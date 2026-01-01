ADVERTISEMENT

You know the feeling when the news won’t just stop, and at some point it all starts to feel exhausting, and repetitive. Luckily, the Internet always manages to come to the rescue.

We are talking about sarcasm, memes and those brutally honest posts that, let’s be honest, are basically why most of us spend time online anyway.

And what better place to get your daily dose of humor than the ‘White People Twitter’ subreddit, where the internet’s collective mood is on full display in real time?

Don’t worry, the screenshots posted here are less about race itself, and more about a cultural tone – witty, self-aware potshots at politicians, the rich and the privileged, as well as the absurd posts they post on Twitter (sorry, X) and BlueSky.