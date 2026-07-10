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Behind History’s Craze When Being Bigger Was The Height Of Fashion And Women Stuffed Dresses To Appear Larger
Historical fashion print of a woman with a large silhouette, wearing a stuffed dress. Reflects history's craze for bigger fashion.
Curiosities, History

Behind History’s Craze When Being Bigger Was The Height Of Fashion And Women Stuffed Dresses To Appear Larger

samridhi.goel Samridhi Goel News Writer
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Today, fashion trends are often linked to dieting, gym routines, and staying slim. But 400 years ago, the beauty standard looked completely different.

In parts of Europe, being curvy was not something women tried to hide; rather, they proudly showed it off.

While some brides were deliberately fattened before their weddings, wealthy women padded their dresses to appear even larger. What’s more surprising is that a round stomach was briefly considered the latest fashion accessory.

Highlights
  • Historians said fuller bodies symbolized beauty, wealth, and good health in Europe for several centuries.
  • Women enhanced their figures with padded dresses, false hips, and even rounded stomach padding to match beauty ideals.
  • Beauty standards gradually shifted toward slimmer silhouettes during the late 18th and 20th centuries due to cultural and social changes.

Though it may sound unbelievable today, historians shared that these trends reflected how people viewed beauty, health, and status.

RELATED:

    In the 17th century, being full-figured was a sign of beauty, wealth, and good health

    Historical fashion of women stuffing dresses to appear larger and bigger during a craze when bigger was the height of fashion.

    Image credits: National Portrait Gallery/Wikimedia Commons

    The idea that slim bodies are the beauty ideal is actually a fairly modern one.

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    During the Renaissance and much of the early modern period, fuller figures were widely admired.

    A woman with soft curves, full hips, and a rounded stomach was often seen as healthy, wealthy, and capable of having children.

    Being thin carried a very different meaning.

    Instead of suggesting discipline or fitness, it often pointed to illness, old age, poverty, or poor nutrition.

    Historical fashion painting showing women stuffing dresses to appear larger and bigger during a craze when bigger was the height of fashion.

    Image credits: Museo del Prado/Wikimedia Commons

    Historical fashion showing a comment about being gorgeous during the Renaissance, reflecting the craze when bigger was the height of fashion.

    Historical fashion showing a comment about wanting to be alive when bigger was the height of fashion and women stuffed dresses.

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    At a time when food was harder to come by, having extra weight showed that a person had access to good meals and did not have to perform hard physical labor every day.

    Moreover, artists helped reinforce that ideal.

    Painters such as Titian and Peter Paul Rubens became famous for portraying women with soft, curvy bodies rather than slim figures.

    Rubens admired fuller women so much that the word “Rubenesque” is still used today to describe curvy beauty.

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    Many historians even describe Renaissance paintings as the fashion magazines of their time because they showed people what was considered attractive and desirable.

    To look bigger, brides fattened up, and women stuffed their dresses

    Historical fashion painting of a woman stuffing dresses to appear larger, reflecting the craze when bigger was the height of fashion.

    Image credits: Google Arts & Culture/Wikimedia Commons

    Beauty trends became even more unusual in the centuries that followed.

    Historian Erin Maglaque explained in her book Presence that in early 17th-century Venice, some brides were deliberately fed sweets before their wedding day so they would arrive at the altar looking plump.

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    More than 100 years later, wealthy women in London took the trend even further.

    Upper-class ladies began wearing false hips and padded bottoms made from cork underneath their dresses to make themselves appear larger.

    Around 1793, fashion briefly embraced rounded stomachs as well.

    Historical portrait of a woman in a black stuffed dress, highlighting fashion and women's clothing choices.

    Image credits: Walters Art Museum/Wikimedia Commons

    Women could buy special padded rolls, tuck them beneath their gowns, and create the appearance of a fuller belly.

    As reported by the Daily Mail, one account described women turning “fullness into high fashion.”

    For those who did not want to rely on padding, there was another option.

    They simply ate more.

    Social media comment about historical beauty standards for women and how fashion and women's bodies were perceived.

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    Social media comment on personal standards versus societal beauty standards affecting women and fashion.

    According to Maglaque, even convents were known for serving surprisingly rich meals.

    She wrote about Sister Maria Vittoria Verde, a 16th-century nun from Perugia who kept a cookbook containing around 170 recipes.

    The convent’s menu included roasted pigeons, sugary pies, elaborate egg dishes, and other expensive meals that hardly matched the Church’s warnings against gluttony.

    Besides beauty, Maglaque’s research also gave insights about childbirth and everyday life

    Historical caricature of a woman in a large, stuffed dress, depicting the fashion craze for women to appear bigger.

    Image credits: The Trustees of the British Museum/Wikimedia Commons

    Ideas about beauty were only one part of life that seems unusual by modern standards.

    Maglaque’s research also revealed the many myths women faced during pregnancy and childbirth around 400 years ago.

