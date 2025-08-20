ADVERTISEMENT

There are nearly 8.2 billion people on this planet, yet the odds of finding someone who looks exactly like you are astonishingly low. In fact, according to a 2016 BBC article, the chances of sharing just eight facial dimensions with another person are less than one in a trillion. That means each of us carries unique features that set us apart, and for some, it’s their birthmarks that make them truly one-of-a-kind.

Today, we’ve rounded up some of the most fascinating and unusual birthmarks people have shared online. From striking shapes to patterns that look almost artistic, these marks remind us that our differences are what make us extraordinary. Keep scrolling to see for yourself!

#1

Defying Beauty Standards With My Blue Birthmark

Young woman with a large dark birthmark on her face, shown in two different outfits and settings.

carlotta_bertotti Report

    #2

    I Have A Birthmark In My Eye

    Close-up of a man showing an interesting birth mark on his face with a focused expression against a plain background.

    JustSavi Report

    #3

    She Was Born With A Unique Birthmark On Her Forehead

    Woman wearing white headscarf with a large birth mark on her forehead smiling at the camera in natural light.

    syamimiafrn Report

    Birthmarks are far more common than most people realize. In fact, experts estimate that over 1 in 10 babies are born with some kind of mark on their skin. They can appear in all shapes, sizes, textures, and colors, and may show up right at birth or within the first couple of years of life.

    #4

    She’s Embracing Her Unique Beauty

    Woman with unique birth marks on her body posing outdoors and indoors, showcasing amazing and interesting birth marks.

    I was born with CMN, which, as many of you know, means my body is covered in birthmarks.

    As a child, I was bullied and rejected... I've been called by many nicknames. It has never been easy to go any where and feel comfortable because people confronted me with fear, some even laugh at me. Of course, it broke my self-esteem. But one day I prayed and asked God why... and guess what he replied? He told me I was a master piece! After that, I embarked on a journey of forgiveness and self-acceptance... I started talking to different people about how I feel, and I realized that keeping silent and not sharing my feelings was destroying me inside. I learned that talking about something that hurts you actually heals you. So I needed to make my social media a safe place for my mental health, so I unfollowed certain accounts that weren’t healthy for me. Finally, he was treating me with love and respect.

    I started showing people who I really was and stopped hiding. My birthmarks are like my weapon to inspire people. We're so unique that we're

    libmolano , libmolano Report

    #5

    I Can't See Any Flaws, Only A Great Attitude

    Young woman smiling confidently, showcasing a large and unique birth mark on her face in two side-by-side photos.

    lexgarciaaaa Report

    #6

    Looks Like Makeup Art Or Even A Subtle Tattoo... But Those Stripes Across The Body Are Real - And They're Part Of A Rare Condition Called Blashko Nevus Or Linear Epidermal Nevus

    Young man with unique and interesting birthmarks covering his upper body and back in outdoor settings.

    mckenna , mckenna Report

    Interestingly, birthmarks aren’t usually hereditary. In other words, you don’t directly “inherit” them from your parents. That said, in rare cases, certain types of birthmarks can be linked to genetic factors, though this doesn’t always mean they’ll run in families.
    #7

    I Was Born With A Map Of Places That Do Not Exist Upon My Arm And Hand. Outlined With Pen For Your Convenience

    Man showing large birth marks outlined in black ink on his hand and arm in multiple photos indoors

    The type of birthmark is port wine stain, in case you were wondering. Wasn't sure whether to ink the white of the knuckles or not, decided against it. If you look carefully, you can see a little grey spot near the lower cluster-- that's where my sister embedded pencil lead, entirely (entirely) accidentally many years ago. Not the ones in New York, the ones on my hand. These hand drawings (I'm just on a roll today) were very difficult, mostly because my hand was constantly flexing and moving to get a better angle, and when pressure is put on my skin it whitens. Yes, I missed a spot. I was writing in the mirror for a while there, surprised I got as much as I did. My face is free of birthmarks. I suppose I could have blurred it if I thought you'd be unable to identify me from my giant red arm. I wish this picture had been against a backdrop that wasn't full of Michael Crichton books. There's the boot tributary thingamabob, right on top. To the right, there's a little teardrop-- that's a scar from helping with some yard work, a few years back. This is where I reach the limits of what I can pen, myself. Gah, t-shirt tear. I think it makes me look kinda cool, but having it my entire life tends to skew my perception of it.

