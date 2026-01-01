38 Bold Tweets That Hit A Nerve For A Lot Of People (New Pics)Interview With Expert
You know the feeling when the news won’t just stop, and at some point it all starts to feel exhausting, and repetitive. Luckily, the Internet always manages to come to the rescue.
We are talking about sarcasm, memes and those brutally honest posts that, let’s be honest, are basically why most of us spend time online anyway.
And what better place to get your daily dose of humor than the ‘White People Twitter’ subreddit, where the internet’s collective mood is on full display in real time?
Don’t worry, the screenshots posted here are less about race itself, and more about a cultural tone – witty, self-aware potshots at politicians, the rich and the privileged, as well as the absurd posts they post on Twitter (sorry, X) and BlueSky.
This post may include affiliate links.
Love This For Him
Lmao he ain’t welcome in our village pub either !thankfully it’s always busy ,but he n the orange thing ain’t welcome !
Education Betters Everything
The Truth Of The Situation
When magas claim that "libruals" are showing no sympathy for his family, nor empathy for his "wife", I simply remind them that we are showing EXACTLY the same amount of sympathy that lil'dead charlie kirk EVER showed for the THOUSANDS of children slaughtered in the many, many...many...school shootings that he, and they simply ignored.
He's So Stupid
Sarcasm and internet memes seem to be the most common form of humor in political content, because sometimes laughing at the chaos is the only way to make sense of it all.
Terry Hanley, Professor of Counselling Psychology at The University of Manchester, says that satirical content resonates more with people because it simplifies complex situations into something “emotionally immediate.”
“Humor lets people share opinions, frustration, or disbelief in ways that feel accessible and relatable. Online communities help people make sense of what’s happening in the world together,” he tells Bored Panda.
All Of This All The Time
Yup
To Act Presidential
Hypocrisy
Political memes often come with their fair share of controversies, and this community is no exception.
Earlier this year, the subreddit was banned for 72 hours after some of the comments and posts angered Elon Musk.
The official notice on Reddit explained the ban was due to “a prevalence of violent content,” and added that "debate and dissent are welcome on Reddit - threats and doxing are not."
The comments in question were allegedly calling for violence against some political officials.
The controversy gained more traction after Musk had a public outburst on his own platform, X, saying that the online community broke the law.
Gdi The Simpsons Really Predict The Future, Don't They?
Call me what you want, but unlimited access to p0rnography for anyone is MUCH more acceptable to me than surveillance state and censorship.
There's Nothing Quite Like Republican Hypocrisy!
Vance does visit countries that the Dοtսrd wants to invade for his Peace Prize.
I Remember And Knew That Wouldn't Happen Here. A Certain Party Is Choosing Party, Over Country Here
Ever since the controversy, the community has become stricter, closely moderating comments and posts. They even pinned a PSA that reads: “Due to the recent climate in the US, reddit is interpreting these rules strictly.”
Ironically, the controversy helped more people discover the community.
And how did Reddit users react to all this drama? With plenty of jokes, sarcasm and memes, of course.
Betty Knows Best
He admits that his head is one giant wormhole yet he denies science.
I Wish It Were Surreal, But It Is Not Surreal. The Horror Is That It Is Real!
I Hate It Here
Was it the same group of judges? Or it it now okay to be racist because it's a bunch of blatantly corrupt Trump sycophants calling the shots?
It's A Sick Joke And We Need To Know Where The Punch Line Is
But even in these communities, humor can easily drift into hostility if the norms are not clear.
Following the controversy, the subreddit’s new rule states: “Do not post gifs that are or can be interpreted as being violent in nature, for example of guillotines.”
Professor Hanley says what resonates most online is not always what is most accurate — it is often what feels “emotionally satisfying” in the moment.
“When people feel confused, angry, or overwhelmed, a sharp joke can feel clarifying and relieving. But that same simplicity can also flatten nuance, reinforce existing beliefs, or reward outrage over understanding,” he adds.
