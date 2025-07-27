“Can Shrek Beat The Hulk?”: Vote On These 24 Made-Up Fights Between Famous Characters
Who’s winning the fight?🥊
We know that there’s no reason for these matchups to exist - but here they are. This poll gives you 24 pairs of characters from movies, TV, cartoons, and even reality shows, all thrown into made-up fights. Some pairs are weird, even. Others make absolutely no sense. But you still have to choose the W.
Scroll down and let the fight begin!
🚀 💡 Want more or looking for something else? Head over to the Brainy Center and explore our full collection of quizzes and trivia designed to test your knowledge, reveal hidden insights, and spark your curiosity.💡 🚀
This post may include affiliate links.
Jackie Chan vs. Walter White
The Grinch vs. Willy Wonka
The Mask vs. Deadpool
Dr. House vs. John Wick
Chandler Bing vs. Jim Halpert
Tony Soprano vs. Pablo Escobar
Dobby vs. Olaf
Wednesday Addams vs. Lydia Deetz
Hannibal Lecter vs. Sherlock Holmes
Mulan vs. Merida
Kim Kardashian vs. Paris Hilton
Homer Simpson vs. Joey Tribbiani
Shrek vs. The Hulk
Katniss Everdeen vs. Lara Croft
Jack Sparrow vs. The Joker
Michael Scott vs. Alan
Regina George vs. Blair Waldorf
Spider-Man vs. Batman
Gandalf vs. Dumbledore
Judge Judy vs. Dr. Phil
She'll wipe the floor with him. No way she'd put up with his BS.