    imgur.com Report

    #8

    A Birthmark And A Birthmark Tattoo. This Is So Unbelievably Cool And Unique

    Close-up of a person showing unique birth marks on their wrist and forearm with distinct dark patterns.

    fionashreds Report

    #9

    When I Took This Picture, I Wanted The Focal Point To Be My Birthmark

    Woman with an interesting birth mark on her face and neck wearing a blue tank top posing confidently indoors

    It’s not something I’ve ever really talked about before; and it’s so funny to me every time someone gets comfortable enough with me to finally say something like, “I don’t even notice it anymore!” Today I decided that I am a woman marked by fire, passion, intensity. Sometimes I’m too hot to handle. But hey, I’ll proudly wear that label on my face so you can’t miss it.

    malpinist Report

    When it comes to pigmented birthmarks, there are a few main types. For example, café-au-lait spots are light brown patches of skin that can appear anywhere on the body and usually last for life. Mongolian spots, on the other hand, are bluish-gray patches that often show up on the lower back or buttocks and can fade with time.

    #10

    Beauty Is About Being Comfortable In Your Own Skin. It’s About Knowing And Accepting Who You Are

    Young woman with a large, unique birthmark covering part of her face, showcasing amazing and interesting birth marks.

    I have always thought of my birthmark as my barrier against unaccepting people, if someone is going to say something mean about how I look, they are not the kind of people I need in my life, it also says more about them than it does about you. I feel so grateful for how I look now and that the many opportunities it has given me. It has taught me to be myself and the right people will love me for me. No point in hiding yourself from the world! Just be you! Real girls are never perfect and perfect girls are not real. 

    amyelsegood Report

    #11

    Port-Wine Stain Is A Birthmark In Which Swollen Blood Vessels Create A Reddish-Purplish Discoloration Of The Skin

    Young woman with a large, unique birth mark covering one side of her face, highlighting amazing and interesting birth marks.

    kleyr04 Report

    #12

    Literally Wouldnt Be Me Without It

    Young woman proudly showing her amazing and interesting birth marks on arms and torso in casual indoor setting

    glo_aste Report

    Another category includes congenital moles, which are caused by an overgrowth of pigment cells. These moles are often present at birth and can change as a child grows, sometimes becoming darker or even hairy. Larger congenital moles do carry a higher risk of developing into skin cancer, which is why doctors sometimes monitor them closely.
    #13

    Unique Beauty

    Woman with a large, unique birth mark on her face smiling with curly hair and gold hoop earrings in sunlight

    gorgeoussoneee Report

    #14

    This Is So Cool

    Close-up images showing a heart-shaped birthmark inside the iris, highlighting unique and interesting birth marks.

    afssanah Report

    #15

    I Laughed Way Too Hard At This

    Person’s leg showing an interesting birthmark matching a stain on the floor, highlighting unique birth marks.

    SkyWilliams Report

    Then there are vascular birthmarks, which form when blood vessels group together in unusual ways. One of the most common is a hemangioma, a red or pink raised bump that can appear on the face, neck, or body. While they often grow quickly after birth, many shrink or fade as a child gets older.
    #16

    Birthmark Tattoo Done By Titcrab At Yours Truly Tattoo, Portland, OR

    Tattoo art on lower back resembling stained glass windows with red birth marks blending into the design.

    Pdxthorns17 Report

    #17

    Unusual Beauty

    Young woman with extensive birth marks on her arms and legs wearing a swimsuit at the beach under a clear sky

    ste.yashimura Report

    Yes, she is beautiful, as are the other people in this post, all in their own way.