That is why moderation decisions often need to tread the delicate line between user rights with community safety.
“When these ecosystems are well connected and well moderated, online communities can be a genuinely helpful part of how people cope and learn,” the professor notes.
I Really Love South Park Right Now
Imagine Having That Kind Of Time
Stupid Kids And Their Stupid Opinions
Trying to make your daughter as dumb as you isn't the flex you think it is.
At the same time, humor can also be used to soften the online dialogue in general. Funny content can diffuse tension and anger, something which is all too common on social media platforms.
It gives people a much-needed breather from the typical comment wars and heated debates.
“Reddit communities can offer both information and emotional support, particularly for people who may feel isolated or overwhelmed,” Professor Hanley believes.
He says these groups are part of wider ecosystems of support and learning, alongside journalism, education, professional services, and offline relationships.
This Is... Disheartening
This, Plus The Billboards That Are Up In Russia
When He’s Allowed To Cook…. This Dude Is One Of The Best!
Studies also show that humor mixed with politics somehow manages to grab our attention and makes all the messy, confusing political stories easier to understand.
“We often hear a lot about the downsides of being online, but these spaces are also where many people now get news, support, and a sense of connection. Used well, they can help people cope and feel understood — but they work best when paired with critical thinking and good moderation,” Professor Hanley adds.
It is no wonder then that these spaces feel more united — after all, laughter really is contagious.
Like Kirk Or Hate Him, This Is Absolutely Unacceptable!
Oh, it wasn't POLITICAL violence. It was merely someone upholding their "God-given right to own guns" - which from is a direct quote of Kirk's.
New Kid Rock Troll From Newsom
🔥disney Stock Dropped 7% After Canceling Kimmel
I hate how Disney has a stranglehold on a significant chunk of the entertainment industry. Hell, even in my country you cannot access a lot of content legally because Disney somehow became the only ones to buy the rights to distribute it and then doesn’t renew anything so a lot of foreign shows and movies are lost here
Deserved
Maga Is Absolutely Losing It In The Thread
Angel bloke - wasn't he a wrestler that couldn't act or something? As for the rest... 🤷
Woke Maga
Thank You For Your Attention To This Matter!
They Are Too Busy Chasing Down Farmers And Carrying Out Trumps “Revenge” Agenda
Managed To Laugh Today
Dana “Ding Dong” Perino - Newsom Has Brought The Caps Back Out
Here. We. Go
He Needs The BBQ Sauce For His Backside For Added Authenticity….🤣
Now We’re Cooking! Ca/NY!
The Texas house didn't "pass", they were locked in with no choice but to either accept the proposal or pee on the floor. This is literally no different to a sham-election in a third world country where you are coerced into the one and only choice that must be made.
You Can Resume Your Normal Programming Now
No Wonder The Texts Didn’t Pass The Sniff Test
Aoc Is Gearing Up For A Presidential Or Senate Run In 2028
This comment is hidden. Click here to view.
Presumably there's a black people twitter and a brown people twitter too? This just seems to be "anti-America".
Nope. Just 'anti-turning America into a dystopian hellhole'. Many of us like America and Americans - we DON'T like criminals and narcissists ruining the lives of millions for personal gain. Unfortunately, since criminals and narcissists are in charge in America, the image of the country as a whole is suffering.
Since criminals and narcissists are in charge and are screwing with the global order/trade/partnerships/etc for fun and profit, the image of the country as a whole is tanking.
This comment is hidden. Click here to view.
Presumably there's a black people twitter and a brown people twitter too? This just seems to be "anti-America".
Nope. Just 'anti-turning America into a dystopian hellhole'. Many of us like America and Americans - we DON'T like criminals and narcissists ruining the lives of millions for personal gain. Unfortunately, since criminals and narcissists are in charge in America, the image of the country as a whole is suffering.
Since criminals and narcissists are in charge and are screwing with the global order/trade/partnerships/etc for fun and profit, the image of the country as a whole is tanking.