#1

Jackie Chan vs. Walter White

Jackie Chan aiming a pool cue in a bar setting next to a side view of a man with glasses under a cloudy sky, who would win in a fight.

New Line Cinema , Sony Pictures Entertainment, Inc. Report

    #2

    The Grinch vs. Willy Wonka

    A side-by-side comparison of two iconic characters suggesting who would win in a fight between them.

    Universal Pictures Report

    markglass avatar
    Lotekguy
    Lotekguy
    Community Member
    41 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The Oompa Loompas would help Willie if needed. It wouldn't be just a one on one.

    #3

    The Mask vs. Deadpool

    The Mask character with a rose versus Deadpool in a red and black suit, illustrating a who would win in a fight scenario.

    New Line Cinema , Marvel Entertainment Report

    #4

    Dr. House vs. John Wick

    Two intense men standing in contrasting settings, hinting at a dramatic scene of who would win in a fight.

    Summit Entertainment Report

    #5

    Chandler Bing vs. Jim Halpert

    Side-by-side images of two men smiling, representing a comparison for who would win in a fight debate.

    Warner Bros. , 3 Arts Entertainment Report

    lorqen avatar
    Mysterion
    Mysterion
    Community Member
    2 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Jim will prank his way to victory without even standing up from his desk

    #6

    Tony Soprano vs. Pablo Escobar

    Two men in tense poses, one eating at a table and the other sitting behind stacks of money, depicting who would win in a fight.

    HBO , Netflix Report

    #7

    Dobby vs. Olaf

    Side-by-side images of a fantasy creature and a snowman in a snowy forest, illustrating who would win in a fight scenarios.

    Warner Bros. , Disney Enterprises, Inc. Report

    #8

    Wednesday Addams vs. Lydia Deetz

    Two young women with dark hair facing each other, depicting a tense moment for who would win in a fight debate.

    Paramount Pictures , Warner Bros. Report

    #9

    Hannibal Lecter vs. Sherlock Holmes

    Close-up of two men in a tense face-off, one wearing a mask and the other in a black hat, imagining who would win in a fight

    Orion Pictures , Warner Bros. Report

    #10

    Mulan vs. Merida

    Split image showing an animated warrior holding a sword and a red-haired archer aiming an arrow in an intense fight scene.

    Disney Enterprises, Inc. Report

    #11

    Kim Kardashian vs. Paris Hilton

    Two women in black outfits seated side by side, evoking the question of who would win in a fight.

    FX Network , Sony Pictures Entertainment, Inc. Report

    #12

    Homer Simpson vs. Joey Tribbiani

    Split image showing Homer Simpson in a work outfit and Joey Tribbiani casually smiling, illustrating who would win in a fight.

    Gracie Films , Warner Bros. Report

    markglass avatar
    Lotekguy
    Lotekguy
    Community Member
    35 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Joey is probably tougher, but Homer has taken much more abuse without lasting injuries.

    #13

    Shrek vs. The Hulk

    Side-by-side image of Shrek and Hulk characters illustrating who would win in a fight scenario.

    DreamWorks Studios , Universal Pictures Report

    #14

    Katniss Everdeen vs. Lara Croft

    Two women in action poses, one aiming a bow in a forest and the other standing in an ancient setting, who would win in a fight

    Lionsgate Films Inc. , Paramount Pictures Report

    markglass avatar
    Lotekguy
    Lotekguy
    Community Member
    7 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Not quite fair.There's only one Katniss, but there've been two Laras, and both have better weapons.

    #15

    Jack Sparrow vs. The Joker

    Jack Sparrow and Joker characters in costume, posed dramatically in separate scenes, illustrating who would win in a fight.

    Disney Enterprises, Inc. , Warner Bros. Report

    #16

    Michael Scott vs. Alan

    Two men facing each other in contrasting styles, illustrating a hypothetical who would win in a fight scenario.

    3 Arts Entertainment , Warner Bros. Report

    #17

    Regina George vs. Blair Waldorf

    Two women in contrasting outfits facing each other, illustrating the concept of who would win in a fight scenario.

    Paramount Pictures , Warner Bros. Report

    Spider-Man vs. Batman

    Spider-Man and Batman facing off in a dramatic scene, exploring who would win in a fight between the two heroes.

    Columbia Pictures , Warner Bros. Report

    #19

    Gandalf vs. Dumbledore

    Two elderly men with long white beards, one in dark robes and one in rich red robes, representing who would win in a fight.

    New Line Cinema , Warner Bros. Report

    #20

    Judge Judy vs. Dr. Phil

    Portraits of a judge and a man in a suit facing the camera, representing who would win in a fight scenario.

    Big Ticket Television , CBS Media Ventures Report

    debandtoby13 avatar
    Lady Eowyn
    Lady Eowyn
    Community Member
    50 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    She'll wipe the floor with him. No way she'd put up with his BS.

    #21

    Mr. Bean vs. Ace Ventura

    Comedic characters in contrasting poses, illustrating a playful scenario of who would win in a fight.

    Tiger Aspect Productions , Morgan Creek Entertainment Report

    #22

    Gollum vs. Dwight Schrute

    Gollum and Dwight Schrute side by side, portraying a fictional scenario of who would win in a fight.

    New Line Cinema , 3 Arts Entertainment Report

    #23

    Gordon Ramsay vs. Simon Cowell

    Split image showing a Hell’s Kitchen chef with intense expression and a man casually sipping a drink, who would win in a fight.

    A. Smith & Co. Productions , IMDb Report

    #24

    Hades vs. Ursula

    Split image showing animated villain characters Hades with blue flaming hair and Ursula with tentacles, depicting who would win in a fight.

    Disney Enterprises, Inc. Report