    #18

    How Do I Become A Birthmark/Weird Skin Influencer?

    Woman with prominent birthmark on her cheek, posing in natural light, showcasing unique and interesting birth marks.

    claireluisabiz Report

    Some babies also develop what’s called a “stork bite” or salmon patch. These are flat, pink or red marks, usually on the face or the back of the neck, that tend to become more visible when the baby is crying. Luckily, they often fade with age.
    #19

    When People Ask Me What I Have On My Face, They Often Also Ask Me How I Deal With It

    Young woman with an unusual birthmark covering most of her face, sitting in a relaxed pose against a neutral background.

    Some particularly ask me why I don’t consider using make-up to cover it. It is a very personal choice and I really understand why some decide to use make-up, because yes, it sure can be hard sometimes to literally ’face’ some situations. Yet already years ago I chose not to spent two hours of my morning in front of a mirror putting on a mask of chemical make-up to cover my stain so that 'society' would accept me and I would fit some ‘standard of normalcy’. I did try it, twice, the pancake of make-up, and although I love pancakes, this was a kind I absolutely did not want to try ever again. I didn’t recognize myself at all without my stain, and that was such a weird distorted feeling.
    We live in a world where we identify too much with our bodies. I think we judge outside appearance too much and there is a sense of ‘normal’ that just ain’t real.

    tessa.schiethart Report

    #20

    This Is My Arm. I Have One Burgundy One & One Pale White One

    Person showing an amazing and interesting birthmark covering the forearm and wrist against a white background.

    It’s a birthmark - More specifically a port wine stain, and I’ve had it my entire life since the day I was born. It covers part of my back, entire shoulder, inside arm, & hand. Basically like a tattoo sleeve (but no pain!) And get this: it actually changes colors based on whether I’m cold or hot (purple/blue or bright red). Literally like my own built in temperature gauge HA. My arm has honestly been one of my BIGGEST insecurities. People still stare at it all the time (wish I was kidding.. but I’m not), I’ve been made fun of. whispered about, side-eyed.. you name it. You know, it’s hard to be different in a world that celebrates perfection & fitting in. But then again, it’s helped me see that beauty IS so much more than skin deep. The things that make us different are what make us HUMAN. And INTERESTING! How someone looks shouldn’t affect how we see them as a person. Unique, relatable, & interesting people are my kind of people

    alexavosslerphoto Report

    #21

    Unusual Birthmark On Eye

    Close-up of a person’s eye showing a unique and interesting birthmark on the sclera, highlighting rare birth marks.

    dr_aliyevagr Report

    On the other hand, port-wine stains are usually permanent. These marks can range from light pink to deep purple and may grow darker or bumpier over time. Because they frequently appear on the face, many people choose cosmetic treatments to reduce their visibility.
    #22

    The Birthmark On My Back Looks Like The UK

    Close-up of a person’s back showing an interesting and unique birth mark along the spine on their skin.

    reddit.com Report

    #23

    Birthmark (Nevus Of Ota)

    Close-up of a brown eye with a unique birth mark pattern visible on the white of the eye and skin around it.

    llD8Mll Report

    #24

    She Was Born With A Large Congenital Nevus, A Type Of Mole, And Faced Her Fears In A Photo Shoot For A Project Showcasing Women With All Kinds Of Bodies

    Smiling woman with unique birth marks on her face and arms wearing sunglasses and a black swimsuit at the beach.

    lo_bolanos Report

    Most birthmarks are completely harmless. While some may shrink or disappear naturally, others simply remain as part of someone’s unique look. People usually consider treatment if the mark is painful, very large, or causes cosmetic concerns. In rare cases, a birthmark can signal an underlying medical issue, but this isn’t the norm.
    #25

    You've Been Marked As The Holy One

    Close-up of an arm showing an interesting birthmark resembling a cartoon character from popular culture.

    milkystar64 Report

    #26

    She Has A Unique Birthmark That Covers 80% Of Her Body

    Young woman with multiple interesting birth marks on her face, arms, and legs, smiling indoors and posing on a beach.

