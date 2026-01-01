ADVERTISEMENT

You know the feeling when the news won’t just stop, and at some point it all starts to feel exhausting, and repetitive. Luckily, the Internet always manages to come to the rescue.

We are talking about sarcasm, memes and those brutally honest posts that, let’s be honest, are basically why most of us spend time online anyway.

And what better place to get your daily dose of humor than the ‘White People Twitter’ subreddit, where the internet’s collective mood is on full display in real time?

Don’t worry, the screenshots posted here are less about race itself, and more about a cultural tone – witty, self-aware potshots at politicians, the rich and the privileged, as well as the absurd posts they post on Twitter (sorry, X) and BlueSky.

#1

Love This For Him

Tweet showing JD Vance rejected by British pub staff with multiple images, highlighting bold tweets that hit a nerve.

Lmao he ain’t welcome in our village pub either !thankfully it’s always busy ,but he n the orange thing ain’t welcome !

    #2

    Education Betters Everything

    Tweet by Ken Klippenstein about Germany producing legendary physicists and mathematicians, highlighting education and social issues.

    #3

    The Truth Of The Situation

    Tweet screenshot by Andrea Junker discussing Charlie Kirk with bold tweets that hit a nerve on political violence and extremism.

    CrunchM Report

    21points
    POST
    When magas claim that "libruals" are showing no sympathy for his family, nor empathy for his "wife", I simply remind them that we are showing EXACTLY the same amount of sympathy that lil'dead charlie kirk EVER showed for the THOUSANDS of children slaughtered in the many, many...many...school shootings that he, and they simply ignored.

    #4

    He's So Stupid

    Tweet from Kumail Nanjiani with bold statement that resonates widely, illustrating bold tweets that hit a nerve for many people.

    The orange Luna rice ya all voted in 😂

    Sarcasm and internet memes seem to be the most common form of humor in political content, because sometimes laughing at the chaos is the only way to make sense of it all.

    Terry Hanley, Professor of Counselling Psychology at The University of Manchester, says that satirical content resonates more with people because it simplifies complex situations into something “emotionally immediate.”

    “Humor lets people share opinions, frustration, or disbelief in ways that feel accessible and relatable. Online communities help people make sense of what’s happening in the world together,” he tells Bored Panda.
    #5

    All Of This All The Time

    Tweet citing Gavin Newsom accusing a president of corruption, with a man speaking at a press event and US flags in the background.

    Trump is a pedophile, rapist and many times convicted felon.

    #6

    Yup

    Screenshot of a bold tweet about Charlie Kirk losing a gun debate with high engagement and reactions.

    #7

    To Act Presidential

    Tweet screenshot by Dj Omega Mvp criticizing Fox News, illustrating bold tweets that hit a nerve for many people.

    #8

    Hypocrisy

    Screenshot of a bold tweet criticizing political mainstream media, highlighting controversial opinions and public reactions.

    Political memes often come with their fair share of controversies, and this community is no exception.

    Earlier this year, the subreddit was banned for 72 hours after some of the comments and posts angered Elon Musk.

    The official notice on Reddit explained the ban was due to “a prevalence of violent content,” and added that "debate and dissent are welcome on Reddit - threats and doxing are not."

    The comments in question were allegedly calling for violence against some political officials.

    The controversy gained more traction after Musk had a public outburst on his own platform, X, saying that the online community broke the law.
    #9

    Gdi The Simpsons Really Predict The Future, Don't They?

    Tweet discussing The Simpsons episode on artistic freedom and discomfort, part of bold tweets that hit a nerve for many.

    Call me what you want, but unlimited access to p0rnography for anyone is MUCH more acceptable to me than surveillance state and censorship.

    #10

    There's Nothing Quite Like Republican Hypocrisy!

    Tweet by Karly Kingsley criticizing political figures for taxpayer-funded actions, highlighting bold tweets that hit a nerve.

    Vance does visit countries that the Dοtսrd wants to invade for his Peace Prize.

