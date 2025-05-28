ADVERTISEMENT

Life doesn’t always go according to plan—but sometimes, an unexpected turn leads us exactly where we’re meant to be. That was the case for Mike Swaim, a North Carolina-based artist whose journey into comics began in the most surprising way: with a gentle push from his daughter after he was laid off in 2013.

Inspired by his love of sci-fi, his travels, and a background in anthropology, Mike’s illustrations combine charm, wit, and subtle life lessons. Characters like Dani and Lulu, born from early sketches he shared online, quickly took on a life of their own—and now, they’re at the heart of his creative world.

Scroll down to explore the most recent strips from this series that we’ve selected for you today.

More info: Instagram

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Black and white wholesome and witty comic strip showing scared characters hiding under blankets watching the news.

trillion.pixels Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST

We had the pleasure of speaking with the creator behind the delightfully chaotic comic series featuring Dani and Lulu—a girl and her... well, possibly a monster. Mike Swaim shared how heart, humor, and a touch of absurdity shape each comic strip.

When asked to sum up his work in just three words, the artist replied, “Chaotic, heartfelt, quirky.” The chaos, he explained, comes from his last-minute creative bursts—“It’s less of a creative process and more of a mild artistic panic, fueled by snacks.” At its core, though, the comic is about friendship. “Despite all the weirdness, there’s always love and loyalty underneath the chaos.” As for the quirky part, that’s thanks to a freeform, offbeat process fueled by stream-of-consciousness humor and cultural misunderstandings.
RELATED:
    #2

    Comic panels featuring characters discussing a wholesome and witty comic by the artist Kim with humor and spice.

    trillion.pixels Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #3

    Wholesome and witty comic panel showing two characters playing a monster-themed video game with joyful expressions.

    trillion.pixels Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Ideas for the comic can spark anywhere—sometimes from a random thought, a daily prompt, or even the comic itself. “I’ll sit down and ask, ‘What are Dani and Lulu up to today?’ and if I haven’t slammed my head against the table, that often sparks something.” Mike has drawn inspiration from online challenges like Inktober and Comictober, and often folds in references to anthropology, his travels, and even other webcomic creators. A favorite ongoing bit? Lulu's frustration at constantly being compared to Lovecraft’s Cthulhu—“She does not want to be stereotyped as an evil cosmic horror.”
    #4

    Black and white wholesome and witty comics featuring a cactus in various imaginative scenarios and characters.

    trillion.pixels Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #5

    Black-and-white comic panels featuring quirky characters in humorous, wholesome scenes from 28 wholesome and witty comics by this artist.

    trillion.pixels Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    When it comes to comedic influences, he cites classics like Peanuts, Nancy, and Calvin and Hobbes, praising their mastery of timing and tone. “Those three are probably the biggest influences, and I like sneaking little nods to them into Dani and Lulu when I can.” Groucho Marx also left an impression—“One day maybe I’ll land those ‘Marx.’” And while choosing a favorite comic wasn’t easy, two stand out: ‘Cuddle Fish’, a pun-based gag about Lulu’s love for cuttlefish, and a nearly wordless beach comic that dives under the sea. “Those quiet comics are some of my favorites to make.”
    #6

    Black and white comic strip showing kids watching a funny ghost movie, featuring wholesome and witty comics by this artist.

    trillion.pixels Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #7

    Black and white wholesome comic panel showing two kids sitting quietly while their parents chat in silhouette.

    trillion.pixels Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #8

    Comic strip featuring wholesome and witty comics about cosplay, sci-fi shows, and friendship by the artist Mike Swalm.

    trillion.pixels Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    Comic panels showing characters in witty monster and horror-themed costumes, featuring wholesome and witty comics by this artist.

    trillion.pixels Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #10

    Black and white comic panels featuring witty and wholesome illustrations by the artist with playful monster characters.

    trillion.pixels Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #11

    Black and white comic strip featuring witty dialogue about Batman, showcasing wholesome and witty comics by this artist.

    trillion.pixels Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #12

    Black and white wholesome and witty comic panels featuring cute skeleton characters in humorous scenes.

    trillion.pixels Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #13

    Black and white wholesome and witty comic strip by Mike Swaim showing two characters hiking and enjoying nature.

    trillion.pixels Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #14

    Black and white comic panels showing a spider and a character with a skull face expressing excitement about babies in wholesome comics.

    trillion.pixels Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #15

    Black and white wholesome and witty comic showing characters exploring and floating on the moon surface in astronaut suits.

    trillion.pixels Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #16

    Comic featuring wholesome and witty characters Dani and Lulu in a humorous bus and city scene.

    trillion.pixels Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #17

    Wholesome and witty comic panels showing characters discussing slime as a way animals show affection and social bonds.

    trillion.pixels Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #18

    Black and white wholesome and witty comic strip featuring two characters discussing sisterly bonds and quirky promises.

    trillion.pixels Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #19

    Black and white wholesome and witty comic strip featuring Halloween cauldron and sugar witches characters.

    trillion.pixels Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #20

    Black and white comic strip showing characters wearing childhood masks with witty and wholesome humor by this artist.

    trillion.pixels Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #21

    Cute Halloween comic strip showing a character discovering no candy inside a pumpkin in wholesome witty comics style.

    trillion.pixels Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #22

    Black and white wholesome and witty comics featuring two quirky characters in various playful and adventurous scenes.

    trillion.pixels Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #23

    Black and white wholesome and witty comic panels showing a shooting star and a conversation about omens and TV shows.

    trillion.pixels Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #24

    Comic strip featuring a witty conversation about vinyl records, showcasing wholesome and witty comics by this artist.

    trillion.pixels Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #25

    Black and white wholesome and witty comics by this artist featuring characters discussing kindness and online negativity.

    trillion.pixels Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #26

    Black and white comic panels depicting a graveyard scene with witty dialogue about death and myths, showcasing wholesome comics.

    trillion.pixels Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #27

    Wholesome and witty comics featuring a green creature bonding with a cactus and friends in a colorful comic strip.

    trillion.pixels Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #28

    Black and white comic panels featuring a character discussing Halloween traditions and costume challenges in a witty style.

    trillion.pixels Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!