    "Never stop yourself from being who you want to be because of other people's judgements. I sure wouldn’t be the person I am today if I had “normal” skin."

    beatriz.pugliesee , beatriz.pugliesee Report

    #27

    This Past Week I Was Feeling Lost And Defeated. Today I’m Feeling Strong And Confident

    Woman with long dark hair showing a large, colorful birth mark on her face, smiling gently in a bedroom setting.

    I looked into the mirror today and really felt the beauty of my birthmark( I will always be a full glam girly but these two things are not mutually exclusive). I felt empowered by the message of self love, confidence, and embracing unique beauty that I can spread to others who may not feel that quite yet. I know how painful that place can be and I see the hurt and insecurity in the comments I get everyday. We have all had to persevere through some sort of storm to get to where and who we are today. “Turn your pain into your platform for your purpose”. Our pastor gave a sermon yesterday about coming into your God-given Purpose.

    beccaleebeauty Report

    At the end of the day, birthmarks are one of the many little details that make us unique. Some people embrace them as a part of their story, while others see them as something mysterious and special about their identity. And as these posts show, some birthmarks are so unique they feel almost like nature’s artwork. Do you have a unique birthmark? Maybe it’s time to see it as your own personal masterpiece.
    #28

    Mariana Mendes, Was Born With A Congenital Melanocytic Nevus And Has Used Her Birthmark To Launch Her Modeling Career

    Close-up of a smiling woman showing her unique and interesting birth mark covering part of her face and forehead.

    marianamendes.m Report

    #29

    There's Nothing "Wrong" With My Eye Please Stop Asking First Of All It's Just Rude Secondly Mind Your Business Also Don't Ask Me How It's Rude To Ask Someone "What's Wrong" With Them

    Close-up of a woman with a unique birth mark covering one eye, wearing a red headband and strawberry earrings.

    sonialeslie Report

    #30

    It’s So Unique Though

    Man with unique and interesting birth marks covering part of his face, photographed in natural light.

    itsmikethomas2 Report

    #31

    I Have Congenital Melanocyte Nevus

    Young woman with a large birthmark on her cheek posing in black tank top, showcasing amazing and interesting birth marks.

    larafreitasd Report

    #32

    Everyone Is Gonna Know Who I Am! Whenever I Leave The House, People Stare At Me. They Just Do And Probably Will Never Stop. So I'll Take That As An Advantage And Make Them Remember My Name

    Young woman with unique and interesting birth marks covering her face, arms, and shoulder, smiling and seated indoors.

    marikanevus Report

    #33

    It's Interesting What's Drawn There! My Back Is Mysterious

    Woman with large unique birth marks covering her back and arm, showcasing amazing and interesting natural skin patterns.

    nevus.girl Report

    #34

    Its A Birthmark

    Woman with a large unique birthmark on her forehead resting her face on her hand, showcasing interesting birth marks.

    bee_unique92 Report

    #35

    “What Is That Thing On Your Face?” They Would Finally Ask After Trying To Figure It Out On Their Own.

    Close-up of a person’s face showing an interesting red birth mark on the cheek near the eye and nose.

    You see, this question used to be the reason i spent money on concealer and makeup since i was in 7th grade.

    But now? This question is the reason i refuse to hide my birthmark’s unique beauty.

    Because my port wine stain birthmark, just like everyone else’s skin, deserves to be appreciated and cared for.

    mikzazon Report

    #36

    I’ve Always Been Insecure And Wanted To Cover Up My Port Wine Stain Birthmark

    Young woman smiling with an interesting birthmark on her cheek, showcasing unique and amazing birth marks on skin.