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    For example, some people believed that a baby born with a red birthmark meant the mother had conceived during her menstrual period, which was considered “unclean.”

    Other superstitions were even stranger.

    Historical painting showing women in period fashion, reflecting historical beauty standards and women's appearances.

    Image credits: Wikimedia Commons

    Historical fashion: Woman stuffing dresses to appear larger was the height of fashion, reflecting a craze for bigger figures.

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    Historical fashion: The craze for bigger figures led women to stuff dresses, a fascinating aspect of fashion history.

    If a baby looked slightly dog-like, people claimed it meant the mother had spent her pregnancy fantasizing about dogs.

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    Women were also judged during labor itself.

    According to these beliefs, mothers who screamed loudly during childbirth were thought to be respectable women. Remaining too quiet could lead others to question whether the baby was legitimate.

    The book also explored daily life beyond pregnancy. Many people didn’t sleep straight through the night.

    Historical fashion: A classical painting depicts a woman with a full figure, showing the historical craze for being bigger.

    Image credits: Web Gallery of Art/Wikimedia Commons

    Instead, they often divided sleep into two parts, waking around midnight to pray, eat a snack, finish household chores, or even brew beer before returning to bed until sunrise.

    Maglaque combined these historical records with stories from her own experiences of pregnancy, childbirth, abortion, desire, and sleeplessness, helping readers see how women’s lives from centuries ago could feel both surprisingly familiar and completely different at the same time.

    For nearly 400 years, from around 1500 to 1900, fuller bodies remained the dominant beauty ideal across much of Europe

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    Historical fashion: A regal woman in an elaborate dress, embodying the historical craze where bigger was the height of fashion.

    Image credits: Web Gallery of Art/Wikimedia Commons

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    Historical fashion: The craze of being bigger was the height of fashion, with women stuffing dresses to appear larger.

    Historians noted that beauty standards began to change slowly toward the end of the 18th century.

    Growing interest in ancient Greek and Roman art encouraged slimmer silhouettes, while Romantic literature introduced tall, thin, mysterious characters that gradually became fashionable.

    By the 20th century, several other factors accelerated the shift.

    A woman in a white dress with puffed sleeves and a red shawl, holding a wreath, symbolizing historical fashion and larger dresses.

    Image credits: Web Gallery of Art/Wikimedia Commons

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    Photography and film changed how people viewed bodies on screen, while medical research increasingly linked obesity to health risks. At the same time, fashion moved toward simpler clothing that favored leaner frames.

    As a result, the qualities that once represented beauty and status gradually came to be associated with poor health instead.

    “Great anthology of female attractiveness,” one user wrote

    Screenshot of a comment: Beauty is in the eye of the beholder, highlighting varying fashion perspectives.

    Screenshot of a comment about how fashion trends change over a decade, impacting the idea of being hot.

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    Screenshot of a comment about being a 1/10 if born during the Renaissance, showcasing historical body image.

    Women of all ages struggling to look perfect, reflecting history's fashion craze for bigger women and stuffed dresses.

    Every generation's ideas of beauty, some terrifying, tying into the historical fashion of women stuffing dresses to appear larger.

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    Perfect is being happy and healthy, contrasting with the historical craze for bigger fashion and women stuffing dresses.

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    Love your body, big, skinny, or curvy, beautiful as you are, against the backdrop of history's fashion for bigger women.

    Waiting for skinny to be in style again, a modern perspective on the historical craze for bigger women and stuffed dresses.

    A comment about a great anthology of female attractiveness, linking to the history of fashion and women stuffing dresses.

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    Samridhi Goel

    Samridhi Goel

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    What do you think ?
    User avatar
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    heyrickmail-lindt_1 avatar
    Rick Murray
    Rick Murray
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I'm dying at the blatantly over the top censorship of jiggly bits in classical artwork. "Oh noes!" 🤦🏻‍♀️

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    missannthrope_1 avatar
    Miss Ann Thrope
    Miss Ann Thrope
    Community Member
    47 minutes ago

    This comment is hidden. Click here to view.

    This was the epitome of beauty at one time. https://themindcircle.com/tadj-es-saltaneh-persian-princess-qajar/ Untitled-6...a96711.jpg Untitled-6a515afa96711.jpg

    User avatar
    POST
    heyrickmail-lindt_1 avatar
    Rick Murray
    Rick Murray
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I'm dying at the blatantly over the top censorship of jiggly bits in classical artwork. "Oh noes!" 🤦🏻‍♀️

    2
    2points
    reply
    missannthrope_1 avatar
    Miss Ann Thrope
    Miss Ann Thrope
    Community Member
    47 minutes ago

    This comment is hidden. Click here to view.

    This was the epitome of beauty at one time. https://themindcircle.com/tadj-es-saltaneh-persian-princess-qajar/ Untitled-6...a96711.jpg Untitled-6a515afa96711.jpg

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