    #11

    I Remember And Knew That Wouldn't Happen Here. A Certain Party Is Choosing Party, Over Country Here

    Bold tweet discussing political power grabs and impeachment, highlighting a South Korean president's actions and consequences.

    Ever since the controversy, the community has become stricter, closely moderating comments and posts. They even pinned a PSA that reads: “Due to the recent climate in the US, reddit is interpreting these rules strictly.”

    Ironically, the controversy helped more people discover the community.

    And how did Reddit users react to all this drama? With plenty of jokes, sarcasm and memes, of course.
    #12

    Betty Knows Best

    Tweet discussing mass shootings with differing American and global perspectives, highlighting bold tweets that hit a nerve.

    He admits that his head is one giant wormhole yet he denies science.

    #13

    I Wish It Were Surreal, But It Is Not Surreal. The Horror Is That It Is Real!

    Screenshot of a bold tweet discussing political issues, highlighting the impact of social media and public accountability.

    #14

    I Hate It Here

    Tweet by Victor Shi highlighting a bold tweet that hits a nerve about Supreme Court race rulings with 236K views.

    Was it the same group of judges? Or it it now okay to be racist because it's a bunch of blatantly corrupt Trump sycophants calling the shots?

    #15

    It's A Sick Joke And We Need To Know Where The Punch Line Is

    Tweet highlighting a bold political statement that resonates deeply with many people on social media.

    But even in these communities, humor can easily drift into hostility if the norms are not clear.

    Following the controversy, the subreddit’s new rule states: “Do not post gifs that are or can be interpreted as being violent in nature, for example of guillotines.”

    Professor Hanley says what resonates most online is not always what is most accurate — it is often what feels “emotionally satisfying” in the moment.

    “When people feel confused, angry, or overwhelmed, a sharp joke can feel clarifying and relieving. But that same simplicity can also flatten nuance, reinforce existing beliefs, or reward outrage over understanding,” he adds.

    That is why moderation decisions often need to tread the delicate line between user rights with community safety.

    “When these ecosystems are well connected and well moderated, online communities can be a genuinely helpful part of how people cope and learn,” the professor notes.
    #16

    I Really Love South Park Right Now

    South Park updates profile picture with bold tweet response sparking reactions that hit a nerve for many people online.

    People should do to Kristi Noem what she did to her puppy.

    #17

    Imagine Having That Kind Of Time

    Bold tweets screenshot showing a humorous tweet about strong feelings on the Cracker Barrel logo.

    #18

    Stupid Kids And Their Stupid Opinions

    Tweet about teaching daughter economics through a lemonade stand explaining capitalism and communism concepts.

    Trying to make your daughter as dumb as you isn't the flex you think it is.

    At the same time, humor can also be used to soften the online dialogue in general. Funny content can diffuse tension and anger, something which is all too common on social media platforms.

    It gives people a much-needed breather from the typical comment wars and heated debates.

    “Reddit communities can offer both information and emotional support, particularly for people who may feel isolated or overwhelmed,” Professor Hanley believes. 

    He says these groups are part of wider ecosystems of support and learning, alongside journalism, education, professional services, and offline relationships.
    #19

    This Is... Disheartening

    Tweet showing cartoon bots labeled Chinese and Russian prodding a US map, illustrating bold tweets that hit a nerve about state-backed activity.

    The problem is they don't realize how lazy the average american is. If the civil war could be waged from a couch, oh baby it would be going on right now.

    #20

    This, Plus The Billboards That Are Up In Russia

    Screenshot of bold tweets showing photos of historic Russian Orthodox churches in Alaska sparking strong reactions online.

    #21

    When He’s Allowed To Cook…. This Dude Is One Of The Best!

    Tweet by Aaron Rupar showing Gov. Tim Walz speaking at a DNC meeting with bold political commentary trending on social media.

    Studies also show that humor mixed with politics somehow manages to grab our attention and makes all the messy, confusing political stories easier to understand.