    Having one is difficult, the stares, insults/ignorant questions, depression, embarrassment, very painful surgeries, and not being confident. I finally have self-love and cannot imagine myself without it, I love mine. If you have a birthmark, just know it is so unique and special.

    sabrinamartin2525 Report

    #37

    I Have Sturge Weber Syndrome And Glaucoma, Meaning I Have Very Limited Vision In My Left Eye. I Also Have A Portwinestain (Birthmark) On The Left Side Of My Face

    Woman with glasses and a mole birth mark on her cheek, wearing a yellow sweater in a cozy room setting

    Because of my port wine stain I’ve always felt different, unfortunately… not in a good way. I really disliked my birthmark and hated looking in the mirror. It was difficult because I didn’t know anyone who had a birthmark like mine.

    I also wanted to send a message to the bullies to show them that I’m proud of my condition, and words do matter. I realised that because they said those words it made me want to push myself and help others. So in some ways, I would like to thank them for helping me love myself more!

    prisha_bathia Report

    Once again, why has the photo been reversed? The birthmark, as shown, is on the right side of her face.

    #38

    Multiple Iris Nevi

    Close-up of an eye with unique brown birth marks on the iris, showcasing interesting birth marks patterns.

    dr.amalia_hovhannisyan Report

    #39

    I Have A Nevus

    Young woman with a large unique birthmark around her eye, showcasing amazing and interesting birth marks on her face.

    iammandinha_ Report

    #40

    My Friends Birthmark Looks Like A Lizard

    Young man showing unique birth marks on neck and cheek with curly hair in a casual indoor setting.

    reddit.com Report

    #41

    I’ve Always Been Insecure Of My Birthmark But My Nails Make Up For It

    Hand with a prominent and interesting birth mark on the back, featuring blue painted nails against a tiled background.

    I was born with this undeveloped outer skin and I’ve always been insecure when I was a teenager. Then, when I became an adult, I’ve realized my nails should make up for it. Also, it’s my first time getting this color and I’m loving it.

    Apprehensive_cool Report

    #42

    My Birthmark

    Close-up of an interesting birthmark on a hairy leg showing unique skin pigmentation and texture.

    reddit.com Report

    #43

    On Top Of Having Complete Heterochromia, I Also Have A Purplish Birthmark On One Of My Eyes

    Close-up shots of eyes showing an interesting birth mark on the white part of the eye in different directions.

    HoneyDewDragon Report

    #44

    Found Out My Coworker Has This Birthmark On The Back Of Her Head. When She Said Bald I Didn't Expect This

    Close-up of a unique heart-shaped birth mark on a person’s scalp surrounded by blonde hair and fingers.

    sk8ergurltia Report

    #45

    My Second Project. Fingerless Gloves In Merino Wool

    Hands wearing green knitted fingerless gloves outdoors on grass, showing a birth mark on the left hand.

    Yes, my hands are different colors. It’s a birthmark. And yes, I took that photo holding my phone under my chin. Yes, the gloves are different sizes. My hands and wrists are different sizes. It’s a birthmark thing.

    redhandfilms Report

    #46

    You Are Beautiful With The Birthmark

    Close-up of a woman with an amazing and interesting birthmark on her cheek, wearing hoop earrings indoors.

    snoochieshy Report

    #47

    I Was Born With A Birthmark In The Middle Of My Forehead, So Naturally, I Was Treated Differently, Always Being Stared At And Pointed At In Public, And I Always Felt Like I Didn’t Belong

    Close-up of a woman showing an interesting birth mark on her forehead with hoop earrings and curly hair.

    fayeltall Report

    #48

    This Makes You Unique. So Proud That You Posted

    Close-up of a man's face showing an interesting birthmark near his eye, highlighting unique birth marks on skin.

