and unpredictable, the heart of the comic is friendship. Beneath the chaos and quirks, there’s a strong sense of love, loyalty, and connection that gives Dani and Lulu its emotional core and makes it so relatable.

Scroll down to check out a selection of the most recent comics from the series.

More info: Instagram

#1

Comic strip from Dani & Lulu by Mike Swaim featuring a green character baking human foods and a humorous reaction.

    #2

    Dani and Lulu comic strip by Mike Swaim showing a chaotic Black Friday shopping scene with characters arguing and running.

    #3

    Dani & Lulu comic panels showing characters in a space suit and campfire scene with dialogue under the moonlight.

    #4

    Dani and Lulu characters reunite with a child in a colorful comic strip from the Dani and Lulu comics by Mike Swaim.

    #5

    Two Dani & Lulu characters sledding down a snowy hill, featuring playful winter fun and comic-style illustrations.

    #6

    Dani and Lulu comic strip by Mike Swaim featuring a humorous Thanksgiving turkey discussion.

    #7

    Dani and Lulu characters discussing comics and imaginations in a colorful comic strip panel by Mike Swaim.

    #8

    Dani and Lulu comic panels explaining a unique chess game with no kings on a chalkboard-style background.

    #9

    Zombies in Dani & Lulu comics by Mike Swaim using brain products and reacting to influencers humorously.

    #10

    Dani ice skating outdoors in winter gear with a red hat and purple skirt in a colorful Dani & Lulu comic by Mike Swaim.

    #11

    Dani and Lulu comic strip with characters discussing cold weather and unusual origins in a colorful forest setting.

    #12

    Green cartoon character with a pink bow drinks pumpkin spice in a 27 new Dani & Lulu comics by Mike Swaim.

    #13

    Dani opening a closet revealing a skeleton and a green creature in a colorful Dani & Lulu comic by Mike Swaim.

    #14

    Dani & Lulu comic strip showing a classroom career day discussion featuring a girl aspiring to be a stellar engineer.

    #15

    Dani and Lulu comic panels featuring a girl and alien discussing imagination, science, and secrecy outdoors.

    #16

    Dani and Lulu characters enjoying a whimsical meal in a colorful comic panel by Mike Swaim.

    #17

    Dani and Lulu comic panels at night in a graveyard, featuring ghost characters and humorous ghost gossip scenes.

    #18

    Dani and Lulu comic strip featuring a purple bow with mind-enhancing abilities and humorous dialogue by Mike Swaim.

    #19

    Dani and Lulu comics scene with characters talking and reacting inside a building in a colorful comic strip style.

    #20

    Green character with a pink bow experiences cursed objects in a Dani & Lulu comic by Mike Swaim.

    #21

    Black and white Dani & Lulu comic panels featuring ghostly characters and humorous dialogue by Mike Swaim.

    #22

    Dani and Lulu in a colorful comic strip exploring doors, humor, and age-appropriate content by Mike Swaim.

    #23

    Dani and Lulu comic panels featuring characters exploring doors with quirky signs and humorous dialogue.

    #24

    Comic panels from Dani & Lulu by Mike Swaim showing characters in a humorous scene involving crab transformations.

    #25

    Dani and Lulu comic by Mike Swaim showing characters enjoying a snowy day and discussing school and P.E. credit.

    #26

    Comic strip featuring cartoon pirates and a green creature discussing story endings in Dani & Lulu comics by Mike Swaim.

    #27

    Four-panel Dani & Lulu comic by Mike Swaim showing humorous dialogue between a boy, girl, and a green creature.