    “We often hear a lot about the downsides of being online, but these spaces are also where many people now get news, support, and a sense of connection. Used well, they can help people cope and feel understood — but they work best when paired with critical thinking and good moderation,” Professor Hanley adds.

    It is no wonder then that these spaces feel more united — after all, laughter really is contagious.
    #22

    Like Kirk Or Hate Him, This Is Absolutely Unacceptable!

    Tweet from Gavin Newsom condemning political violence, highlighting bold tweets that hit a nerve for many people.

    Oh, it wasn't POLITICAL violence. It was merely someone upholding their "God-given right to own guns" - which from is a direct quote of Kirk's.

    #23

    New Kid Rock Troll From Newsom

    Tweet from Governor Newsom Press Office addressing residency and controversial opinions, highlighting bold tweets that hit a nerve.

    #24

    🔥disney Stock Dropped 7% After Canceling Kimmel

    Screenshot of a bold tweet about Disney stock dropping and a call to boycott Disney brands.

    I hate how Disney has a stranglehold on a significant chunk of the entertainment industry. Hell, even in my country you cannot access a lot of content legally because Disney somehow became the only ones to buy the rights to distribute it and then doesn’t renew anything so a lot of foreign shows and movies are lost here

    #25

    Deserved

    Tweet highlighting a bold statement about Disney's financial loss by Jimmy Kimmel, part of bold tweets collection.

    #26

    Maga Is Absolutely Losing It In The Thread

    Digital artwork depicting a man in a suit being comforted by three others, a bold tweet reflecting empathy for many.

    Angel bloke - wasn't he a wrestler that couldn't act or something? As for the rest... 🤷

    #27

    Woke Maga

    Tweet exchange screenshot showing bold tweets that hit a nerve with political comments and reactions online.

    #28

    Thank You For Your Attention To This Matter!

    Screenshot of a bold tweet that hit a nerve, discussing a controversial opinion about Kid Rock and public perception.

    #29

    This Is Absolutely Authoritarian!!

    Texas House Speaker locking lawmakers in chambers, bold tweet highlighting political actions on congressional maps bill debate.

    #30

    They Are Too Busy Chasing Down Farmers And Carrying Out Trumps “Revenge” Agenda

    Bold tweet questioning homeland security and FBI response to online threats, reflecting on frustration shared by many people.

    The FBI was too busy redacting the Epstein files, DOJ was too busy threatening opponents, and Homeland Insecurity was too busy deporting people (even Native Americans).

    #31

    Managed To Laugh Today

    Tweet by Molly Knight sharing a bold and humorous message that hits a nerve with many people online.

    #32

    Dana “Ding Dong” Perino - Newsom Has Brought The Caps Back Out

    Bold tweet from Governor Newsom's press office humorously criticizing Fox and Trump, sparking strong reactions online.

    📢 THAT'S MUCH HARDER TO READ WHEN IT IS BEING SHOUTED. 📢

    #33

    Here. We. Go

    Tweet from Governor Newsom Press Office stating Kristi Noem will have a bad day, featuring bold tweets that hit a nerve.

    #34

    He Needs The BBQ Sauce For His Backside For Added Authenticity….🤣

    A bold tweet showing California Governor Gavin Newsom laughing with others, holding a ketchup bottle under the California flag.

    #35

    Now We’re Cooking! Ca/NY!

    Screenshot of a bold tweet about Texas House redistricting hitting a nerve for a lot of people on social media.

    The Texas house didn't "pass", they were locked in with no choice but to either accept the proposal or pee on the floor. This is literally no different to a sham-election in a third world country where you are coerced into the one and only choice that must be made.

    #36

    You Can Resume Your Normal Programming Now

    Tweet about civil war cancellation with bold message that hits a nerve for a lot of people on social media.

    #37

    No Wonder The Texts Didn’t Pass The Sniff Test

    Tweet questioning the authenticity of reproduced text messages in a legal case, sparking bold reactions online.

    #38

    Aoc Is Gearing Up For A Presidential Or Senate Run In 2028

    Bold tweets featuring AOC's 2028 presidential run update with views and engagement on social media post.

