In a world where the human footprint is increasingly predominant, it is fascinating to observe how nature can take back its rights, slowly but surely. This new series of photos entitled "When Nature Reclaims Its Rights" takes us on a striking visual journey, capturing those moments when lush vegetation, untamed wildlife and natural elements reclaim places abandoned by man. Through my lens, we experience the raw beauty and perseverance of nature reclaiming its territory.

Each shot in this series illustrates an impressive transformation. From derelict buildings overgrown with vegetation to deserted roads now blanketed in verdant moss, the photographs reveal how nature seeps into the cracks of human urbanism. The lens captures the gradual metamorphosis, with images taken over periods ranging from months to years, providing a unique perspective on the natural pace of the recovery process.

More info: jahzdesign.com | Instagram | Facebook

#1

Palacio, Portugal

Palacio, Portugal

Jahz Design
hitex
hitex
Community Member
44 minutes ago

Gorgeous stain glass still remaining. They should try to salvage this

2
2points
"When Nature Reclaims Its Rights" offers a contemplative look at the complex relationship between man and nature. Through these captivating photographs, the photographer manages to immortalize these moments where the human imprint fades and where nature gradually takes back its space. Celebrating the beauty of natural resurgence, this series invites us to reflect on our impact on the environment and appreciate nature's quiet persistence in the face of urbanization.
#2

Eiffel Tower Replica, Romania

Eiffel Tower Replica, Romania

Jahz Design
hitex
hitex
Community Member
45 minutes ago

Just hanging in middle of nowhere

3
3points
#3

Manor, France

Manor, France

Jahz Design
hitex
hitex
Community Member
43 minutes ago

Again such beautiful glasswork. Why is this not maintained?

2
2points
#4

Synagogue, Romania

Synagogue, Romania

Jahz Design
#5

Airplane, Bulgaria

Airplane, Bulgaria

Jahz Design
Jessica SpeLangm
Jessica SpeLangm
Community Member
37 minutes ago

Why can't they repurpose the plane? It looks like it just needs some updating and could be used again.

0
0points
#6

Castle, France

Castle, France

Jahz Design
#7

Factory, Romania

Factory, Romania

Jahz Design
#8

Car, France

Car, France

Jahz Design
Jessica SpeLangm
Jessica SpeLangm
Community Member
36 minutes ago

They should be repurposing the car. Update it and use it for sightseeing tours

0
0points
#9

Car, France

Car, France

Jahz Design
#10

Factory, France

Factory, France

Jahz Design
#11

Castle, France

Castle, France

Jahz Design
#12

Building, Bulgaria

Building, Bulgaria

Jahz Design
#13

Castle, France

Castle, France

Jahz Design
#14

Sanatorium, Georgia

Sanatorium, Georgia

Jahz Design
#15

Castle, France

Castle, France

Jahz Design
#16

Castle, France

Castle, France

Jahz Design
hitex
hitex
Community Member
42 minutes ago

Ceilings were once magnificent. Shame to see it in decay

1
1point
#17

Castle, France

Castle, France

Jahz Design
#18

Palacio, Portugal

Palacio, Portugal

Jahz Design
#19

Ghost Town, Cyprus

Ghost Town, Cyprus

Jahz Design