    HilariousHalwai Report

    #49

    A Birthmark Is What Makes You 1 Out Of Billions Special

    Young woman smiling in a casual setting, showing an interesting and unique birth mark on her cheek.

    chloebadcliffe Report

    #50

    That’s So Cool

    Woman showing an amazing and interesting birthmark on her face, neck, and hand that changes color when she is cold.

    jacikelly Report

    #51

    Yea It's A Birthmark

    Young man with a unique and interesting birth mark on his cheek, sitting inside a car wearing a black shirt.

    gregtribblejr Report

    #52

    I Have Been Very Lucky In My Life To Be Born Into The Family I Was Born Into. I Was Accepted And Treated No Differently

    Young woman with a prominent red birthmark across her nose and cheek, showcasing unique and interesting birth marks.

    That does not mean that I am blind to the fact that people are treated differently due to something as small as a birthmark. It’s something we experience every day. The looks and the nasty comments have become a daily aspect we are expected to just shrug off. But I am giving my life to the strive of face equality. To pave the way for future generations to ensure the children of the future ARE given equal opportunity’s and don’t have to experience the penalisation that we have been unlucky enough to experience. With that being said, I am so thankful I came across the birthmark community.

    caitlinounsworth Report

    #53

    My Children Have The Same Birthmark But On Opposite Legs

    Legs of two children with unique birth marks standing on a sidewalk wearing different colored shoes, showcasing amazing birth marks.

    marleysapples Report

    #54

    Port-Wine Stain Birthmarks

    Young woman with distinctive birth marks on her arms and chest enjoying a drink at an outdoor restaurant.

    lucja.hawking Report

    #55

    Birthmark On A Toe

    Close-up of feet showing a unique and interesting birth mark on the toes, highlighting natural skin variations.

    la_skin_institute Report

    #56

    My Birthmark Looks Like A Seahorse

    Close-up of a birthmark resembling a seahorse next to a silver seahorse charm on skin showcasing unique birth marks.

    monkling Report

    #57

    I Am Born With Birthmark And Feeling Proud And Blessed With It

    Woman with a unique birth mark on her nose holding a beagle puppy, showcasing interesting birth marks and pet companionship.

    pan_keobolith Report

    #58

    My Son Has A Hidden Birthmark Of A Wave That's Only Visible When He's Tan

    Close-up of a spiral-shaped birth mark on a person's skin, showcasing one of many interesting birth marks shared.

    Nebulous2024 Report

    #59

    My Sister Has Almost The Same Birthmark As Alex From The Movie Madagascar

    Close-up of a person's arm with a unique birthmark and animated lions showing paw prints resembling birthmarks.

    ihadanightmarewithu Report

    #60

    Everyone Thinks My Birth Mark Is Weird But I Like It

    Person showing an amazing and interesting birth mark on their forearm in a casual indoor setting.

    Sopweri Report

    #61

    You Look Good

    Man showing a large, unique birthmark on his face, wearing a gray hoodie and white wireless earbud.

    jonotan86 Report

    #62

    Born With A Facial Birthmark (Port Wine Stain)

    Man with a large, red birthmark covering half of his face, showing an interesting and unique birth mark pattern.

    harveyydentt Report

    #63

    She Was Born With A Rare Skin Condition

    Young woman with unique birth marks on her arms and legs sitting by the riverside at sunset, smiling happily.

    albaparejo_ Report

    #64

    Usually Don't Post My Back Much, The Birthmark Is A Lot. But The Pump Yesterday Was Amazing

    Person flexing muscles showing amazing and interesting birthmarks covering their back in a candid indoor setting

    Aromatic-Librarian64 Report

    #65

    Mate Has A Weird Birthmark

    Close-up of a leg with an unusual birth mark shaped like a smiley face, showcasing interesting birth marks on skin.

    Just_Me_dot_com Report

    #66

    Ohh I Thought That Was Makeup

    Young woman with a visible birthmark on her chest, sharing her unique and interesting birth marks in a casual setting.

    brownpickneyy Report

    #67

    My Wife's Birthmark Looks Like A Dog

    Close-up of a unique and interesting birth mark on a person's shoulder showcasing natural skin variation.

    usernameZero Report

