In a world where the human footprint is increasingly predominant, it is fascinating to observe how nature can take back its rights, slowly but surely. This new series of photos entitled "When Nature Reclaims Its Rights" takes us on a striking visual journey, capturing those moments when lush vegetation, untamed wildlife and natural elements reclaim places abandoned by man. Through my lens, we experience the raw beauty and perseverance of nature reclaiming its territory.

Each shot in this series illustrates an impressive transformation. From derelict buildings overgrown with vegetation to deserted roads now blanketed in verdant moss, the photographs reveal how nature seeps into the cracks of human urbanism. The lens captures the gradual metamorphosis, with images taken over periods ranging from months to years, providing a unique perspective on the natural pace of the recovery process.

More info: jahzdesign.com | Instagram | Facebook