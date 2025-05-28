ADVERTISEMENT

Life doesn’t always go according to plan—but sometimes, an unexpected turn leads us exactly where we’re meant to be. That was the case for Mike Swaim, a North Carolina-based artist whose journey into comics began in the most surprising way: with a gentle push from his daughter after he was laid off in 2013.

Inspired by his love of sci-fi, his travels, and a background in anthropology, Mike’s illustrations combine charm, wit, and subtle life lessons. Characters like Dani and Lulu, born from early sketches he shared online, quickly took on a life of their own—and now, they’re at the heart of his creative world.

Scroll down to explore the most recent strips from this series that we’ve selected for you today.

More info: Instagram