Life doesn’t always go according to plan—but sometimes, an unexpected turn leads us exactly where we’re meant to be. That was the case for Mike Swaim, a North Carolina-based artist whose journey into comics began in the most surprising way: with a gentle push from his daughter after he was laid off in 2013.
Inspired by his love of sci-fi, his travels, and a background in anthropology, Mike’s illustrations combine charm, wit, and subtle life lessons. Characters like Dani and Lulu, born from early sketches he shared online, quickly took on a life of their own—and now, they’re at the heart of his creative world.
We had the pleasure of speaking with the creator behind the delightfully chaotic comic series featuring Dani and Lulu—a girl and her... well, possibly a monster. Mike Swaim shared how heart, humor, and a touch of absurdity shape each comic strip.
When asked to sum up his work in just three words, the artist replied, “Chaotic, heartfelt, quirky.” The chaos, he explained, comes from his last-minute creative bursts—“It’s less of a creative process and more of a mild artistic panic, fueled by snacks.” At its core, though, the comic is about friendship. “Despite all the weirdness, there’s always love and loyalty underneath the chaos.” As for the quirky part, that’s thanks to a freeform, offbeat process fueled by stream-of-consciousness humor and cultural misunderstandings.
Ideas for the comic can spark anywhere—sometimes from a random thought, a daily prompt, or even the comic itself. “I’ll sit down and ask, ‘What are Dani and Lulu up to today?’ and if I haven’t slammed my head against the table, that often sparks something.” Mike has drawn inspiration from online challenges like Inktober and Comictober, and often folds in references to anthropology, his travels, and even other webcomic creators. A favorite ongoing bit? Lulu's frustration at constantly being compared to Lovecraft’s Cthulhu—“She does not want to be stereotyped as an evil cosmic horror.”
When it comes to comedic influences, he cites classics like Peanuts, Nancy, and Calvin and Hobbes, praising their mastery of timing and tone. “Those three are probably the biggest influences, and I like sneaking little nods to them into Dani and Lulu when I can.” Groucho Marx also left an impression—“One day maybe I’ll land those ‘Marx.’” And while choosing a favorite comic wasn’t easy, two stand out: ‘Cuddle Fish’, a pun-based gag about Lulu’s love for cuttlefish, and a nearly wordless beach comic that dives under the sea. “Those quiet comics are some of my favorites to make.”